Law of Attraction Changed My Life

Why December Is The Most Vital Month For Personal Growth
Thank you so much for joining me again this week! Join me for a goal setting party like no other this New Year! Join the Book Club Bitches
Unlocking Your Dream Life with Chat GPT
Welcome back to the podcast! This week, we're diving into something truly next-level: how to use ChatGPT as a tool to manifest your dream life. Whether you're a seasoned manifestor or just dipping your toes into the world of goal-setting and visualization, this episode is packed with actionable tips to help you unlock the magic of AI in crafting your best life yet.In this episode, you'll learn:✨ How ChatGPT can help you clarify your vision and set meaningful goals.✨ Practical ways to use AI for scripting, journaling, and affirmations that align with your desires.✨ How to turn your wildest dreams into actionable, step-by-step plans (because manifesting isn't just about wishing!).✨ Creative prompts to keep your manifestations on track and inspired.✨ Why blending intuition with technology is the future of personal growth.If you're feeling stuck, overwhelmed, or unsure where to start, ChatGPT might just be the co-pilot you've been looking for. I'll share my own tips and tricks for using AI to stay motivated, keep your vision crystal clear, and actually make things happen.
Presence Not Presents... But Also, Presents!
Happy Black Friday! I really hope you enjoyed this Christmas gift guide 2025! This is quite an eclectic list but I absolutely ADORE everything on this list & hope it will help you & your loved ones to discover hidden gems & thrive in 2025.
The Art of Switching the Vibe
Hey, I hope you enjoyed this rewind episode! Thank you SO much for joining me again this week. I would LOVE you to join the Book Club Bitches as we read a new self development book each month. Take the opportunity to delve into all areas of self development from cyclical living, feng shui, dressing for the life you want, business strategy and so much more.
Consciously Curating a Calm & Intentional Christmas
In the words of Christmas queen Beth Kempton, 'we are the keepers of Christmas'. I hope you loved this episode & it inspired you to have the best festive period! Thank you SO much for joining me again this week. I would LOVE you to join the Book Club Bitches as we read a new self development book each month. Take the opportunity to delve into all areas of self development from cyclical living, feng shui, dressing for the life you want, business strategy and so much more.
Just a basic bitch making a good life happen. Want to manifest amazing things into your life too? Join me, it's not a cult! I've been practicing the law of attraction for over 10 years with incredible results, hopefully you will leave our weekly sessions together both informed & entertained.
