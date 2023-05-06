Partner im RedaktionsNetzwerk Deutschland
The No-Till Market Garden Podcast

Podcast The No-Till Market Garden Podcast
Farmer Jesse
The No-Till Market Garden Podcast is a nuts and bolts (and earthworms and microbes) look at how to run a productive, profitable no-till market garden for small
  • Fertilizer from Urine & Sustainable Farms with Tatiana Schreiber of the Rich Earth Institute
    Hi again, it's Natalie, and this is my last episode, THE last episode, of the fifth season of The No-Till Market Garden Podcast! I want to thank Farmer Jesse and the whole crew of the podcast for giving me the mic and so much freedom. It's been fun, and if you've learned even a fraction of what I have then I'll call it a win. I am thrilled to bring you my conversation with Tatiana Schreiber of the Rich Earth Institute. We focus mainly on her work there regarding the social aspects of dry sanitation systems. Translation, how do people feel about using urine as fertilizer. You might be thinking, how could I even broach this topic after devoting a whole episode to PFAS and how the use of biosolids has lead to the contamination of soils that we are only beginning to understand. I encourage you to listen to this one. Not all human waste is created the same and if we care about big picture sustainability this is something we really need to talk about. Check out their research and findings here SUPPORT OUR WORK ON PATREON
    6/5/2023
    1:10:58
  • Growing in an Agrihood, Cardboard Mulch for Bindweed Control, & Appropriate Scale Technology with Jonah Sloven of Sweet Hollow Organic Farm
    On today’s episode of the podcast I, Alex Ball of Old City Acres, sit down with Jonah Sloven of Sweet Hollow Organic Farm in Victor, Idaho, a small valley town of only 2,000 people with a thriving local food scene. Jonah operates his farm on land directly connected to a housing development forming an agrihood and increasing the connection between community members and where their food is produced. The farm was also involved with a SARE grant to trial no-till deep mulch systems to combat pervasive bindweed. We also chat about building farm infrastructure in a high wind and snow load environment as well as using two wheel walk behind tractors and the value in choosing appropriate technology and systems for your individual and unique farm situation.  Mentioned in the show... Follow Sweet Hollow Farm on Instagram & check out their farmsite Jonah's SARE research on bindweed and no-till production Using Tilmor cultivation equipment Folks who make the show possible... RIMOL Greenhouses quality greenhouses and high-tunnels. Certified Naturally Grown grassroots, peer-to-peer, holistic certification. Farmers Friend for caterpillar tunnels, harvest equipment, tarps, & more! Get free shipping through ->> farmersfriend.com/notill  BCS America for two wheel tractors + implements. ... and, as always, our work is powered by the folks who support us every month over at patreon.com/notillgrowers, you can pick up a copy of The Living Soil Handbook if you don't have one already, as well as a No-Till Growers hat, and you can ask you questions or share your insights into ecological market gardening on our brand new forum at notillgrowers.community.chat
    5/29/2023
    54:47
  • Holistic Business/Economic Models, The Award-Winning Farm Podcast Farmerama Radio & Simple Regenerative Apps with Abby Rose of Vidacycle
    Today I, Mimi, am speaking with my good good friend Abby Rose of Vidacycle, a farmer, physicist, and soil health advocate. She is the co-founder of Vidacycle Tech which makes easy to use web applications that support farmers on their regenerative path wherever they are. I've used these apps, spent a lot of time with her, think the world of her, and I feel this episode is part two of where we left off with Jim of Red Shirt Farm where we exposed the tender underbelly of the systems we're all working in and trying very hard to keep our heads above. In this conversation, Abby and I also talk about her other work on an AWESOME award-winning podcast, Farmerama Radio, if you haven't heard of it already go find it wherever you listen to podcasts. Specifically, the LANDED series. Her experience in working with an international cadre of farmers and stewards on their respective regenerative journeys has given her a keen perspective on the lay of the land regarding what we're up against when it comes to making space for holistic systems in a global economy that is working against it. Mentioned in the show... Abby's farm in Chile, Vidacycle Farm The web-based apps from Vidacycle Tech Listen to Farmerama Radio on Apple, Spotify, or wherever you listen to podcasts Link to the LANDED series with Col Gordon Folks who make the show possible... RIMOL Greenhouses quality greenhouses and high-tunnels. Tilth Soil amazing compost-based living potting soils and soil blends. Orisha for wireless greenhouse+ automation, get 15% off with code "No Till Grower" Real Organic Project for a whole farm certification program to distinguish crops grown in health soils. ... and, as always, our work is powered by the folks who support us every month over at patreon.com/notillgrowers, you can pick up a copy of The Living Soil Handbook if you don't have one already, as well as a No-Till Growers hat, subscribe our growing YouTube channel, and you can ask you questions or share your insights into ecological market gardening on our brand new forum at notillgrowers.community.chat  
    5/22/2023
    1:34:15
  • Nitrogen, Organic Matter, MAOM & POM with Assistant Professor of Soil Chemistry Andrea Jilling
    Buckle up for another NERDY episode of the podcast. For this one, I--Natalie--spoke with Andrea Jilling, an assistant professor of environmental soil chemistry at Oklahoma State University. It's just coincidence that this one follows so soon after Mimi's interview with Dr.  Cotrufo, as it's a nice continuation of that conversation about organic matter and carbon, but extending it to nitrogen, Andrea's area of research. Nitrogen is HUGE, it's in the air as both an inert gas and a greenhouse gas, it's in the soil as organic matter and inorganic molecules, it's even in some rocks. It's constantly changing and shifting in ways that are regulated by microbes, plants, humans, even lightning! In other words, it's complicated. There are economic and environmental implications regarding nitrogen management, and not just for farms spreading inorganic fertilizer, but for everyone. I can't promise that this conversation will help you create a fertility plan for you farm... in fact I'm pretty confident it won't. But, I think it provides an important link between thinking about carbon management and nitrogen management. Mentioned in the show... Andrea's Journal Articles Folks who make the show possible... Certified Naturally Grown grassroots, peer-to-peer, holistic certification. Johnny's Selected Seeds vegetable, flower, and cover crop seeds. BCS America for two wheel tractors + implements. RIMOL Greenhouses quality greenhouses and high-tunnels. ... and, as always, our work is powered by the folks who support us every month over at patreon.com/notillgrowers, check out our weekly YouTube videos, pick up a copy of The Living Soil Handbook if you don't have one already, as well as a No-Till Growers hat, and you can ask you questions or share your insights into ecological market gardening on our brand new forum at notillgrowers.community.chat
    5/15/2023
    1:04:59
  • Innovative Greenhouse Design, Heritage Livestock, and Honest Small Farm Talk with Jim Schultz of Red Shirt Farm
    Hey football fans, it's Mimi. And lest you be confused, today we're speaking with Jim Schultz of Red Shirt Farm--get it?--a 13 acre livestock + no-till veg farm in western Mass. He's been farming for more than a decade and came to farming later than he had originally planned (hence, Red Shirt). It's a long conversation, but the main reason I want you to stick it out is that not only has Jim done some of the coolest things, but when I reached out to him I was also thinking about the idea of the small farm held up as an ideal against scaling-up even regenerative agriculture and how it's difficult for me to talk about those two ideas in the same sentence, not to mention land ownership, and we have a deeply personal conversation about that as well as the behind the scenes version of what we, as farmers, go through. Mentioned in the show... Dr. Elaine Ingham's Soil Food Web Advancing Eco-Agriculture  The Bionutrient Food Association Solawrap Greenhouse Coverings Ecosystems Design Climate Battry Slow Food International Folks who make the show possible... RIMOL Greenhouses quality greenhouses and high-tunnels. Farmers Friend for caterpillar tunnels, harvest equipment, tarps, & more! Get free shipping through ->> farmersfriend.com/notill  Tilth Soil amazing compost-based living potting soils and soil blends. Real Organic Project for a whole farm certification program to distinguish crops grown in health soils. ... and, as always, our work is powered by the folks who support us every month over at patreon.com/notillgrowers, you can pick up a copy of The Living Soil Handbook if you don't have one already, as well as a No-Till Growers hat, and you can ask you questions or share your insights into ecological market gardening on our brand new forum at notillgrowers.community.chat
    5/8/2023
    2:14:34

About The No-Till Market Garden Podcast

The No-Till Market Garden Podcast is a nuts and bolts (and earthworms and microbes) look at how to run a productive, profitable no-till market garden for small and mid-sized farmers.
