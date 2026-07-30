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Langsam Gesprochene Nachrichten | Audios | DW Deutsch lernen
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About Langsam Gesprochene Nachrichten | Audios | DW Deutsch lernen
B2 | Deutsch für Fortgeschrittene: Verbessert euer Deutsch mit aktuellen Tagesnachrichten der Deutschen Welle – für Deutschlerner besonders langsam und deutlich gesprochen.Podcast website
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