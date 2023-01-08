Gays who read and start a podcast–how novel! Join book lovers Brett Benner and Jason Blitman as they dive into author conversations, interviews, book talk, and ...
More
Available Episodes
5 of 11
Rasheed Newson (My Government Means to Kill Me) on Queer History and the WGA Strike
BONUS EPISODE! Jason and Brett talk to Rasheed Newson (My Government Means to Kill Me) about his firsthand experience on the WGA picket line and get the inside scoop on what the writers are fighting for. They also chat about gay history and the exciting project that Rasheed is keeping himself busy with in the meantime. Rasheed Newson is a writer and producer of Bel-Air, The Chi, and Narcos. He currently resides in Pasadena, California with his husband and two children. My Government Means to Kill Me is his debut novel.Check out the list of books discussed on our Bookshop.org page:https://bookshop.org/shop/gaysreadingBy purchasing books through Bookshop, you can support both Gays Reading and an independent bookstore of your choice!Follow us on Instagram @gaysreading | @bretts.book.stack | @jasonblitmanWhat are you reading? Send us an email or a voice memo at [email protected]
8/24/2023
32:29
Alice Winn (In Memoriam) on Finding Queer Joy in War
Jason and Brett talk to Alice Winn (In Memoriam) about the lack of iced coffee in Europe, the books that inspired her WWI journey, and how she created intimate sex scenes for her gay characters. In Memoriam is shortlisted for the 2023 Waterstones Debut Fiction Prize.Alice Winn grew up in Paris and was educated in the UK. She has a degree in English literature from Oxford University. She lives in Brooklyn.Check out the list of books discussed on our Bookshop.org page:https://bookshop.org/shop/gaysreadingBy purchasing books through Bookshop, you can support both Gays Reading and an independent bookstore of your choice!Follow us on Instagram @gaysreading | @bretts.book.stack | @jasonblitmanWhat are you reading? Send us an email or a voice memo at [email protected]
8/22/2023
44:08
R. Eric Thomas (Congratulations, the Best is Over!) on Ann Patchett and The Best Pickleball Movie
Jason and Brett talk to R. Eric Thomas (Congratulations, the Best is Over!) about Ann Patchett, The Dutch House by Ann Patchett, Parnassus Books owned by Ann Patchett, and some other things entirely unrelated to Ann Patchett such as the sequel to the best pickleball movie, what Charles Dickens might've talked about over brunch, and so much more. This episode also features special guest Hunter McLendon (aka shelfbyshelf on Instagram) who joins Jason and Brett to discuss some of his favorite essay collections. R. Eric Thomas is the bestselling author of Here for It: Or, How to Save Your Soul in America, a Lambda Literary Award finalist; and the YA novel Kings of B’more, a Stonewall Honor book. Both books were also featured as Read with Jenna book club picks on Today. He is also a television writer (Apple TV+’s Dickinson, FX’s Better Things), a Lambda Literary Award–winning playwright, and the long-running host of the Moth in Philadelphia. For four years, Thomas was a senior staff writer at Elle online, where he wrote the popular “Eric Reads the News” column. @ourericCheck out the list of books discussed on our Bookshop.org page:https://bookshop.org/shop/gaysreadingBy purchasing books through Bookshop, you can support both Gays Reading and an independent bookstore of your choice!Follow us on Instagram @gaysreading | @bretts.book.stack | @jasonblitmanWhat are you reading? Send us an email or a voice memo at [email protected]
8/15/2023
48:08
Kyle Dillon Hertz (The Lookback Window) on Overcoming Trauma and Reclaiming Joy
CW: This episode includes sexually explicit content as well as conversations about sexual abuse and trauma. If you or anyone you know needs resources for sexual violence, please visit rainn.org. Jason and Brett talk to Kyle Dillon Hertz (The Lookback Window) about seeking justice, the nuance of fact vs. fiction in writing, and the queerness of the video game Fortnite. Queer-Owned Bookstore Shout Out: A SEAT AT THE TABLE BOOKS (Elk Grove, CA)At Elk Grove’s bookstore, café, and community hub, everyone deserves a seat at the table! Our family-owned, inclusive business will be your new favorite place to shop for books and gifts, meet up with friends, get work done, relax, and connect with the community. Learn more about A Seat at the Table HERE and make sure to listen to the episode for a discount code!Additional reading:Check out Kyle's Esquire articleCheck out Kyle's interview in Interview magazineCheck out the list of books discussed on our Bookshop.org page:https://bookshop.org/shop/gaysreadingBy purchasing books through Bookshop, you can support both Gays Reading and an independent bookstore of your choice!Follow us on Instagram @gaysreading | @bretts.book.stack | @jasonblitmanWhat are you reading? Send us an email or a voice memo at [email protected]
8/8/2023
47:26
Tim Murphy (Speech Team) on Revisiting Youth
Jason and Brett chat with author Tim Murphy (Speech Team) and they recount shared teenage experiences, what it means to be a bully, the search for like-minded peers, and kvell over the brilliance of one 80s soap opera. Tim Murphy is the author of Correspondents and Christodora, which was long-listed for the 2017 Andrew Carnegie Medal for Excellence in Fiction and named a Best Book of the Year by The Guardian. He has also been a journalist for the past twenty-five years.Queer-Owned Bookstore Shout Out: BETTIE'S PAGES!Bettie’s Pages is a queer-owned independent bookstore in Lowell, MI. Their mission is to cultivate community, empower readers, and maintain a welcoming space that is diverse, inclusive, and affirming. You can learn more about them HERE. Check out the list of books discussed on our Bookshop.org page:https://bookshop.org/shop/gaysreadingBy purchasing books through Bookshop, you can support both Gays Reading and an independent bookstore of your choice!Follow us on Instagram @gaysreading | @bretts.book.stack | @jasonblitmanWhat are you reading? Send us an email or a voice memo at [email protected]