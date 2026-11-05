The No-Till Market Garden Podcast

Welcome to episode 519 of Growers Daily!

Today we are deciding on the size of your beds and paths based on how much land you have, we will look back at many of my weird trials this season—what worked what showed up late, played on its phone, ignored customers. And also, it's feedback friday.

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Links for today:

No-Till Growers Fantasy Football league: https://fantasy.premierleague.com/leagues/auto-join/5ligds

Small Grain Growers Podcast (apple): https://podcasts.apple.com/us/podcast/the-small-grain-growers-podcast/id6802391482?i=1000783918014



Small Grain Growers Podcast (spotify): https://open.spotify.com/show/7Aplvwpjtz9R7J360SQ69A

Small Grain Growers Podcats IG: https://www.instagram.com/smallgraingrowerspodcast/?hl=en

Patreon Feedback Page: https://www.patreon.com/notillgrowers/posts/how-can-we-show-163144957

NTG Forum: https://notillgrowers.community.chat/



MUSIC from this episode:

Whole Damn Thing by Kylie Dailey

via www.epidemicsound.com



Support our work (👊) at https://www.notillgrowers.com/support

or https://www.Patreon.com/notillgrowers



Show Sponsors:

Rimol Greenhouses: https://rimol.com/

Holden Tool Co: https://holdentool.com/pages/no-till-growers?utm_campaign=ntg&utm_source=shareable_link

Good Agriculture: https://goodagriculture.com/

Acres Eco-Ag Conference: https://conference.eco-ag.com/

Tilth Soil!: https://www.tilthsoil.com/?srsltid=AfmBOorYMGkYzMqYdJ8KDqTdMFUg5tw3lx_OSMBZPP6phSXpFhBIyUkT





MY BOOK!



The Living Soil Handbook 📕 👉 https://www.notillgrowers.com/livingsoilhandbook



French copy of The Living Soil Handbook: https://amzn.to/4h2bYot



Italian Copy https://www.terranuovalibri.it/libro/dettaglio/jesse-frost/il-manuale-del-suolo-vivente-9788866819967-236828.html

German Copy: https://www.oekom.de/buch/das-grosse-boden-handbuch-9783987261374





Other stuff and ways to support stuff like this 👇

5% off Neptune's Harvest Fish Fertilizers and More (offer Code: NOTILL)

👀: https://store.turbify.com/cgi-bin/clink?yhst-20803342241356+tt4W2F+shop.html+NOTILL🚨



ORDER Dan Brisebois' Seed Book! 👉 https://www.notillgrowers.com/livingsoilhandbook



The Living Soil Handbook 📕 👉 https://www.notillgrowers.com/livingsoilhandbook



Hats 🧢 👉 https://www.notillgrowers.com/livingsoilhandbook



Forum 💬 👉 https://notillgrowers.community.chat



Music 🎵 👉 via www.empidemicsound.com



👕 MERCH 👉 https://www.notillgrowers.com/livingsoilhandbook



Support our work (👊) at www.notillgrowers.com/support or www.Patreon.com/notillgrowers



freelance sound editor: www.sellassoundworks.com