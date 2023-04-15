Episode 129: The Future of Status Matching with Mark Ross-Smith
Mark Ross-Smith, founder of Travel Data Daily and CEO of StatusMatch.com, has run airline loyalty programs, consulted & advised across airline, hotel & telco industries. Mark is a globally recognised, award-winning airline loyalty thought-leader, and known as one of the 'brightest minds in loyalty. Mark’s unique approach to loyalty has received industry acclaim and his work is referenced in major media including CNN, BBC, South China Morning Post, The Star, The Economist, Financial Times, Executive Traveler, Skift and many more.
In this episode, Mark and I discuss the past, present, and future of status matching and what to possibly expect from different loyalty programs if you want to get those coveted upgrades and other extra perks on your next flight or hotel stay.
One of my favorite statuses is Hyatt Globalist, and one thing that makes earning status easier with Hyatt is having a World of Hyatt credit card. By putting expenses on the Hyatt business or personal cards, you can effectively get the requirements for earning Hyatt status reduced. If you're a business owner with large expenses, you can earn Hyatt Globalist status through the Hyatt Business Card, even if you've never stayed at a Hyatt hotel before!
