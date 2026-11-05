The No-Till Market Garden Podcast

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- Welcome to episode 523 of Growers Daily!
Today we are dipping into the mailbag and finding some goodies. We will discuss "what gives with ag hardiness zones", we will talk about if you should compost tomato plants, and groundhogs hoggin the garden ground.
We are a Non-Profit! 👇
🙌 DONATE 🙌 https://www.paypal.com/donate/?hosted_button_id=ALF4MZX26SVSQ
https://app.candid.org/profile/16047666
Links for today:
No-Till Growers Fantasy Football league: https://fantasy.premierleague.com/leagues/auto-join/5ligds
Small Grain Growers Podcast (apple): https://podcasts.apple.com/us/podcast/the-small-grain-growers-podcast/id6802391482?i=1000783918014
Small Grain Growers Podcast (spotify): https://open.spotify.com/show/7Aplvwpjtz9R7J360SQ69A
Small Grain Growers Podcats IG: https://www.instagram.com/smallgraingrowerspodcast/?hl=en
Patreon Feedback Page: https://www.patreon.com/notillgrowers/posts/how-can-we-show-163144957
NTG Forum: https://notillgrowers.community.chat/
Cold hardiness zones: https://planthardiness.ars.usda.gov
Creative tomato vine disposal: https://www.greenhousecanada.com/vine-rewind/
MUSIC from this episode:
Til All That's Left is Ash by Ludlow
The Welcome of the Dawn by Roy Williams
via www.epidemicsound.com
Support our work (👊) at https://www.notillgrowers.com/support
or https://www.Patreon.com/notillgrowers
Show Sponsors:
BCS Tractors: https://www.bcsamerica.com/
High Mowing Seeds: https://www.highmowingseeds.com/
Johnnys Seeds: https://www.johnnyseeds.com/
Tilth Soil!: https://www.tilthsoil.com/?srsltid=AfmBOorYMGkYzMqYdJ8KDqTdMFUg5tw3lx_OSMBZPP6phSXpFhBIyUkT
MY BOOK!
The Living Soil Handbook 📕 👉 https://www.notillgrowers.com/livingsoilhandbook
French copy of The Living Soil Handbook: https://amzn.to/4h2bYot
Italian Copy https://www.terranuovalibri.it/libro/dettaglio/jesse-frost/il-manuale-del-suolo-vivente-9788866819967-236828.html
German Copy: https://www.oekom.de/buch/das-grosse-boden-handbuch-9783987261374
Other stuff and ways to support stuff like this 👇
5% off Neptune's Harvest Fish Fertilizers and More (offer Code: NOTILL)
👀: https://store.turbify.com/cgi-bin/clink?yhst-20803342241356+tt4W2F+shop.html+NOTILL🚨
ORDER Dan Brisebois' Seed Book! 👉 https://www.notillgrowers.com/livingsoilhandbook
The Living Soil Handbook 📕 👉 https://www.notillgrowers.com/livingsoilhandbook
Hats 🧢 👉 https://www.notillgrowers.com/livingsoilhandbook
Forum 💬 👉 https://notillgrowers.community.chat
Music 🎵 👉 via www.empidemicsound.com
👕 MERCH 👉 https://www.notillgrowers.com/livingsoilhandbook
Support our work (👊) at www.notillgrowers.com/support or www.Patreon.com/notillgrowers
freelance sound editor: www.sellassoundworks.com
- Welcome to episode 522 of Growers Daily!
Today we are talking a little tech in farming: what technologies am I excited about, where is the line for technology in ecological farming, and what meta stole from farmers. I also talk a bit about "are cities that bad" because why the heck not.
We are a Non-Profit! 👇
🙌 DONATE 🙌 https://www.paypal.com/donate/?hosted_button_id=ALF4MZX26SVSQ
https://app.candid.org/profile/16047666
Links for today:
No-Till Growers Fantasy Football league: https://fantasy.premierleague.com/leagues/auto-join/5ligds
Small Grain Growers Podcast (apple): https://podcasts.apple.com/us/podcast/the-small-grain-growers-podcast/id6802391482?i=1000783918014
Small Grain Growers Podcast (spotify): https://open.spotify.com/show/7Aplvwpjtz9R7J360SQ69A
Small Grain Growers Podcats IG: https://www.instagram.com/smallgraingrowerspodcast/?hl=en
Patreon Feedback Page: https://www.patreon.com/notillgrowers/posts/how-can-we-show-163144957
NTG Forum: https://notillgrowers.community.chat/
MUSIC from this episode:
More of the Same by Francie
Bangerter Way by Cody Francis
via www.epidemicsound.com
Support our work (👊) at https://www.notillgrowers.com/support
or https://www.Patreon.com/notillgrowers
Show Sponsors:
BCS Tractors: https://www.bcsamerica.com/
High Mowing Seeds: https://www.highmowingseeds.com/
Johnnys Seeds: https://www.johnnyseeds.com/
Tilth Soil!: https://www.tilthsoil.com/?srsltid=AfmBOorYMGkYzMqYdJ8KDqTdMFUg5tw3lx_OSMBZPP6phSXpFhBIyUkT
MY BOOK!
The Living Soil Handbook 📕 👉 https://www.notillgrowers.com/livingsoilhandbook
French copy of The Living Soil Handbook: https://amzn.to/4h2bYot
Italian Copy https://www.terranuovalibri.it/libro/dettaglio/jesse-frost/il-manuale-del-suolo-vivente-9788866819967-236828.html
German Copy: https://www.oekom.de/buch/das-grosse-boden-handbuch-9783987261374
Other stuff and ways to support stuff like this 👇
5% off Neptune's Harvest Fish Fertilizers and More (offer Code: NOTILL)
👀: https://store.turbify.com/cgi-bin/clink?yhst-20803342241356+tt4W2F+shop.html+NOTILL🚨
ORDER Dan Brisebois' Seed Book! 👉 https://www.notillgrowers.com/livingsoilhandbook
The Living Soil Handbook 📕 👉 https://www.notillgrowers.com/livingsoilhandbook
Hats 🧢 👉 https://www.notillgrowers.com/livingsoilhandbook
Forum 💬 👉 https://notillgrowers.community.chat
Music 🎵 👉 via www.empidemicsound.com
👕 MERCH 👉 https://www.notillgrowers.com/livingsoilhandbook
Support our work (👊) at www.notillgrowers.com/support or www.Patreon.com/notillgrowers
freelance sound editor: www.sellassoundworks.com
- Welcome to episode 521 of Growers Daily!
Today we are chatting with Erich Schultz of Steadfast Farm about so many things: the state of the Agrihood movement, farm franchises, farming in a desert, and so much more.
We are a Non-Profit! 👇
🙌 DONATE 🙌 https://www.paypal.com/donate/?hosted_button_id=ALF4MZX26SVSQ
https://app.candid.org/profile/16047666
Links for today:
No-Till Growers Fantasy Football league: https://fantasy.premierleague.com/leagues/auto-join/5ligds
Small Grain Growers Podcast (apple): https://podcasts.apple.com/us/podcast/the-small-grain-growers-podcast/id6802391482?i=1000783918014
Small Grain Growers Podcast (spotify): https://open.spotify.com/show/7Aplvwpjtz9R7J360SQ69A
Small Grain Growers Podcats IG: https://www.instagram.com/smallgraingrowerspodcast/?hl=en
Patreon Feedback Page: https://www.patreon.com/notillgrowers/posts/how-can-we-show-163144957
NTG Forum: https://notillgrowers.community.chat/
Farm to Table Article: https://www.nytimes.com/2014/03/12/dining/farm-to-table-living-takes-root.html
Steadfast Farm: https://www.steadfast-farm.com/
Steadfast Farm IG: https://www.instagram.com/steadfastfarm
Steadfast Diner: https://www.instagram.com/steadfast_diner/
MUSIC from this episode:
I'm So Done by Cody Francis
Christopher Street by Roy Edwin Williams
via www.epidemicsound.com
Support our work (👊) at https://www.notillgrowers.com/support
or https://www.Patreon.com/notillgrowers
Show Sponsors:
BCS Tractors: https://www.bcsamerica.com/
High Mowing Seeds: https://www.highmowingseeds.com/
Johnnys Seeds: https://www.johnnyseeds.com/
Tilth Soil!: https://www.tilthsoil.com/?srsltid=AfmBOorYMGkYzMqYdJ8KDqTdMFUg5tw3lx_OSMBZPP6phSXpFhBIyUkT
MY BOOK!
The Living Soil Handbook 📕 👉 https://www.notillgrowers.com/livingsoilhandbook
French copy of The Living Soil Handbook: https://amzn.to/4h2bYot
Italian Copy https://www.terranuovalibri.it/libro/dettaglio/jesse-frost/il-manuale-del-suolo-vivente-9788866819967-236828.html
German Copy: https://www.oekom.de/buch/das-grosse-boden-handbuch-9783987261374
Other stuff and ways to support stuff like this 👇
5% off Neptune's Harvest Fish Fertilizers and More (offer Code: NOTILL)
👀: https://store.turbify.com/cgi-bin/clink?yhst-20803342241356+tt4W2F+shop.html+NOTILL🚨
ORDER Dan Brisebois' Seed Book! 👉 https://www.notillgrowers.com/livingsoilhandbook
The Living Soil Handbook 📕 👉 https://www.notillgrowers.com/livingsoilhandbook
Hats 🧢 👉 https://www.notillgrowers.com/livingsoilhandbook
Forum 💬 👉 https://notillgrowers.community.chat
Music 🎵 👉 via www.empidemicsound.com
👕 MERCH 👉 https://www.notillgrowers.com/livingsoilhandbook
Support our work (👊) at www.notillgrowers.com/support or www.Patreon.com/notillgrowers
freelance sound editor: www.sellassoundworks.com
- Welcome to episode 520 of Growers Daily!
Today we are dissecting some common tomato fails and how to fix them for next year PLUS we are talking biochar and how to not go broke using it.
We are a Non-Profit! 👇
🙌 DONATE 🙌 https://www.paypal.com/donate/?hosted_button_id=ALF4MZX26SVSQ
https://app.candid.org/profile/16047666
Links for today:
No-Till Growers Fantasy Football league: https://fantasy.premierleague.com/leagues/auto-join/5ligds
Small Grain Growers Podcast (apple): https://podcasts.apple.com/us/podcast/the-small-grain-growers-podcast/id6802391482?i=1000783918014
Small Grain Growers Podcast (spotify): https://open.spotify.com/show/7Aplvwpjtz9R7J360SQ69A
Small Grain Growers Podcats IG: https://www.instagram.com/smallgraingrowerspodcast/?hl=en
Patreon Feedback Page: https://www.patreon.com/notillgrowers/posts/how-can-we-show-163144957
NTG Forum: https://notillgrowers.community.chat/
A good Humalite article with review: https://pmc.ncbi.nlm.nih.gov/articles/PMC11984079/
MUSIC from this episode:
In Bloom by Victor Lundberg
Pacific Winds by American Legion
via www.epidemicsound.com
Support our work (👊) at https://www.notillgrowers.com/support
or https://www.Patreon.com/notillgrowers
Show Sponsors:
Rimol Greenhouses: https://rimol.com/
Holden Tool Co: https://holdentool.com/pages/no-till-growers?utm_campaign=ntg&utm_source=shareable_link
Good Agriculture: https://goodagriculture.com/
Acres Eco-Ag Conference: https://conference.eco-ag.com/
Tilth Soil!: https://www.tilthsoil.com/?srsltid=AfmBOorYMGkYzMqYdJ8KDqTdMFUg5tw3lx_OSMBZPP6phSXpFhBIyUkT
MY BOOK!
The Living Soil Handbook 📕 👉 https://www.notillgrowers.com/livingsoilhandbook
French copy of The Living Soil Handbook: https://amzn.to/4h2bYot
Italian Copy https://www.terranuovalibri.it/libro/dettaglio/jesse-frost/il-manuale-del-suolo-vivente-9788866819967-236828.html
German Copy: https://www.oekom.de/buch/das-grosse-boden-handbuch-9783987261374
Other stuff and ways to support stuff like this 👇
5% off Neptune's Harvest Fish Fertilizers and More (offer Code: NOTILL)
👀: https://store.turbify.com/cgi-bin/clink?yhst-20803342241356+tt4W2F+shop.html+NOTILL🚨
ORDER Dan Brisebois' Seed Book! 👉 https://www.notillgrowers.com/livingsoilhandbook
The Living Soil Handbook 📕 👉 https://www.notillgrowers.com/livingsoilhandbook
Hats 🧢 👉 https://www.notillgrowers.com/livingsoilhandbook
Forum 💬 👉 https://notillgrowers.community.chat
Music 🎵 👉 via www.empidemicsound.com
👕 MERCH 👉 https://www.notillgrowers.com/livingsoilhandbook
Support our work (👊) at www.notillgrowers.com/support or www.Patreon.com/notillgrowers
freelance sound editor: www.sellassoundworks.com
- Welcome to episode 519 of Growers Daily!
Today we are deciding on the size of your beds and paths based on how much land you have, we will look back at many of my weird trials this season—what worked what showed up late, played on its phone, ignored customers. And also, it's feedback friday.
We are a Non-Profit! 👇
🙌 DONATE 🙌 https://www.paypal.com/donate/?hosted_button_id=ALF4MZX26SVSQ
https://app.candid.org/profile/16047666
Links for today:
No-Till Growers Fantasy Football league: https://fantasy.premierleague.com/leagues/auto-join/5ligds
Small Grain Growers Podcast (apple): https://podcasts.apple.com/us/podcast/the-small-grain-growers-podcast/id6802391482?i=1000783918014
Small Grain Growers Podcast (spotify): https://open.spotify.com/show/7Aplvwpjtz9R7J360SQ69A
Small Grain Growers Podcats IG: https://www.instagram.com/smallgraingrowerspodcast/?hl=en
Patreon Feedback Page: https://www.patreon.com/notillgrowers/posts/how-can-we-show-163144957
NTG Forum: https://notillgrowers.community.chat/
MUSIC from this episode:
Whole Damn Thing by Kylie Dailey
via www.epidemicsound.com
Support our work (👊) at https://www.notillgrowers.com/support
or https://www.Patreon.com/notillgrowers
Show Sponsors:
Rimol Greenhouses: https://rimol.com/
Holden Tool Co: https://holdentool.com/pages/no-till-growers?utm_campaign=ntg&utm_source=shareable_link
Good Agriculture: https://goodagriculture.com/
Acres Eco-Ag Conference: https://conference.eco-ag.com/
Tilth Soil!: https://www.tilthsoil.com/?srsltid=AfmBOorYMGkYzMqYdJ8KDqTdMFUg5tw3lx_OSMBZPP6phSXpFhBIyUkT
MY BOOK!
The Living Soil Handbook 📕 👉 https://www.notillgrowers.com/livingsoilhandbook
French copy of The Living Soil Handbook: https://amzn.to/4h2bYot
Italian Copy https://www.terranuovalibri.it/libro/dettaglio/jesse-frost/il-manuale-del-suolo-vivente-9788866819967-236828.html
German Copy: https://www.oekom.de/buch/das-grosse-boden-handbuch-9783987261374
Other stuff and ways to support stuff like this 👇
5% off Neptune's Harvest Fish Fertilizers and More (offer Code: NOTILL)
👀: https://store.turbify.com/cgi-bin/clink?yhst-20803342241356+tt4W2F+shop.html+NOTILL🚨
ORDER Dan Brisebois' Seed Book! 👉 https://www.notillgrowers.com/livingsoilhandbook
The Living Soil Handbook 📕 👉 https://www.notillgrowers.com/livingsoilhandbook
Hats 🧢 👉 https://www.notillgrowers.com/livingsoilhandbook
Forum 💬 👉 https://notillgrowers.community.chat
Music 🎵 👉 via www.empidemicsound.com
👕 MERCH 👉 https://www.notillgrowers.com/livingsoilhandbook
Support our work (👊) at www.notillgrowers.com/support or www.Patreon.com/notillgrowers
freelance sound editor: www.sellassoundworks.com
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About Growers Daily
Growers Daily (formerly known as The No-Till Market Garden Podcast) is a nuts and bolts (and earthworms and microbes) look at how to run a productive, profitable no-till market garden for small and mid-sized farmers.Podcast website
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