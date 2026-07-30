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Langsam Gesprochene Nachrichten | Audios | DW Deutsch lernen

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EducationLanguage Learning
Langsam Gesprochene Nachrichten | Audios | DW Deutsch lernen
Latest episode

461 episodes

  • Langsam Gesprochene Nachrichten | Audios | DW Deutsch lernen

    30.07.2026 – Langsam Gesprochene Nachrichten

    07/30/2026 | 9 mins.
    30.07.2026 – Langsam Gesprochene Nachrichten –
    Trainiere dein Hörverstehen mit den Nachrichten der DW von Donnerstag – als Text und als verständlich gesprochene Audio-Datei.
  • Langsam Gesprochene Nachrichten | Audios | DW Deutsch lernen

    29.07.2026 – Langsam Gesprochene Nachrichten

    07/29/2026 | 7 mins.
    29.07.2026 – Langsam Gesprochene Nachrichten –
    Trainiere dein Hörverstehen mit den Nachrichten der DW von Mittwoch – als Text und als verständlich gesprochene Audio-Datei.
  • Langsam Gesprochene Nachrichten | Audios | DW Deutsch lernen

    28.07.2026 – Langsam Gesprochene Nachrichten

    07/28/2026 | 9 mins.
    28.07.2026 – Langsam Gesprochene Nachrichten –
    Trainiere dein Hörverstehen mit den Nachrichten der DW von Dienstag – als Text und als verständlich gesprochene Audio-Datei.
  • Langsam Gesprochene Nachrichten | Audios | DW Deutsch lernen

    27.07.2026 – Langsam Gesprochene Nachrichten

    07/27/2026 | 7 mins.
    27.07.2026 – Langsam Gesprochene Nachrichten –
    Trainiere dein Hörverstehen mit den Nachrichten der DW von Montag – als Text und als verständlich gesprochene Audio-Datei.
  • Langsam Gesprochene Nachrichten | Audios | DW Deutsch lernen

    25.07.2026 – Langsam Gesprochene Nachrichten

    07/25/2026 | 7 mins.
    25.07.2026 – Langsam Gesprochene Nachrichten –
    Trainiere dein Hörverstehen mit den Nachrichten der DW von Samstag – als Text und als verständlich gesprochene Audio-Datei.
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