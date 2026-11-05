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https://webinar.geobreezetravel.com/?utm_source=youtube



Timestamps:

00:00 Best Day To Shop

00:19 Meet SaveWise Founder

02:41 Top Shopping Portals

05:08 Capital One Offers Explained

07:25 Why TopCashback Wins

08:29 Portal Picks By Category

10:05 Monday Deal Pattern

11:28 Groceries And Dining

12:32 Gift Card Stacking

14:08 Smart Deal Alerts

15:52 SaveWise Wallet Demo

20:28 Coupon Clipper Demo

22:56 Reminders And Alerts

24:02 Giftcardscom Strategy

25:05 Product Search Future

31:22 Community And Guides

34:09 Amex Offer Surprises

35:17 Pricing And Wrap Up



You can find savewise and Avneesh at:

➤ Website: https://getsavewise.com/

➤ iOS app: https://apps.apple.com/us/app/savewise/id6740288292

➤ Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/getsavewise

➤ LinkedIn: https://www.linkedin.com/in/avneeshkohli/



You can find Julia at:

➤ Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/geobreezetravel/

➤ Credit card links: https://www.geobreezetravel.com/cards



Opinions expressed here are the author's alone, not those of any bank, credit card issuer, hotel, airline, or other entity. This content has not been reviewed, approved or otherwise endorsed by any of the entities included within the post. The content of this video is accurate as of the posting date. Some of the offers mentioned may no longer be available.