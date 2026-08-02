The US strikes back after Iran kills two American service members, with another missing. Is this conflict becoming President Trump's forever war? Former NATO Supreme Allied Commander Retired Admiral James Stavridis sits down with Jake. Democrats split in Michigan, with Democrats' Senate hopes on the line, can a progressive win an all-important purple state? Dr. Abdul El-Sayed talked with Jake. Plus, with a seismic shift among Democrats over Israel, could Pennsylvania's John Fetterman leave Democrats behind? Jake asks the Senator. Plus, remembering political cartoonist Pat Oliphant and more.



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