80 Years Later: A Miracle in Auschwitz







The heartbreaking regrets of the dying reveal an uncomfortable truth: We spend our lives seeking approval, hiding our authentic selves, and forgetting why we came into this world. Abraham and Sarah offer another way.



G-d promised him a nation, a homeland, and an extraordinary future. At 137, he had no grandchildren and not even a burial plot. Yet he was blessed with everything. What did Abraham understand that we are missing?



Why is a Torah portion about death called Chayei Sarah, the Life of Sarah? Because Abraham and Sarah reveal the secret of a meaningful existence: Live authentically, embrace your divine mission, stop chasing approval, and discover the serenity that comes from knowing why you are alive.



This life-changing class was presented by Rabbi YY Jacobson on Tuesday, Parshas Chayei Sarah, 23 Cheshvan, 5787, November 3, 2026.







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