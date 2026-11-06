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All Classes

Rabbi YY Jacobson
EducationJudaism
All Classes
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1545 episodes

  • All Classes

    You Can't Taste Shabbos If You Spend the Week Running Away from Yourself - Torah Or Yegaleh Lan Taamei #2

    11/05/2026 | 2h 8 mins.
    You Can't Fake Shabbos: The Way We Eat, Pray and Live All Week Determines Whether Shabbos Becomes an Escape -- or a Revelation





    This class is the second and final in a series on the Maamar Yegaleh Lan Taamei, presented by the Alter Rebbe on Shabbos Tetzaveh, 5567 (1807), published in Torah Or Parshas Chayei Sarah.




    This class was presented by Rabbi YY Jacobson on Thursday, Parshas Chaye Sarah, 25 Cheshvan, 5787, November 5, 2026.



    View Source Sheets: https://portal.theyeshiva.net/api/source-sheets/10023
  • All Classes

    To Die With No Regrets: Why Did Abraham Pass Away So Content? - Women's Chayei Sarah Class

    11/03/2026 | 1h 19 mins.
    80 Years Later: A Miracle in Auschwitz



    The heartbreaking regrets of the dying reveal an uncomfortable truth: We spend our lives seeking approval, hiding our authentic selves, and forgetting why we came into this world. Abraham and Sarah offer another way.

    G-d promised him a nation, a homeland, and an extraordinary future. At 137, he had no grandchildren and not even a burial plot. Yet he was blessed with everything. What did Abraham understand that we are missing?

    Why is a Torah portion about death called Chayei Sarah, the Life of Sarah? Because Abraham and Sarah reveal the secret of a meaningful existence: Live authentically, embrace your divine mission, stop chasing approval, and discover the serenity that comes from knowing why you are alive.

    This life-changing class was presented by Rabbi YY Jacobson on Tuesday, Parshas Chayei Sarah, 23 Cheshvan, 5787, November 3, 2026.



    View Source Sheets: https://portal.theyeshiva.net/api/source-sheets/10022
  • All Classes

    Hashem is Hiding in Your Cholent: Learning how to Eat with Presence - Torah Or Yegaleh Lan Taamei #1

    11/02/2026 | 1h 34 mins.
    I'm Healing My Relationship with Food



    This class is the first in a series on the Maamar Yegaleh Lan Taamei, presented by the Alter Rebbe on Shabbos Tetzaveh, 5567 (1807), published in Torah Or Chayei Sarah. The class was presented by Rabbi YY Jacobson on Monday, Parshas Chayei Sarah. 22 Cheshvan, 5787, November 2, 2026.



    View Source Sheets: https://portal.theyeshiva.net/api/source-sheets/10021
  • All Classes

    When You Feel Nothing, But Long to Feel Everything: A Desperate Widow and a Miracle of Oil - Maamar V'eeshah Achas

    10/29/2026 | 1h 54 mins.
    Why Do I Care That I Don't Care? How to Transform Your Emptiness Into the Greatest Breakthrough of Your Life



    This class was presented by Rabbi YY Jacobson on 18 Cheshvan, 5787, October 29, 2026.

















    View Source Sheets: https://portal.theyeshiva.net/api/source-sheets/10017
  • All Classes

    Let Shame Become Your Teacher - Mayim Rabim 5738 #5

    10/28/2026 | 1h 22 mins.
    Moshiach Is When the Two Faces Finally Meet



    This class is the fifth and final one in a series on the Maamar Mayim Rabim, said by the Lubavitcher Rebbe on Motzei Shabbos Parshas Noach, 3 Cheshvan, 5738, October 15, 1977, in his room.

    This class was presented by Rabbi YY Jacobson on 17 Cheshvan, 5787, October 28, 2026.



    View Source Sheets: https://portal.theyeshiva.net/api/source-sheets/10016
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