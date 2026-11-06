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Jewish History with Rabbi Dr. Dovid Katz

Rabbi Dr. Dovid Katz
Education
Jewish History with Rabbi Dr. Dovid Katz
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1792 episodes

  • Jewish History with Rabbi Dr. Dovid Katz

    Genazym is offering a sefer with handwritten notes by Rabbi Shmuel Freund of Prague

    11/06/2026 | 6 mins.
    Whose biography I did yesterday. The sefer is the famous קָרְבַּן אַהֲרֹן עַל הַתּוֹרֹת כֹּהֲנִים עִם הַהַגָּהוֹת שֶׁל הַגָּאוֹן בְּצַלְאֵל רְנַשְׁבּוֹרְג וְתַלְמִידוֹ הַגָּאוֹן שְׁמוּאֵל פְרוֹיְנְד רֹאשׁ ב"ד פְּרָאג
  • Jewish History with Rabbi Dr. Dovid Katz

    The Chief Rabbinate of Prague in its 19th century decadence: Rabbi Mordechai Amram Hirsch (1833-1909)

    11/05/2026 | 44 mins.
    "Status-Quo" in Hungary, then Orthodox in Prague, then Very-Orthodox (nusach SR Hirsch) in Hamburg
  • Jewish History with Rabbi Dr. Dovid Katz

    Rabbi Shmuel Freund of Prague (1794-1881): Prague in its Jewish decadence Part 1

    11/05/2026 | 29 mins.
    Successor to great rabbis, but lived in an era when learning was unfashionable
  • Jewish History with Rabbi Dr. Dovid Katz

    Genazym is offering a fascinating letter from Montefiore to Rothschild re: Montefiore's famous trip to Russia in 1846

    11/04/2026 | 44 mins.
    Montefiore went to see Czar Nicholas I to try to get him to ease up on the antisemitic גְּזֵרוֹת. This letter is to Amschel Mayer Rothschild of Frankfurt, one of the big backer$ of the famous Samson Raphael Hirsch
  • Jewish History with Rabbi Dr. Dovid Katz

    Haftarah Chayei Sarah: Dovid Hamelech, brilliantly successful in every area - except parenting...

    11/03/2026 | 22 mins.
    Compare and contrast Abraham and David (in this week's parsha and haftorah) in how they prepared for the future after they passed away
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About Jewish History with Rabbi Dr. Dovid Katz
To help support this podcast, please consider giving a tax deductible contribution here: https://thechesedfund.com/rabbikatz Rabbi Dovid Katz, PhD is lauded for his extensive knowledge of Jewish History, his engaging and insightful lecture series, and eye opening historical international tours. Follow him weekly. New content released each week, including Personalities in Jewish History, Insights into Tefillah and Perspectives on the Haftarah and Parshah. Sponsorships of podcasts are available. He can be reached at the following email: rabbidkatz@gmail.com.
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