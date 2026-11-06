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Sleep Sounds - White Noise & Sleep Music from Calm Cove
Calm Cove - Sleep Meditation Music
Latest episode
550 episodes
- Slow down, take a breath, and give yourself permission to relax with Breathe, a peaceful collection of calming music for stress and anxiety relief. Gentle melodies and soothing ambient sounds create a tranquil space to help quiet a busy mind, release tension, and find a greater sense of calm.
Perfect for relaxation, meditation, mindfulness, anxiety relief, stress reduction, or unwinding after a busy day, this peaceful music is a gentle reminder to pause and reconnect with the present moment. Breathe deeply, let your thoughts settle, and allow the calming sounds to carry you towards stillness and relaxation.
Please leave a 5-star review & SUBSCRIBE on Apple and Spotify.
Sleep Cove Premium
Become a Premium Member for Bonus Episodes & Ad-Free listening:
Visit https://www.sleepcove.com/support and become a Premium Member.
Get Instant Access and sign up in two taps.
Our Sister Shows:
- Sleep Cove - is our Sleep Hypnosis, Meditation and Bedtime Story channel, where you can find the perfect episode to help you sleep deeply all night long.
- Mysteries at Midnight is our podcast dedicated to the mystery stories our listeners love so much. Enjoy even more from Poirot, Sherlock and more classic mystery tales.
- Let's Begin - is our Day Meditation podcast. Start your day feeling relaxed and positive, or take some time out to unwind with these calming meditations with wakeners at the end so that you can continue your day.
- YouTube Bedtime Story Channel
- YouTube Sleep Hypnosis & Meditation Channel
Connect:
- Join the Newsletter for a Bonus Meditation
- Facebook: here
- Instagram: here
- TikTok: here
_______________
All Content by Sleep Cove is for educational or entertainment purposes and does not provide or replace professional medical advice, diagnosis or treatment. Always seek the advice of your medical professional before making any changes to your treatment and if in any doubt, contact your doctor. Please listen in a place where you can safely go to sleep. Sleep Cove is not responsible or liable for any loss, damage or injury arising from the use of this content.
_________________
Sleep Cove content includes guided sleep meditations, sleep hypnosis (hypnotherapy), sleep stories (visualizations) and Bedtime Stories for adults and grown-ups, all designed to help you get a great night's sleep
Learn more about your ad choices. Visit megaphone.fm/adchoices
- Ease into the night with Theta to Delta, 9 hours of relaxing brainwave-inspired music for deep sleep. Gentle ambient soundscapes transition from theta-inspired tones towards slower delta frequencies, creating a peaceful atmosphere for winding down, quieting a busy mind, and settling into restful sleep.
Perfect for deep sleep, relaxation, meditation, stress relief, and nighttime listening, this continuous soundscape is designed to accompany you from bedtime through to morning. Get comfortable, close your eyes, and let the soft ambient music and soothing frequencies carry you through the night.
Please leave a 5-star review & SUBSCRIBE on Apple and Spotify.
Sleep Cove Premium
Become a Premium Member for Bonus Episodes & Ad-Free listening:
Visit https://www.sleepcove.com/support and become a Premium Member.
Get Instant Access and sign up in two taps.
Our Sister Shows:
- Sleep Cove - is our Sleep Hypnosis, Meditation and Bedtime Story channel, where you can find the perfect episode to help you sleep deeply all night long.
- Mysteries at Midnight is our podcast dedicated to the mystery stories our listeners love so much. Enjoy even more from Poirot, Sherlock and more classic mystery tales.
- Let's Begin - is our Day Meditation podcast. Start your day feeling relaxed and positive, or take some time out to unwind with these calming meditations with wakeners at the end so that you can continue your day.
- YouTube Bedtime Story Channel
- YouTube Sleep Hypnosis & Meditation Channel
Connect:
- Join the Newsletter for a Bonus Meditation
- Facebook: here
- Instagram: here
- TikTok: here
_______________
All Content by Sleep Cove is for educational or entertainment purposes and does not provide or replace professional medical advice, diagnosis or treatment. Always seek the advice of your medical professional before making any changes to your treatment and if in any doubt, contact your doctor. Please listen in a place where you can safely go to sleep. Sleep Cove is not responsible or liable for any loss, damage or injury arising from the use of this content.
_________________
Sleep Cove content includes guided sleep meditations, sleep hypnosis (hypnotherapy), sleep stories (visualizations) and Bedtime Stories for adults and grown-ups, all designed to help you get a great night's sleep
Learn more about your ad choices. Visit megaphone.fm/adchoices
- Drift off to the soothing sound of the ocean with 9 hours of calming waves and natural ambient noise for deep, restful sleep. Gentle waves rise and fall in the distance, creating a peaceful, consistent soundscape that can help mask distracting background noise and provide a tranquil atmosphere throughout the night.
Perfect for deep sleep, relaxation, ambient noise, stress relief, meditation, and nighttime listening, Distant Ocean brings the calming rhythm of the sea into your bedroom. Close your eyes, get comfortable, and let the peaceful ocean ambience accompany you from bedtime through to morning.
Please leave a 5-star review & SUBSCRIBE on Apple and Spotify.
Sleep Cove Premium
Become a Premium Member for Bonus Episodes & Ad-Free listening:
Visit https://www.sleepcove.com/support and become a Premium Member.
Get Instant Access and sign up in two taps.
Our Sister Shows:
- Sleep Cove - is our Sleep Hypnosis, Meditation and Bedtime Story channel, where you can find the perfect episode to help you sleep deeply all night long.
- Mysteries at Midnight is our podcast dedicated to the mystery stories our listeners love so much. Enjoy even more from Poirot, Sherlock and more classic mystery tales.
- Let's Begin - is our Day Meditation podcast. Start your day feeling relaxed and positive, or take some time out to unwind with these calming meditations with wakeners at the end so that you can continue your day.
- YouTube Bedtime Story Channel
- YouTube Sleep Hypnosis & Meditation Channel
Connect:
- Join the Newsletter for a Bonus Meditation
- Facebook: here
- Instagram: here
- TikTok: here
_______________
All Content by Sleep Cove is for educational or entertainment purposes and does not provide or replace professional medical advice, diagnosis or treatment. Always seek the advice of your medical professional before making any changes to your treatment and if in any doubt, contact your doctor. Please listen in a place where you can safely go to sleep. Sleep Cove is not responsible or liable for any loss, damage or injury arising from the use of this content.
_________________
Sleep Cove content includes guided sleep meditations, sleep hypnosis (hypnotherapy), sleep stories (visualizations) and Bedtime Stories for adults and grown-ups, all designed to help you get a great night's sleep
Learn more about your ad choices. Visit megaphone.fm/adchoices
- Escape the noise of everyday life and find your own Quiet Sanctuary with this soothing blend of relaxing ambient music for calm, stress relief, and inner peace. Soft, flowing soundscapes and gentle atmospheric tones create a tranquil space where you can slow down, clear your mind, and simply relax.
Perfect for meditation, mindfulness, deep relaxation, stress and anxiety relief, reading, or unwinding at the end of the day, this peaceful ambient music invites you to pause and reconnect with yourself. Get comfortable, breathe deeply, and let the calming sounds surround you as you settle into a state of stillness and peace.
Please leave a 5-star review & SUBSCRIBE on Apple and Spotify.
Sleep Cove Premium
Become a Premium Member for Bonus Episodes & Ad-Free listening:
Visit https://www.sleepcove.com/support and become a Premium Member.
Get Instant Access and sign up in two taps.
Our Sister Shows:
- Sleep Cove - is our Sleep Hypnosis, Meditation and Bedtime Story channel, where you can find the perfect episode to help you sleep deeply all night long.
- Mysteries at Midnight is our podcast dedicated to the mystery stories our listeners love so much. Enjoy even more from Poirot, Sherlock and more classic mystery tales.
- Let's Begin - is our Day Meditation podcast. Start your day feeling relaxed and positive, or take some time out to unwind with these calming meditations with wakeners at the end so that you can continue your day.
- YouTube Bedtime Story Channel
- YouTube Sleep Hypnosis & Meditation Channel
Connect:
- Join the Newsletter for a Bonus Meditation
- Facebook: here
- Instagram: here
- TikTok: here
_______________
All Content by Sleep Cove is for educational or entertainment purposes and does not provide or replace professional medical advice, diagnosis or treatment. Always seek the advice of your medical professional before making any changes to your treatment and if in any doubt, contact your doctor. Please listen in a place where you can safely go to sleep. Sleep Cove is not responsible or liable for any loss, damage or injury arising from the use of this content.
_________________
Sleep Cove content includes guided sleep meditations, sleep hypnosis (hypnotherapy), sleep stories (visualizations) and Bedtime Stories for adults and grown-ups, all designed to help you get a great night's sleep
Learn more about your ad choices. Visit megaphone.fm/adchoices
- Escape into the soothing ambience of a tropical rainforest after dark with 9 hours of immersive jungle sounds and natural ambient noise for deep sleep. Gentle rainfall, rustling leaves, distant wildlife, and the calming sounds of the nighttime forest create a rich, peaceful soundscape to help mask distracting noises and provide a relaxing backdrop for rest.
Perfect for deep sleep, relaxation, ambient noise, stress relief, meditation, and nighttime listening, Tropical Night surrounds you with the tranquil sounds of nature from bedtime through to morning. Close your eyes, imagine yourself beneath the rainforest canopy, and let the peaceful jungle ambience accompany you into a restful night’s sleep.
Please leave a 5-star review & SUBSCRIBE on Apple and Spotify.
Sleep Cove Premium
Become a Premium Member for Bonus Episodes & Ad-Free listening:
Visit https://www.sleepcove.com/support and become a Premium Member.
Get Instant Access and sign up in two taps.
Our Sister Shows:
- Sleep Cove - is our Sleep Hypnosis, Meditation and Bedtime Story channel, where you can find the perfect episode to help you sleep deeply all night long.
- Mysteries at Midnight is our podcast dedicated to the mystery stories our listeners love so much. Enjoy even more from Poirot, Sherlock and more classic mystery tales.
- Let's Begin - is our Day Meditation podcast. Start your day feeling relaxed and positive, or take some time out to unwind with these calming meditations with wakeners at the end so that you can continue your day.
- YouTube Bedtime Story Channel
- YouTube Sleep Hypnosis & Meditation Channel
Connect:
- Join the Newsletter for a Bonus Meditation
- Facebook: here
- Instagram: here
- TikTok: here
_______________
All Content by Sleep Cove is for educational or entertainment purposes and does not provide or replace professional medical advice, diagnosis or treatment. Always seek the advice of your medical professional before making any changes to your treatment and if in any doubt, contact your doctor. Please listen in a place where you can safely go to sleep. Sleep Cove is not responsible or liable for any loss, damage or injury arising from the use of this content.
_________________
Sleep Cove content includes guided sleep meditations, sleep hypnosis (hypnotherapy), sleep stories (visualizations) and Bedtime Stories for adults and grown-ups, all designed to help you get a great night's sleep
Learn more about your ad choices. Visit megaphone.fm/adchoices
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About Sleep Sounds - White Noise & Sleep Music from Calm Cove
Relaxing Sleep Meditation Music, White Noise and Ambient & Nature Sounds from the people who bring you the Sleep Cove Podcast. Sleep & unwind with relaxing nature sounds, calming ambient noise and binaural sleep music. This Calm Cove Podcast is perfect for adults and babies who struggle to sleep, so relax and be calm while listening to these sleep sounds to help you drift off. Including white noise, nature sounds, streams & oceans and meditation sounds. I hope you enjoy it. To listen to sleep meditations and sleep hypnosis visit this link https://podcasts.apple.com/us/podcast/id1473626965Podcast website
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Sleep Sounds - White Noise & Sleep Music from Calm Cove
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