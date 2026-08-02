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418 episodes
- Under the microscope on Capitol Hill. Dive into our latest discussion with HHS Secretary Robert F. Kennedy Jr. as we tackle COVID debates, public health, and the complexities of vaccine discussions. Don’t miss the heated exchanges and insightful commentary.
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- Get ready for an engaging discussion on the countdown to the midterms, immigration, healthcare, and American politics, as I sit down with key political figures like House Democratic Leader Hakeem Jeffries and White House Border Czar Tom Homan.
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- The US strikes back after Iran kills two American service members, with another missing. Is this conflict becoming President Trump's forever war? Former NATO Supreme Allied Commander Retired Admiral James Stavridis sits down with Jake. Democrats split in Michigan, with Democrats' Senate hopes on the line, can a progressive win an all-important purple state? Dr. Abdul El-Sayed talked with Jake. Plus, with a seismic shift among Democrats over Israel, could Pennsylvania's John Fetterman leave Democrats behind? Jake asks the Senator. Plus, remembering political cartoonist Pat Oliphant and more.
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- In a special episode, we reflect on the life and legacy of Senator Lindsey Graham, who passed away suddenly. Tune in for exclusive interviews with key political figures as they discuss his impact on US foreign policy and beyond.
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Celebrating 250 Years: America's Journey Through Triumphs and Trials" "Patriotism and Politics: A Reflective Anniversary for America"07/05/2026 | 43 mins.Celebrating America's momentous 250th birthday! From fireworks spectaculars to patriotic reflections on democracy, dive into how our nation is evolving. Is America truly exceptional? Explore the diverse visions for our nation's future and how historical reflections shape our path forward. Catch insightful conversations with key figures today.
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About State of the Union
Hosted by CNN's Jake Tapper and Dana Bash, State of the Union features interviews with top newsmakers on politics and policy—covering Washington, the country, and the world.Podcast website
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