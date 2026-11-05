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Geobreeze Travel

Julia Menez
EducationTutorials
Geobreeze Travel
Latest episode

491 episodes

  • Geobreeze Travel

    How to Find Cheap Flights in 2026 (What Actually Works)

    11/05/2026 | 10 mins.
    Register for our free masterclass on the tools you need to level up your points game
    https://webinar.geobreezetravel.com/?utm_source=youtube 

    Timestamps:
    00:00 Flight Deal Myths
    00:37 Incognito Window Explained
    03:00 Fare Buckets Basics
    04:00 Best Time to Book
    05:45 Flexibility Beats Timing
    06:37 What Counts as a Deal
    07:32 Positioning Flights Strategy
    09:36 Search Smarter on Google Flights
    09:58 Picking Cheaper Travel Days
    10:29 Wrap Up and Key Takeaways
     
    You can find Julia at: 
    ➤ Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/geobreezetravel/ 
    ➤ Credit card links: https://www.geobreezetravel.com/cards

    You can find Ashley at:
    ➤ Website: https://ashleygetsaround.com/
    ➤ Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/ashleygetsaround/ 

    Opinions expressed here are the author's alone, not those of any bank, credit card issuer, hotel, airline, or other entity. This content has not been reviewed, approved or otherwise endorsed by any of the entities included within the post. The content of this video is accurate as of the posting date. Some of the offers mentioned may no longer be available.
  • Geobreeze Travel

    Best Ways to Use JetBlue Points in 2027

    11/04/2026 | 13 mins.
    Register for our free masterclass on the tools you need to level up your points game
    https://webinar.geobreezetravel.com/?utm_source=youtube 

    Timestamps:
    00:00 Big JetBlue Points Win
    00:28 Transfer Bonus News
    01:17 How TrueBlue Awards Work
    02:04 Rove Search and Earning
    02:40 Condor Business to Frankfurt
    05:11 Condor Connections Beyond
    06:23 Qatar Qsuite Sweet Spot
    07:39 Icelandair and Cheap JetBlue
    09:30 Redemptions to Avoid
    11:57 How to Book Step by Step
    13:21 Final Recap and Next Video
     
    You can find Julia at: 
    ➤ Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/geobreezetravel/ 
    ➤ Credit card links: https://www.geobreezetravel.com/cards

    Opinions expressed here are the author's alone, not those of any bank, credit card issuer, hotel, airline, or other entity. This content has not been reviewed, approved or otherwise endorsed by any of the entities included within the post. The content of this video is accurate as of the posting date. Some of the offers mentioned may no longer be available.
  • Geobreeze Travel

    Best Shopping Portals for Black Friday 2026 with Avneesh from savewise | Ep 314

    11/03/2026 | 36 mins.
    Register for our free masterclass on the tools you need to level up your points game
    https://webinar.geobreezetravel.com/?utm_source=youtube 

    Timestamps:
    00:00 Best Day To Shop
    00:19 Meet SaveWise Founder
    02:41 Top Shopping Portals
    05:08 Capital One Offers Explained
    07:25 Why TopCashback Wins
    08:29 Portal Picks By Category
    10:05 Monday Deal Pattern
    11:28 Groceries And Dining
    12:32 Gift Card Stacking
    14:08 Smart Deal Alerts
    15:52 SaveWise Wallet Demo
    20:28 Coupon Clipper Demo
    22:56 Reminders And Alerts
    24:02 Giftcardscom Strategy
    25:05 Product Search Future
    31:22 Community And Guides
    34:09 Amex Offer Surprises
    35:17 Pricing And Wrap Up
     
    You can find savewise and Avneesh at:
    ➤ Website: https://getsavewise.com/
    ➤ iOS app: https://apps.apple.com/us/app/savewise/id6740288292
    ➤ Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/getsavewise
    ➤ LinkedIn: https://www.linkedin.com/in/avneeshkohli/

    You can find Julia at: 
    ➤ Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/geobreezetravel/ 
    ➤ Credit card links: https://www.geobreezetravel.com/cards

    Opinions expressed here are the author's alone, not those of any bank, credit card issuer, hotel, airline, or other entity. This content has not been reviewed, approved or otherwise endorsed by any of the entities included within the post. The content of this video is accurate as of the posting date. Some of the offers mentioned may no longer be available.
  • Geobreeze Travel

    Atmos Summit vs Ascent: Is the $395 Card Actually Worth It?

    11/02/2026 | 14 mins.
    Register for our free masterclass on the tools you need to level up your points game
    https://webinar.geobreezetravel.com/?utm_source=youtube 

    Timestamps:
    00:00 Ascent vs Summit Overview
    01:05 Welcome Offers and Fees
    01:55 Companion Perks Breakdown
    03:04 Summit Companion Rules
    03:38 Should You Chase 100K
    04:20 Core Card Perks
    06:07 Earning Rates Compared
    07:33 Status Points and Elite
    08:51 Best Ways to Redeem
    09:45 Real Award Booking Examples
    11:48 How to Use Companion
    12:34 Final Verdict and Strategy

    You can find Julia at: 
    ➤ Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/geobreezetravel/ 
    ➤ Credit card links: https://www.geobreezetravel.com/cards

    Opinions expressed here are the author's alone, not those of any bank, credit card issuer, hotel, airline, or other entity. This content has not been reviewed, approved or otherwise endorsed by any of the entities included within the post. The content of this video is accurate as of the posting date. Some of the offers mentioned may no longer be available.
  • Geobreeze Travel

    Speedrun Earning American Airlines Executive Platinum

    10/29/2026 | 11 mins.
    Register for our free masterclass on the tools you need to level up your points game
    https://webinar.geobreezetravel.com/?utm_source=youtube 

    Timestamps:
    00:00 Elite Same Day Change
    00:31 Cheaper Ticket Hack
    01:13 Seats and Upgrades
    01:49 Earning Status Basics
    02:14 Spend Based Points
    02:50 Double Dip Earnings
    03:35 Partner Flight Credits
    03:49 Oneworld Distance Rules
    04:29 Discount Premium Fares
    05:37 Buying Status Math
    06:14 AAdvantage Hotels Strategy
    07:21 Boosting Hotel Multipliers
    07:44 Instant Gold Shortcut
    08:43 How Much Spend Needed
    09:27 Cheap Mattress Runs
    09:57 Testing and Risk Tips
    10:40 Prepay to Avoid No Show
    11:03 Wrap Up and Warnings
     
    You can find Julia at: 
    ➤ Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/geobreezetravel/ 
    ➤ Credit card links: https://www.geobreezetravel.com/cards

    You can find Ben at:
    ➤ Website: https://bensbigdeal.com/
    ➤ Instagram: https://instagram.com/bensbigdeal
    ➤ X: https://x.com/BenKomenkul

    Opinions expressed here are the author's alone, not those of any bank, credit card issuer, hotel, airline, or other entity. This content has not been reviewed, approved or otherwise endorsed by any of the entities included within the post. The content of this video is accurate as of the posting date. Some of the offers mentioned may no longer be available.
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About Geobreeze Travel
A show for anyone looking to level up their award travel lifestyle! Points strategy coach and speaker, Julia Menez, interviews award travelers from all walks of life about their points and miles stories and secrets. You won't find these by simply Googling "best points and miles blog." The Geobreeze Travel podcast features interviews with a diverse population of award travelers, including voices that are normally underrepresented in larger points and miles blogs and media (e.g. women and people of color). Because everyone should get to talk about traveling for next to no cost.
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