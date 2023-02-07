Hosted by CNN's Jake Tapper and Dana Bash, State of the Union features interviews with top newsmakers on politics and policy—covering Washington, the coun...
More
Available Episodes
5 of 259
Interviews with: National Security Advisor Jake Sullivan, GOP candidate Chris Christie, Sen. Mark Kelly
First, Jake Tapper and National Security Advisor Jake Sullivan look at how deepening rifts in Congress are shaping defense priorities as Biden signals a drawn out war in Ukraine. Then, with the Iowa caucuses just six months away, new numbers reveal GOP voters' views on the field. Jake goes one-on-one with GOP Presidential candidate Chris Christie who speaks frankly about Trump's "lie" and flamboyant claim that his own recent indictments are "a great badge of honor and courage." Later, as the impact of the climate crisis is felt around the country with excessive temperatures and extreme weather events, Senator Mark Kelly joins from Arizona to discuss whether these increasing climate disasters might finally change minds on Capitol Hill. Finally, this week’s panel break down newly released GOP fundraising numbers and how they will reshape the race.To learn more about how CNN protects listener privacy, visit cnn.com/privacy
7/16/2023
38:37
Interviews with: Rep. Michael McCaul, Rep. Barbara Lee
First, Jake goes one-on-one with House Foreign Affairs Committee Chairman Rep. Michael McCaul (R-Texas) to ask him why he sees nothing wrong with Biden sending cluster bombs to Ukraine. Rep. McCaul also responds to the Biden administration’s efforts to strengthen diplomatic relations with China. Next, Rep. Barbara Lee (D-Calf.) breaks with the Biden administration over its decision to send cluster bombs to Ukraine. Jake also asks Rep. Lee, notably the only House member to vote against the war in Afghanistan, about a State Department report faulting the Biden administration’s handling of the chaotic Afghanistan withdrawal.
And, this week’s panel discusses which Republican candidates can reach the Iowa 2024 caucuses, if Gov. DeSantis can reverse his slump in the polls, former Vice President Pence’s response to a voter on January 6, and whether President Biden can ease voters’ concerns about his age.
Finally, Jake shares details about his new fictional thriller, “All the Demons Are Here.”To learn more about how CNN protects listener privacy, visit cnn.com/privacy
7/9/2023
39:00
Interviews with: Secretary of Transportation Pete Buttigieg, Democratic Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez and Republican Presidential candidates Chris Christie and Will Hurd
First: Democratic Representative Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez talks to Dana Bash about the Supreme Court’s decision to block President Joe Biden’s student loan debt forgiveness program.
Next: United States Secretary of Transportation Pete Buttigieg reacts to the Supreme Court’s ruling limiting protections for LGBTQ+ Americans.
Then: Former New Jersey Governor and 2024 Republican presidential candidate Chris Christie weighs in on the Supreme Court rulings as well as former President Trump's legal peril.
Plus: Former Texas Representative and 2024 Republican presidential candidate Will Hurd responds to the Supreme Court affirmative action decision, as well as some of his fellow Republicans attacks on LGBTQ+ Americans.To learn more about how CNN protects listener privacy, visit cnn.com/privacy
7/2/2023
44:49
Interviews with: Secretary of State Antony Blinken, Ret. Gen. David Petraeus, Sen. Amy Klobuchar (D-MN), Gov. Doug Burgum (R-ND)
First: Secretary of State Antony Blinken talks to Dana Bash about the latest developments in Russia and his recent trip to China, where he met with Xi Jinping.
Next: Retired General and former CIA Director David Petraeus shares his thoughts on the state of Russian President Vladimir Putin following the failed Wagner insurrection.
Then: Minnesota Democratic Senator Amy Klobuchar discusses the future of abortion rights a year after the Supreme Court overturned Roe v. Wade.
Plus: North Dakota Republican Governor Doug Burgum explains why he's running for president. To learn more about how CNN protects listener privacy, visit cnn.com/privacy
6/25/2023
40:12
Interviews with: Former Gov. Chris Christie (R-NJ), Rep. Mike Turner (R-OH), Former Defense Sec. Mark Esper, Mayor Karen Bass (D-Los Angeles)
First, Jake Tapper goes one-on-one with former New Jersey Governor Chris Christie. Christie tells Jake that former President Donald Trump is a “petulant child when someone disagrees with him” after several former officials criticized him over his federal indictment. Jake also presses Christie on whether he would pledge to support Trump if he is the Republican nominee for president in 2024. After, Rep. Mike Turner discusses Secretary Anthony Blinken’s trip to China as well as Trump’s alleged mishandling of classified documents. Later, Los Angeles Mayor Karen Bass tells Jake about the city’s efforts to move people affected by homelessness into homes. And, Jake asks former Defense Secretary Mark Esper whether Trump’s handling of classified documents put national security at risk. Lastly, in honor of Father’s Day, Jake shares a moving personal example of a father standing up for his son.To learn more about how CNN protects listener privacy, visit cnn.com/privacy