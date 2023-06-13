How often do you get weighed down by life’s daily concerns? There’s an antidote -- look up! There’s a Cosmic Curriculum that supports and guides you to be your ... More
Saturn Return + Pluto Opposition - Your Astrology Questions Answered
Saturn Return + Pluto Opposition - Your Astrology Questions Answered

Got questions about the Saturn or Pluto Retrograde? Join professional astrologers Cameron Allen & Jamie Magee to discuss all these transits and more in a FREE livestream brought to you by the Astrology Hub Network and Astrologer Connect!

Questions 🤔
5:48 I'm Having Saturn Square Saturn in My Chart, What Does That Mean?
15:25 I Have Saturn in Capricorn with My Sun, Mercury & Jupiter. Is Saturn Kinder to Me?
16:44 Saturn is on My North Node & Midheaven in Pisces. What Can That Mean?
22:58 I'm in My Second Saturn Return. What Can I Expect in the Coming Year?
32:20 I'm Always Facing Difficulties. How Can I Create More Success in My Life?
38:33 Personal Saturn Question for Jamie & Cameron
6/13/2023
45:48
[WEEKLY ASTROLOGICAL WEATHER] Clarity & Growth: A Healing New Moon in Gemini w/ Clarissa Dolphin
[WEEKLY ASTROLOGICAL WEATHER] Clarity & Growth: A Healing New Moon in Gemini w/ Clarissa Dolphin

On Today's Episode You'll learn...
🌑 Why Clarissa thinks the Saturn retrograde is not as big of a deal as inner planet retrogrades.
🌒 How Neptune can sometimes bring clarity, not just confusion.
🌓 Which days this week will be restless and expansive, and which days can be more relaxing.
6/12/2023
57:53
[HOROSCOPE HIGHLIGHTS] A Trip to Shangri-La: Saturn Retrograde in Pisces w/ Christopher Renstrom
[HOROSCOPE HIGHLIGHTS] A Trip to Shangri-La: Saturn Retrograde in Pisces w/ Christopher Renstrom

This is your Horoscope Highlight for the week of June 12th, 2023 with world-class astrologer, historian, and author of The Cosmic Calendar, Christopher Renstrom.

This week, Christopher discusses Saturn's upcoming retrograde, which begins on June 17th. He breaks down the significations of the planet Saturn and the zodiac sign of Pisces, where Saturn's retrograde takes place. He goes on to illustrate the retrograde through retelling of the plot of Lost Horizon, the 1933 novel by James Hilton which depicts the magical land of Shangri-La. He then reads a passage from Ficino's Three Books of Life which illustrates the relationship between Saturn and immmortality.
6/11/2023
1:02:36
Most of my Planets are Retrograde + I'm in Need of a Career Change - Your Astrology Questions Answered
Most of my Planets are Retrograde + I'm in Need of a Career Change - Your Astrology Questions Answered

Got questions about your next big career move? What about your personal timing? Any transits you're curious about?
Join professional astrologers Taylor Shuler & Sheridan Semple to discuss all this and more in a FREE livestream brought to you by the Astrology Hub Network and Astrologer Connect!

Questions 🤔
5:09 Should I move from teaching into therapy? If so, when?
12:48 Did I make the right job choice?
24:26 How do you work with the Neptunian Fog?
28:55 I want to change careers, but have no idea where to start
33:09 I just had an abrupt job loss, any hope for finding another one soon?
39:14 Most of my planets are retrograde, is there hope for me?
6/10/2023
48:08
[STAR SIGN HOROSCOPE WEEKLY] High Vibration: Venus square Jupiter
[STAR SIGN HOROSCOPE WEEKLY] High Vibration: Venus square Jupiter

On Today's Episode You'll learn...
🌑 How to navigate the tricky Mercury square Saturn energy this week.
🌒 Why it's important to stay positive when Venus squares Jupiter.
🌓 What to do if you encounter power struggles this week.
