The No-Till Market Garden Podcast

Holistic Business/Economic Models, The Award-Winning Farm Podcast Farmerama Radio & Simple Regenerative Apps with Abby Rose of Vidacycle

Today I, Mimi, am speaking with my good good friend Abby Rose of Vidacycle, a farmer, physicist, and soil health advocate. She is the co-founder of Vidacycle Tech which makes easy to use web applications that support farmers on their regenerative path wherever they are. I've used these apps, spent a lot of time with her, think the world of her, and I feel this episode is part two of where we left off with Jim of Red Shirt Farm where we exposed the tender underbelly of the systems we're all working in and trying very hard to keep our heads above. In this conversation, Abby and I also talk about her other work on an AWESOME award-winning podcast, Farmerama Radio, if you haven't heard of it already go find it wherever you listen to podcasts. Specifically, the LANDED series. Her experience in working with an international cadre of farmers and stewards on their respective regenerative journeys has given her a keen perspective on the lay of the land regarding what we're up against when it comes to making space for holistic systems in a global economy that is working against it. Mentioned in the show... Abby's farm in Chile, Vidacycle Farm The web-based apps from Vidacycle Tech Listen to Farmerama Radio on Apple, Spotify, or wherever you listen to podcasts Link to the LANDED series with Col Gordon Folks who make the show possible... RIMOL Greenhouses quality greenhouses and high-tunnels. Tilth Soil amazing compost-based living potting soils and soil blends. Orisha for wireless greenhouse+ automation, get 15% off with code "No Till Grower" Real Organic Project for a whole farm certification program to distinguish crops grown in health soils. ... and, as always, our work is powered by the folks who support us every month over at patreon.com/notillgrowers, you can pick up a copy of The Living Soil Handbook if you don't have one already, as well as a No-Till Growers hat, subscribe our growing YouTube channel, and you can ask you questions or share your insights into ecological market gardening on our brand new forum at notillgrowers.community.chat