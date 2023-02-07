Interviews with: Rep. Michael McCaul, Rep. Barbara Lee

First, Jake goes one-on-one with House Foreign Affairs Committee Chairman Rep. Michael McCaul (R-Texas) to ask him why he sees nothing wrong with Biden sending cluster bombs to Ukraine. Rep. McCaul also responds to the Biden administration’s efforts to strengthen diplomatic relations with China. Next, Rep. Barbara Lee (D-Calf.) breaks with the Biden administration over its decision to send cluster bombs to Ukraine. Jake also asks Rep. Lee, notably the only House member to vote against the war in Afghanistan, about a State Department report faulting the Biden administration’s handling of the chaotic Afghanistan withdrawal. And, this week’s panel discusses which Republican candidates can reach the Iowa 2024 caucuses, if Gov. DeSantis can reverse his slump in the polls, former Vice President Pence’s response to a voter on January 6, and whether President Biden can ease voters’ concerns about his age. Finally, Jake shares details about his new fictional thriller, “All the Demons Are Here.”To learn more about how CNN protects listener privacy, visit cnn.com/privacy