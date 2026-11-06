Compare and contrast Abraham and David (in this week's parsha and haftorah) in how they prepared for the future after they passed away

Montefiore went to see Czar Nicholas I to try to get him to ease up on the antisemitic גְּזֵרוֹת. This letter is to Amschel Mayer Rothschild of Frankfurt, one of the big backer$ of the famous Samson Raphael Hirsch

About Jewish History with Rabbi Dr. Dovid Katz

About Jewish History with Rabbi Dr. Dovid Katz

About Jewish History with Rabbi Dr. Dovid Katz