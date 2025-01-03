Powered by RND
The Wake-Up Call

Seedbed
The Wake-Up Call is a daily encouragement to shake off the slumber of our busy lives and turn our eyes toward Jesus. Each morning our community gathers around a...
  • What Word Are You Standing on Today?
    What word are you standing on today? 
    19:49
  • This Is Why It Is Said—Wake Up, Sleeper!
    The substance of the Christian life: Consecration. Transformation. Demonstration.
    21:50
  • New Year—New Word
    The grass withers and the flowers fall, but the word of our God endures forever. 
    19:32
  • Magi Moments: Prophetic Skipping Stones
    A prophecy can touch down again and again, at different times and places, to different people in different circumstances, and each time, it can breathe the life of God afresh into the people in need. 
    17:38
  • Magi Moments: I Offer My Body to You
    When it came to holy things, I had been taught that, at best, my body was some kind of container to house my spirit and, at worst, it was evil. It never dawned on me that my body could have any role to play in discerning spiritual things.
    15:10

