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1792 episodes
Genazym is offering a sefer with handwritten notes by Rabbi Shmuel Freund of Prague11/06/2026 | 6 mins.Whose biography I did yesterday. The sefer is the famous קָרְבַּן אַהֲרֹן עַל הַתּוֹרֹת כֹּהֲנִים עִם הַהַגָּהוֹת שֶׁל הַגָּאוֹן בְּצַלְאֵל רְנַשְׁבּוֹרְג וְתַלְמִידוֹ הַגָּאוֹן שְׁמוּאֵל פְרוֹיְנְד רֹאשׁ ב"ד פְּרָאג
Genazym is offering a fascinating letter from Montefiore to Rothschild re: Montefiore's famous trip to Russia in 184611/04/2026 | 44 mins.Montefiore went to see Czar Nicholas I to try to get him to ease up on the antisemitic גְּזֵרוֹת. This letter is to Amschel Mayer Rothschild of Frankfurt, one of the big backer$ of the famous Samson Raphael Hirsch
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About Jewish History with Rabbi Dr. Dovid Katz
To help support this podcast, please consider giving a tax deductible contribution here: https://thechesedfund.com/rabbikatz Rabbi Dovid Katz, PhD is lauded for his extensive knowledge of Jewish History, his engaging and insightful lecture series, and eye opening historical international tours. Follow him weekly. New content released each week, including Personalities in Jewish History, Insights into Tefillah and Perspectives on the Haftarah and Parshah. Sponsorships of podcasts are available. He can be reached at the following email: rabbidkatz@gmail.com.Podcast website
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