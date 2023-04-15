Episode 132: Deep Dive into Trip Protections featuring Jeff Rolander

Jeff Rolander from @faye.travel is the Vice President of Claims at Faye Travel Insurance - a new, modern travel insurance company that hit the market last year. Jeff has over 20 years of experience in claims management, working for Allianz before heading to Faye to lead a claims department focused on providing delightful, fast experiences for travelers. Faye provides whole trip insurance - meaning it protects your flights, hotels, luggage and your health. And they're there for the fun parts of travel too! Their 24/7 customer support team can help you with tour suggestions, restaurant recommendations and even where the nearest ATM or pharmacy is, in addition to helping you get reimbursed if something on your trip doesn't go according to plan. In this episode, Jeff and I discuss the different trip protections that travelers often dont realize they're entitled to, and where it might make sense to get supplementary travel insurance like Faye. P.S. this episode is #notsponsored and I don't have a referral link or anything for you if you decide to buy a trip protection plan from Faye. We just made this episode because I get a lot of requests in my DMs asking how much compensation you can get from different travel mishaps like cancelled or delayed flights. Before we jump into the episode, I also have a short segment for you that goes over how to find the trip protections of some of the most popular points and miles credit cards, and what those trip protectiosn cover. If you'd like to follow along on the Geobreeze Travel YouTube channel, you'll be able to see the visuals of what I'm describing there as well. One of those cards we'll go over is the Chase Sapphire Preferred, which comes with trip protections like trip delay reimbursement of up to $500 per ticket, lost luggage reimbursement of up to $3000 per passenger, and trip cancellation insurance of up to $10,000 per person or $20,000 per trip.