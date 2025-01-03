The substance of the Christian life: Consecration. Transformation. Demonstration.
--------
21:50
New Year—New Word
The grass withers and the flowers fall, but the word of our God endures forever.
--------
19:32
Magi Moments: Prophetic Skipping Stones
A prophecy can touch down again and again, at different times and places, to different people in different circumstances, and each time, it can breathe the life of God afresh into the people in need.
--------
17:38
Magi Moments: I Offer My Body to You
When it came to holy things, I had been taught that, at best, my body was some kind of container to house my spirit and, at worst, it was evil. It never dawned on me that my body could have any role to play in discerning spiritual things.
The Wake-Up Call is a daily encouragement to shake off the slumber of our busy lives and turn our eyes toward Jesus. Each morning our community gathers around a Scripture, a reflection, a prayer, and a few short questions, inviting us to reorient our lives around the love of Jesus that transforms our hearts, homes, churches, and cities.