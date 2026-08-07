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1112 episodes
Inside the World's Biggest Astrology Conference: Why Human Connection Matters More Than Ever08/05/2026 | 47 mins.🎬 IN THIS EPISODE, YOU’LL HEAR:
00:56 — Inside the World's Biggest Astrology Conference
07:33 — Laura's Astrology Legacy: NORWAC, UAC & Keeping It in the Family
14:06 — Evolutionary Astrology Explained: The Soul's Journey Through the Birth Chart
20:09 — What Makes a Great Astrology Conference Organizer? Laura Reads Her Own Chart
22:54 — Electional Astrology: Can You Choose the Perfect Time for an Event?
27:59 — The Biggest Mistake Astrology Students Make (And How to Avoid It)
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LINKS FROM THE EPISODE
Going to UAC? Sign up for our mailing list: https://astrologyhub.com/insider
Connect with Laura directly: https://lauranalbandian.com/
Sign up for NORWAC: https://norwac.net
Read more about UAC history: https://uacastrology.com/history-of-uac/
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ABOUT THE SPEAKER:
A 2nd-generation astrologer based in Seattle; Laura Nalbandian has been actively in service to the astro-community since 1990. She is the owner/coordinator of NORWAC, established in 1984. She is a founding board member of Kepler College,1992; has served on the board of WSAA for more than 15 years. She has been teaching since 1986 and co-founded SoulWise School of Evolutionary Astrology in 2019. She coordinated UAC02, UAC18, ISAR2022, and is the coordinator for UAC2026.
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📖 FROM OUR BOOKSHELF
Discover Life by the Stars - the #1 Amazon Bestseller & #1 Amazon New Release from Astrology Hub founder Amanda Walsh. Part memoir, part guidebook, it's an inspiring story of transformation, purpose, and learning to trust the wisdom woven into your own journey. ✨Get your copy: https://lifebythestars.com
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CONTINUE YOUR ASTROLOGY JOURNEY
📚 Courses: https://www.astrologyhub.com/academy
🫶🏼 Membership: https://www.astrologyhub.com/ic
⭐️ Free Resources: https://www.astrologyhub.com/free
🔮 Weekly Horoscopes: https://www.astrologyhub.com/horoscope
✨ Personalized Reports: https://www.astrologyhub.com/reports
💫 Become a Cosmic Insider (FREE!): https://www.astrologyhub.com/insider
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CONNECT WITH US:
📷 Instagram: astrology.hub
💻 Facebook: Facebook.com/astrologyhub
💬 X: @TheAstrologyHub
🎤 TikTok: @TheAstrologyHub
📺 YouTube: @AstrologyHubPod
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💫 ABOUT ASTROLOGY HUB:
We’re so happy you’re here! We created Astrology Hub with the intention to make quality astrological guidance and teachings accessible to you, whether you need help navigating your life, or you’d like to learn how to practice astrology yourself. We see Astrology as the antidote to our time, bringing you more connection, purpose, and magic when the world needs it the most... it is our honor to share this gift with you. Enjoy!
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☝🏼 Disclaimer: The views and opinions in this podcast are of the guests and do not necessarily reflect the views or positions of Astrology Hub, its subsidiaries, or any entities they represent.
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"Astrology is the base language - we all just speak different dialects." - Laura Nalbandian
August Astrology Forecast: Eclipses, Planetary Shifts & A Rare Jupiter-Saturn Trine | Rick Levine07/29/2026 | 52 mins.🎬 IN THIS EPISODE, YOU’LL HEAR:
00:56 — July Recap: Did the Astrology Deliver?
05:57 — August's Biggest Astrology Events & Key Dates
08:21 — Leo Solar Eclipse: A Powerful New Beginning (August 12)
14:06 — Should You Set Intentions During an Eclipse?
17:50 — Pisces Lunar Eclipse: Breakthroughs, Release & Uranus Shocks (August 27)
26:38 — Venus in Libra, Mercury in Leo & A Breath of Fresh Air
28:53 — Chiron Retrograde: Revisiting Old Wounds Before Moving Forward
37:11 — Mars in Cancer: Why It's One of Astrology's Most Misunderstood Placements
43:20 — Jupiter Trine Saturn: Building the Future on a Strong Foundation
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LINKS FROM THE EPISODE
Grab our FREE Eclipses Guide for each of the 12 signs: https://astrologyhub.com/eclipses
It’s not too late to join Rick’s course on Midpoints, click here: https://astrologyhub.com/midpoints
Subscribe to Rick’s channel for an even more in-depth monthly breakdown of August: https://www.youtube.com/@RickLevine
Study with Rick: https://portal.astrologyhub.com/product-category/teachers/rick-levine/
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ABOUT THE SPEAKER:
Rick Levine is a brilliant speaker, lecturing and facilitating workshops all around the world. He’s the co-founder of StarIQ.com, a founding Trustee of The Kepler College of Astrological Arts and Sciences, and co-author of Barnes and Noble’s annual “Your Astrology Guide.” Rick’s daily horoscope column was read by millions of readers for nearly 17 years through Tarot.com and Yahoo, AOL, Huffington Post, LA Times, Beliefnet, and more. Rick has taught an entire suite of astrology foundations with us here at Astrology Hub as well as several courses that are all available in our Academy.
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LEARN ASTROLOGY WITH US:
📚 Courses: https://www.astrologyhub.com/academy
🫶🏼 Membership: https://www.astrologyhub.com/ic
⭐️ Free Resources: https://www.astrologyhub.com/free
🔮 Weekly Horoscopes: https://www.astrologyhub.com/horoscope
✨ Personalized Reports: https://www.astrologyhub.com/reports
💫 Become a Cosmic Insider (FREE!): https://www.astrologyhub.com/insider
___________________
CONNECT WITH US:
📷 Instagram: astrology.hub
💻 Facebook: Facebook.com/astrologyhub
💬 X: @TheAstrologyHub
🎤 TikTok: @TheAstrologyHub
📺 YouTube: @AstrologyHubPod
___________________
💫 ABOUT ASTROLOGY HUB:
We’re so happy you’re here! We created Astrology Hub with the intention to make quality astrological guidance and teachings accessible to you, whether you need help navigating your life, or you’d like to learn how to practice astrology yourself. We see Astrology as the antidote to our time, bringing you more connection, purpose, and magic when the world needs it the most... it is our honor to share this gift with you. Enjoy!
___________________
☝🏼 Disclaimer: The views and opinions in this podcast are of the guests and do not necessarily reflect the views or positions of Astrology Hub, its subsidiaries, or any entities they represent.
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"The dark is a void, and in that moment, there is infinite potential and infinite possibility." — Rick Levine
The Leo-Aquarius Nodal Shift: The Next 18 Months Will Change How You See Yourself07/22/2026 | 1h 1 mins.🎬 IN THIS EPISODE, YOU’LL HEAR:
00:56 - Why the Leo-Aquarius Nodal Shift Changes Everything
06:04 - What We Learned from the Virgo-Pisces Nodal Cycle
12:30 - South Node in Leo: Releasing External Validation
31:49 - How the Leo-Aquarius Axis Shows Up in Your Birth Chart
35:21 - August Eclipses: Where Your Biggest Growth Begins
44:06 - Pluto Conjunct the North Node: Humanity's Turning Point (2027)
49:11 - The Path to Authenticity & Self-Realization
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LINKS FROM THE EPISODE
Download the FREE Eclipses through the signs guide: https://astrologyhub.com/eclipses
Tune into Richard’s Starcast Weekly show on Gaia TV: https://www.gaia.com/portal/richardjames
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ABOUT THE SPEAKER:
Richard James is an evolutionary astrologer, teacher, and spiritual guide dedicated to illuminating the soul's path and the evolution of consciousness. Through the symbolic language of astrology, he helps individuals uncover the deeper meaning behind life's experiences, empowering them to live with greater purpose, authenticity, and alignment.
Richard is the host of StarCast Weekly on Gaia, the world's largest streaming platform dedicated to consciousness, and has also served as the host of Gaia's Emersion Conference, guiding conversations with some of today's leading voices in spirituality, science, and human potential.
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LEARN ASTROLOGY WITH US:
📚 Courses: https://www.astrologyhub.com/academy
🫶🏼 Membership: https://www.astrologyhub.com/ic
⭐️ Free Resources: https://www.astrologyhub.com/free
🔮 Weekly Horoscopes: https://www.astrologyhub.com/horoscope
✨ Personalized Reports: https://www.astrologyhub.com/reports
💫 Become a Cosmic Insider (FREE!): https://www.astrologyhub.com/insider
___________________
CONNECT WITH US:
📷 Instagram: astrology.hub
💻 Facebook: Facebook.com/astrologyhub
💬 X: @TheAstrologyHub
🎤 TikTok: @TheAstrologyHub
📺 YouTube: @AstrologyHubPod
___________________
💫 ABOUT ASTROLOGY HUB:
We’re so happy you’re here! We created Astrology Hub with the intention to make quality astrological guidance and teachings accessible to you, whether you need help navigating your life, or you’d like to learn how to practice astrology yourself. We see Astrology as the antidote to our time, bringing you more connection, purpose, and magic when the world needs it the most... it is our honor to share this gift with you. Enjoy!
___________________
☝🏼 Disclaimer: The views and opinions in this podcast are of the guests and do not necessarily reflect the views or positions of Astrology Hub, its subsidiaries, or any entities they represent.
___________________
"Every single person here has a beautiful source of magic within them." - Richard James
Jupiter in Leo: What This Rare Transit Means for All 12 Zodiac Signs | Christopher Renstrom07/18/2026 | 2h 20 mins.🎬 IN THIS EPISODE, YOU’LL HEAR:
00:56 — Jupiter's Rare Translation of Light Explained
11:13 — Jupiter in Leo: Good Fortune & Higher Calling
16:48 — Aries: Reignite Your Courage & Sense of Purpose
23:52 — Taurus: Reclaim Your Gifts & True Calling
33:54 — Gemini: Turn Big Ideas Into Lasting Success
43:40 — Cancer: Rebuild Your Confidence & Inner Security
59:15 — Leo: Step Into Your Biggest Chapter Yet
01:10:22 — Virgo: Trust the Unknown & Your Inner Wisdom
01:20:48 — Libra: Dreams, Community & Powerful New Allies
01:32:42 — Scorpio: Career Breakthroughs & Public Recognition
01:43:04 — Sagittarius: Expand Your World & Embrace New Adventures
01:52:08 — Capricorn: Transformation, Trust & Shared Resources
02:00:19 — Aquarius: Relationships That Change Your Life
02:08:49 — Pisces: Create a Life That Reflects Your Purpose
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LINKS FROM THE EPISODE
Get your FREE Mid-year guide: https://astrologyhub.com/midyear
Get your FREE weekly horoscope from Christopher delivered right to your inbox every Sunday. 👉 https://astrologyhub.com/horoscope
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LEARN ASTROLOGY WITH CHRISTOPHER:
Deepen your astrological understanding through Christopher’s courses 🌟 Explore the secrets of synastry, aspect theory, planetary rulership, and more with Christopher’s insightful and in-depth teachings. Go to https://astrologyhub.com/studywithchristopher to learn more.
Love Christopher’s insights? You can get your FREE weekly horoscope from Christopher delivered right to your inbox every Sunday. Sign up at http://www.astrologyhub.com/horoscope and start receiving yours this week!
___________________
LEARN ASTROLOGY WITH US:
📚 Courses: https://www.astrologyhub.com/academy
🫶🏼 Membership: https://www.astrologyhub.com/ic
⭐️ Free Resources: https://www.astrologyhub.com/free
🔮 Weekly Horoscopes: https://www.astrologyhub.com/horoscope
✨ Personalized Reports: https://www.astrologyhub.com/reports
💫 Become a Cosmic Insider (FREE!): https://www.astrologyhub.com/insider
___________________
CONNECT WITH US:
📷 Instagram: astrology.hub
💻 Facebook: Facebook.com/astrologyhub
💬 X: @TheAstrologyHub
🎤 TikTok: @TheAstrologyHub
📺 YouTube: @AstrologyHubPod
___________________
💫 ABOUT ASTROLOGY HUB:
We’re so happy you’re here! We created Astrology Hub with the intention to make quality astrological guidance and teachings accessible to you, whether you need help navigating your life, or you’d like to learn how to practice astrology yourself. We see Astrology as the antidote to our time, bringing you more connection, purpose, and magic when the world needs it the most... it is our honor to share this gift with you. Enjoy!
___________________
☝🏼 Disclaimer: The views and opinions in this podcast are of the guests and do not necessarily reflect the views or positions of Astrology Hub, its subsidiaries, or any entities they represent.
___________________
"Fortune smiles on you when you are being true to who you are." - Christopher Renstrom
- 🎬 IN THIS EPISODE, YOU’LL HEAR:
00:56 — What Are Midpoints? The Hidden Layer of Your Birth Chart
08:25 — Why Most Astrologers Never Learn Midpoints (And Why They Should)
15:02 — Are Midpoints Too Advanced? Rick's Advice for Every Astrology Student
28:02 — July 29 Full Moon: A Live Midpoint Case Study
41:01 — Amanda's Birth Chart: Midpoints Revealed in Real Time
53:17 — Why Midpoints Are the Future of Modern Astrology
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LINKS FROM THE EPISODE
Learn more about Rick’s upcoming Foundations Midpoints Course: https://astrologyhub.com/midpoints
Study with Rick: https://portal.astrologyhub.com/product-category/teachers/rick-levine/
Check out Rick’s July Forecast: https://youtu.be/thTEn94Dlzo?si=JdhSNGgV9MwOFTBu
BOOK: The Combination of Stellar Influences by Reinhold Ebertin: https://amzn.to/4wlSSk3
BOOK: Midpoints - Unleashing the Power of Your Planets by Michael Munkasey: https://amzn.to/4p0KVhC
___________________
ABOUT THE SPEAKER:
Rick Levine is a brilliant speaker, lecturing and facilitating workshops all around the world. He’s the co-founder of StarIQ.com, a founding Trustee of The Kepler College of Astrological Arts and Sciences, and co-author of Barnes and Noble’s annual “Your Astrology Guide.” Rick’s daily horoscope column was read by millions of readers for nearly 17 years through Tarot.com and Yahoo, AOL, Huffington Post, LA Times, Beliefnet, and more. Rick has taught an entire suite of astrology foundations with us here at Astrology Hub as well as several courses that are all available in our Academy.
___________________
LEARN ASTROLOGY WITH US:
📚 Courses: https://www.astrologyhub.com/academy
🫶🏼 Membership: https://www.astrologyhub.com/ic
⭐️ Free Resources: https://www.astrologyhub.com/free
🔮 Weekly Horoscopes: https://www.astrologyhub.com/horoscope
✨ Personalized Reports: https://www.astrologyhub.com/reports
💫 Become a Cosmic Insider (FREE!): https://www.astrologyhub.com/insider
___________________
CONNECT WITH US:
📷 Instagram: astrology.hub
💻 Facebook: Facebook.com/astrologyhub
💬 X: @TheAstrologyHub
🎤 TikTok: @TheAstrologyHub
📺 YouTube: @AstrologyHubPod
___________________
💫 ABOUT ASTROLOGY HUB:
We’re so happy you’re here! We created Astrology Hub with the intention to make quality astrological guidance and teachings accessible to you, whether you need help navigating your life, or you’d like to learn how to practice astrology yourself. We see Astrology as the antidote to our time, bringing you more connection, purpose, and magic when the world needs it the most... it is our honor to share this gift with you. Enjoy!
___________________
☝🏼 Disclaimer: The views and opinions in this podcast are of the guests and do not necessarily reflect the views or positions of Astrology Hub, its subsidiaries, or any entities they represent.
___________________
"Midpoints are real points whether we know it or not." — Rick Levine
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About Astrology Hub Podcast
How often do you get weighed down by life’s daily concerns? There’s an antidote -- look up! There’s a Cosmic Curriculum that supports and guides you to be your best self when you tune into it. During the Astrology Hub Podcast, Amanda Pua Walsh (CEO of Astrology Hub) sits down with the world's best astrologers to inspire you to embrace your own wisdom and cultivate more magic and connection in your life, using the wisdom of astrology as your guide. If you’re curious or already in love with astrology and looking for practical strategies for living your life with purpose, and to learn from seasoned professional astrologers, this podcast is for you.Podcast website
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