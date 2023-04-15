Partner im RedaktionsNetzwerk Deutschland
Radio Logo
The station's stream will start in null sec.
Listen to Geobreeze Travel in the App
Listen to Geobreeze Travel in the App
(13,284)(171,489)
Save favorites
Alarm
Sleep timer
Save favorites
Alarm
Sleep timer
Download for free in the App StoreDownload for free in the Play StoreDownload for free in the App StoreDownload for free in the Play Store
HomePodcastsEducation
Geobreeze Travel

Geobreeze Travel

Podcast Geobreeze Travel
Podcast Geobreeze Travel

Geobreeze Travel

Julia Menez
add
A show for anyone looking to level up their award travel lifestyle! Points strategy coach and speaker, Julia Menez, interviews award travelers from all walks of... More
EducationHow To
A show for anyone looking to level up their award travel lifestyle! Points strategy coach and speaker, Julia Menez, interviews award travelers from all walks of... More

Available Episodes

5 of 132
  • Episode 133: Family Travel to Germany featuring Nicole Haynes
    Nicole Haynes from @nicolestraveltips is a wife, soccer mom to 2 teenagers, marathon runner, and midddle and high school math teacher. Born and raised in Kingston Jamaica, she moved to the US when she was 20 years old. A few years back she used to extreme coupon, which was her gateway into points and miles. In this episode, Nicole and I dive into her family’s recent trip to Germany, including what they flew, where they stayed, how much it all cost, and how they earned the points. We also cover some of my recent trip to Germany where my husband and I experienced our first ever first class flight on Singapore Suites from Frankfurt to JFK. If you are looking to level up your travel experiences with perks like airport lounge access for your whole family, top tier rental car status, and a $300 travel credit each year, make sure you check out the Capital One Venture X, which is rapidly growing in popularity as one of the most popular cards for families who like to travel using points and miles. Remember, if you decide to apply for the Venture X or any other card, never apply directly through Google – always use a friend or creator’s referral link. If you are interested in supporting this show when you apply for your next card, check out geobreezetravel.com/cards and if you’re not sure what card is right for you, I offer free credit card consultations at geobreezetravel.com/consultations ! And we have the links to the Venture X and the free consultation form for you in the show notes as well. And now, on with the show! Venture X: https://milevalue.com/creditcards/venture-x/?aff=gbt Waitlist for The Points Accelerator: https://www.geobreezetravel.com/waitlist You can find Nicole at: Instagram: www.instagram.com/nicolestraveltips You can find Julia at: Free Course: https://www.geobreezetravel.com/freecourse Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/geobreezetravel Credit card links: https://www.geobreezetravel.com/cards Patreon: https://www.patreon.com/geobreezetravel Sign up for the newsletter and get exclusive access to sign up for free coaching calls: https://www.geobreezetravel.com/free-coaching Geobreeze Travel is part of an affiliate sales network and receives compensation for sending traffic to partner sites, such as milevalue .com. This compensation may impact how and where links appear on this site. This site does not include all financial companies or all available financial offers. Terms apply to American Express benefits and offers. Enrollment may be required for select American Express benefits and offers. Visit americanexpress .com to learn more. 
    5/14/2023
    38:15
  • Episode 132: Deep Dive into Trip Protections featuring Jeff Rolander
    Jeff Rolander from @faye.travel is the Vice President of Claims at Faye Travel Insurance - a new, modern travel insurance company that hit the market last year. Jeff has over 20 years of experience in claims management, working for Allianz before heading to Faye to lead a claims department focused on providing delightful, fast experiences for travelers. Faye provides whole trip insurance - meaning it protects your flights, hotels, luggage and your health. And they’re there for the fun parts of travel too! Their 24/7 customer support team can help you with tour suggestions, restaurant recommendations and even where the nearest ATM or pharmacy is, in addition to helping you get reimbursed if something on your trip doesn’t go according to plan.  In this episode, Jeff and I discuss the different trip protections that travelers often dont realize they’re entitled to, and where it might make sense to get supplementary travel insurance like Faye. P.S. this episode is #notsponsored and I don’t have a referral link or anything for you if you decide to buy a trip protection plan from Faye. We just made this episode because I get a lot of requests in my DMs asking how much compensation you can get from different travel mishaps like cancelled or delayed flights.  Before we jump into the episode, I also have a short segment for you that goes over how to find the trip protections of some of the most popular points and miles credit cards, and what those trip protectiosn cover. If you’d like to follow along on the Geobreeze Travel YouTube channel, you’ll be able to see the visuals of what I’m describing there as well.  One of those cards we’ll go over is the Chase Sapphire Preferred, which comes with trip protections like trip delay reimbursement of up to $500 per ticket, lost luggage reimbursement of up to $3000 per passenger, and trip cancellation insurance of up to $10,000 per person or $20,000 per trip. Remember, if you decide to apply for the Chase Sapphire Preferred or any other card, never apply directly through Google – always use a friend or creator’s referral link. If you are interested in supporting this show when you apply for your next card, check out geobreezetravel.com/cards and if you’re not sure what card is right for you, I offer free credit card consultations at geobreezetravel.com/consultations ! Chase Sapphire Preferred: https://milevalue.com/creditcards/chase-sapphire-preferred/?aff=gbt Waitlist for The Points Accelerator: https://www.geobreezetravel.com/waitlist You can learn more about Faye at:  Website: https://www.withfaye.com/ Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/faye.travel Department of Tourism dashboard: https://www.transportation.gov/airconsumer/airline-customer-service-dashboard You can find Julia at: Free Course: https://www.geobreezetravel.com/freecourse Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/geobreezetravel Credit card links: https://www.geobreezetravel.com/cards Patreon: https://www.patreon.com/geobreezetravel Sign up for the newsletter and get exclusive access to sign up for free coaching calls: https://www.geobreezetravel.com/free-coaching Geobreeze Travel is part of an affiliate sales network and receives compensation for sending traffic to partner sites, such as milevalue .com. This compensation may impact how and where links appear on this site. This site does not include all financial companies or all available financial offers. Terms apply to American Express benefits and offers. Enrollment may be required for select American Express benefits and offers. Visit americanexpress .com to learn more.
    5/7/2023
    57:38
  • Episode 131: Putting Real Money Before Fake Money featuring Katie Caputo
    Katie Caputo from @themoneymisfit is based in beautiful East TN, in the foothills of the Great Smoky Mountains. Her philosophy in travel hacking is the same as in finance: the journey is always personal and you'll be most successful if you step OUT of the box! After taking on massive student debt in her 20's, Katie resigned herself to a life without travel, something she thought was a luxury she would never be able to afford. Thankfully, learning to use points and miles showed her that not only can she travel the world *while* paying off debt, but that travel hacking is a powerful financial tool that, when used responsibly, can skyrocket your financial health. In this episode, Katie and I discuss putting real money before the lovely “fake” money that is points and miles, and not letting the joys of getting to travel for next to no cost put the cart before the horse. We also discuss a lot of the different mental gymnastics that points people often put themselves through to justify money moves that might not always be in their best interests. If you’re just getting started with points and miles, this is especially important to keep in mind. Additionally, if you’re new to the game, one of the most popular credit cards for beginners is the Chase Sapphire Preferred which lets you convert points from many cashback only cards like the Chase Freedom Flex or Chase Freedom Unlimited intro travel points, which makes them go a lot further. Remember, if you decide to apply for the Chase Sapphire Preferred or any other card, never apply directly through Google – always use a friend or creator’s referral link. If you are interested in supporting this show when you apply for your next card, check out geobreezetravel.com/cards and if you’re not sure what card is right for you, I offer free credit card consultations at geobreezetravel.com/consultations ! Chase Sapphire Preferred: https://milevalue.com/creditcards/chase-sapphire-preferred/?aff=gbt Waitlist for The Points Accelerator: https://www.geobreezetravel.com/waitlist You can find Katie at: Instagram: www.instagram.com/themoneymisfit You can find Julia at: Free Course: https://www.geobreezetravel.com/freecourse Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/geobreezetravel Credit card links: https://www.geobreezetravel.com/cards Patreon: https://www.patreon.com/geobreezetravel Sign up for the newsletter and get exclusive access to sign up for free coaching calls: https://www.geobreezetravel.com/free-coaching Geobreeze Travel is part of an affiliate sales network and receives compensation for sending traffic to partner sites, such as milevalue .com. This compensation may impact how and where links appear on this site. This site does not include all financial companies or all available financial offers. Terms apply to American Express benefits and offers. Enrollment may be required for select American Express benefits and offers. Visit americanexpress .com to learn more.
    4/30/2023
    48:27
  • Episode 130: Aeroplan Routing Tricks with Ravinder Birk
    Ravinder Birk from @thetravelpointsrebel is the founder of The Travel Points Rebel and aims to introduce Canadian women to the world of points and miles! In this episode, Ravinder and I go over some tricks to save you miles based on how Aeroplan structures its pricing chart. As a throwback, don’t forget to tune in to some of our past episodes featuring Canadian points enthusiasts like episode 23 featuring Ricky Zhang, episode 18 featuring Spencer and Ashley, and episode 75 featuring Will Balo. Nearly any of the flexible points programs will transfer to Air Canada’s Aeroplan program, whether it’s Chase points, Amex, Capital One, or Bilt. Some of the most popular cards with each of these banks is the Chase Sapphire Preferred, Amex Gold, Capital One Venture X, and Bilt Mastercard. Remember, if you decide to apply for any of the cards, never apply directly through Google – always use a friend or creator’s referral link. If you are interested in supporting this show when you apply for your next card, check out geobreezetravel.com/cards and if you’re not sure what card is right for you, I offer free credit card consultations at geobreezetravel.com/consultations ! Chase Sapphire Preferred: https://milevalue.com/creditcards/chase-sapphire-preferred/?aff=gbt Amex Gold: https://milevalue.com/creditcards/american-express-gold-card/?aff=gbt Capital One Venture X: https://milevalue.com/creditcards/venture-x/?aff=gbt Bilt Mastercard: https://www.geobreezetravel.com/biltreferral You can find Ravinder at: Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/thetravelpointsrebel You can find Julia at: Free Course: https://www.geobreezetravel.com/starthere Waiting List for The Points Accelerator: https://www.geobreezetravel.com/waitlist Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/geobreezetravel Credit card links: https://www.geobreezetravel.com/cards Patreon: https://www.patreon.com/geobreezetravel Award travel coaching call: https://www.geobreezetravel.com/calendly Sign up for the newsletter and get exclusive access to sign up for free coaching calls: https://www.geobreezetravel.com/free-coaching Geobreeze Travel is part of an affiliate sales network and receives compensation for sending traffic to partner sites, such as milevalue .com. This compensation may impact how and where links appear on this site. This site does not include all financial companies or all available financial offers. Terms apply to American Express benefits and offers. Enrollment may be required for select American Express benefits and offers. Visit americanexpress .com to learn more.
    4/23/2023
    32:27
  • Episode 129: The Future of Status Matching with Mark Ross-Smith
    Mark Ross-Smith, founder of Travel Data Daily and CEO of StatusMatch.com, has run airline loyalty programs, consulted & advised across airline, hotel & telco industries. Mark is a globally recognised, award-winning airline loyalty thought-leader, and known as one of the 'brightest minds in loyalty. Mark’s unique approach to loyalty has received industry acclaim and his work is referenced in major media including CNN, BBC, South China Morning Post, The Star, The Economist, Financial Times, Executive Traveler, Skift and many more. In this episode, Mark and I discuss the past, present, and future of status matching and what to possibly expect from different loyalty programs if you want to get those coveted upgrades and other extra perks on your next flight or hotel stay. One of my favorite statuses is Hyatt Globalist, and one thing that makes earning status easier with Hyatt is having a World of Hyatt credit card. By putting expenses on the Hyatt business or personal cards, you can effectively get the requirements for earning Hyatt status reduced. If you’re a business owner with large expenses, you can earn Hyatt Globalist status through the Hyatt Business Card, even if you’ve never stayed at a Hyatt hotel before! Remember, if you decide to apply for the Hyatt business card, Hyatt personal card, or any other card, never apply directly through Google – always use a friend or creator’s referral link. If you are interested in supporting this show when you apply for your next card, check out geobreezetravel.com/cards and if you’re not sure what card is right for you, I offer free credit card consultations at geobreezetravel.com/consultations ! World of Hyatt business card: https://milevalue.com/creditcards/hyatt-business-card/?aff=gbt World of Hyatt personal card: https://milevalue.com/creditcards/world-of-hyatt-card/?aff=gbt You can find Mark at: https://twitter.com/drdoot You can find Julia at: Free Course: https://www.geobreezetravel.com/starthere Waiting List for The Points Accelerator: https://www.geobreezetravel.com/waitlist Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/geobreezetravel Credit card links: https://www.geobreezetravel.com/cards Patreon: https://www.patreon.com/geobreezetravel Award travel coaching call: https://www.geobreezetravel.com/calendly Sign up for the newsletter and get exclusive access to sign up for free coaching calls: https://www.geobreezetravel.com/free-coaching Geobreeze Travel is part of an affiliate sales network and receives compensation for sending traffic to partner sites, such as milevalue .com. This compensation may impact how and where links appear on this site. This site does not include all financial companies or all available financial offers. Terms apply to American Express benefits and offers. Enrollment may be required for select American Express benefits and offers. Visit americanexpress .com to learn more.
    4/15/2023
    59:37

More Education podcasts

About Geobreeze Travel

A show for anyone looking to level up their award travel lifestyle! Points strategy coach and speaker, Julia Menez, interviews award travelers from all walks of life about their points and miles stories and secrets. You won't find these by simply Googling "best points and miles blog." The Geobreeze Travel podcast features interviews with a diverse population of award travelers, including voices that are normally underrepresented in larger points and miles blogs and media (e.g. women and people of color). Because everyone should get to talk about traveling for next to no cost.
Podcast website

Listen to Geobreeze Travel, What Came Next and Many Other Stations from Around the World with the radio.net App

Geobreeze Travel

Geobreeze Travel

Download now for free and listen to the radio easily.

Google Play StoreApp Store

Geobreeze Travel: Podcasts in Family