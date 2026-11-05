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491 episodes
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Timestamps:
00:00 Flight Deal Myths
00:37 Incognito Window Explained
03:00 Fare Buckets Basics
04:00 Best Time to Book
05:45 Flexibility Beats Timing
06:37 What Counts as a Deal
07:32 Positioning Flights Strategy
09:36 Search Smarter on Google Flights
09:58 Picking Cheaper Travel Days
10:29 Wrap Up and Key Takeaways
You can find Julia at:
➤ Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/geobreezetravel/
➤ Credit card links: https://www.geobreezetravel.com/cards
You can find Ashley at:
➤ Website: https://ashleygetsaround.com/
➤ Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/ashleygetsaround/
Opinions expressed here are the author's alone, not those of any bank, credit card issuer, hotel, airline, or other entity. This content has not been reviewed, approved or otherwise endorsed by any of the entities included within the post. The content of this video is accurate as of the posting date. Some of the offers mentioned may no longer be available.
- Register for our free masterclass on the tools you need to level up your points game
https://webinar.geobreezetravel.com/?utm_source=youtube
Timestamps:
00:00 Big JetBlue Points Win
00:28 Transfer Bonus News
01:17 How TrueBlue Awards Work
02:04 Rove Search and Earning
02:40 Condor Business to Frankfurt
05:11 Condor Connections Beyond
06:23 Qatar Qsuite Sweet Spot
07:39 Icelandair and Cheap JetBlue
09:30 Redemptions to Avoid
11:57 How to Book Step by Step
13:21 Final Recap and Next Video
You can find Julia at:
➤ Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/geobreezetravel/
➤ Credit card links: https://www.geobreezetravel.com/cards
Opinions expressed here are the author's alone, not those of any bank, credit card issuer, hotel, airline, or other entity. This content has not been reviewed, approved or otherwise endorsed by any of the entities included within the post. The content of this video is accurate as of the posting date. Some of the offers mentioned may no longer be available.
Best Shopping Portals for Black Friday 2026 with Avneesh from savewise | Ep 31411/03/2026 | 36 mins.Register for our free masterclass on the tools you need to level up your points game
https://webinar.geobreezetravel.com/?utm_source=youtube
Timestamps:
00:00 Best Day To Shop
00:19 Meet SaveWise Founder
02:41 Top Shopping Portals
05:08 Capital One Offers Explained
07:25 Why TopCashback Wins
08:29 Portal Picks By Category
10:05 Monday Deal Pattern
11:28 Groceries And Dining
12:32 Gift Card Stacking
14:08 Smart Deal Alerts
15:52 SaveWise Wallet Demo
20:28 Coupon Clipper Demo
22:56 Reminders And Alerts
24:02 Giftcardscom Strategy
25:05 Product Search Future
31:22 Community And Guides
34:09 Amex Offer Surprises
35:17 Pricing And Wrap Up
You can find savewise and Avneesh at:
➤ Website: https://getsavewise.com/
➤ iOS app: https://apps.apple.com/us/app/savewise/id6740288292
➤ Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/getsavewise
➤ LinkedIn: https://www.linkedin.com/in/avneeshkohli/
You can find Julia at:
➤ Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/geobreezetravel/
➤ Credit card links: https://www.geobreezetravel.com/cards
Opinions expressed here are the author's alone, not those of any bank, credit card issuer, hotel, airline, or other entity. This content has not been reviewed, approved or otherwise endorsed by any of the entities included within the post. The content of this video is accurate as of the posting date. Some of the offers mentioned may no longer be available.
- Register for our free masterclass on the tools you need to level up your points game
https://webinar.geobreezetravel.com/?utm_source=youtube
Timestamps:
00:00 Ascent vs Summit Overview
01:05 Welcome Offers and Fees
01:55 Companion Perks Breakdown
03:04 Summit Companion Rules
03:38 Should You Chase 100K
04:20 Core Card Perks
06:07 Earning Rates Compared
07:33 Status Points and Elite
08:51 Best Ways to Redeem
09:45 Real Award Booking Examples
11:48 How to Use Companion
12:34 Final Verdict and Strategy
You can find Julia at:
➤ Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/geobreezetravel/
➤ Credit card links: https://www.geobreezetravel.com/cards
Opinions expressed here are the author's alone, not those of any bank, credit card issuer, hotel, airline, or other entity. This content has not been reviewed, approved or otherwise endorsed by any of the entities included within the post. The content of this video is accurate as of the posting date. Some of the offers mentioned may no longer be available.
- Register for our free masterclass on the tools you need to level up your points game
https://webinar.geobreezetravel.com/?utm_source=youtube
Timestamps:
00:00 Elite Same Day Change
00:31 Cheaper Ticket Hack
01:13 Seats and Upgrades
01:49 Earning Status Basics
02:14 Spend Based Points
02:50 Double Dip Earnings
03:35 Partner Flight Credits
03:49 Oneworld Distance Rules
04:29 Discount Premium Fares
05:37 Buying Status Math
06:14 AAdvantage Hotels Strategy
07:21 Boosting Hotel Multipliers
07:44 Instant Gold Shortcut
08:43 How Much Spend Needed
09:27 Cheap Mattress Runs
09:57 Testing and Risk Tips
10:40 Prepay to Avoid No Show
11:03 Wrap Up and Warnings
You can find Julia at:
➤ Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/geobreezetravel/
➤ Credit card links: https://www.geobreezetravel.com/cards
You can find Ben at:
➤ Website: https://bensbigdeal.com/
➤ Instagram: https://instagram.com/bensbigdeal
➤ X: https://x.com/BenKomenkul
Opinions expressed here are the author's alone, not those of any bank, credit card issuer, hotel, airline, or other entity. This content has not been reviewed, approved or otherwise endorsed by any of the entities included within the post. The content of this video is accurate as of the posting date. Some of the offers mentioned may no longer be available.
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About Geobreeze Travel
A show for anyone looking to level up their award travel lifestyle! Points strategy coach and speaker, Julia Menez, interviews award travelers from all walks of life about their points and miles stories and secrets. You won't find these by simply Googling "best points and miles blog." The Geobreeze Travel podcast features interviews with a diverse population of award travelers, including voices that are normally underrepresented in larger points and miles blogs and media (e.g. women and people of color). Because everyone should get to talk about traveling for next to no cost.Podcast website
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