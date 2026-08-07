🎬 IN THIS EPISODE, YOU’LL HEAR:

00:56 — Inside the World's Biggest Astrology Conference

07:33 — Laura's Astrology Legacy: NORWAC, UAC & Keeping It in the Family

14:06 — Evolutionary Astrology Explained: The Soul's Journey Through the Birth Chart

20:09 — What Makes a Great Astrology Conference Organizer? Laura Reads Her Own Chart

22:54 — Electional Astrology: Can You Choose the Perfect Time for an Event?

27:59 — The Biggest Mistake Astrology Students Make (And How to Avoid It)

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LINKS FROM THE EPISODE

Going to UAC? Sign up for our mailing list: https://astrologyhub.com/insider

Connect with Laura directly: https://lauranalbandian.com/

Sign up for NORWAC: https://norwac.net

Read more about UAC history: https://uacastrology.com/history-of-uac/



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ABOUT THE SPEAKER:

A 2nd-generation astrologer based in Seattle; Laura Nalbandian has been actively in service to the astro-community since 1990. She is the owner/coordinator of NORWAC, established in 1984. She is a founding board member of Kepler College,1992; has served on the board of WSAA for more than 15 years. She has been teaching since 1986 and co-founded SoulWise School of Evolutionary Astrology in 2019. She coordinated UAC02, UAC18, ISAR2022, and is the coordinator for UAC2026.

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📖 FROM OUR BOOKSHELF

Discover Life by the Stars - the #1 Amazon Bestseller & #1 Amazon New Release from Astrology Hub founder Amanda Walsh. Part memoir, part guidebook, it's an inspiring story of transformation, purpose, and learning to trust the wisdom woven into your own journey. ✨Get your copy: https://lifebythestars.com

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CONTINUE YOUR ASTROLOGY JOURNEY

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💫 ABOUT ASTROLOGY HUB:



We’re so happy you’re here! We created Astrology Hub with the intention to make quality astrological guidance and teachings accessible to you, whether you need help navigating your life, or you’d like to learn how to practice astrology yourself. We see Astrology as the antidote to our time, bringing you more connection, purpose, and magic when the world needs it the most... it is our honor to share this gift with you. Enjoy!

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☝🏼 Disclaimer: The views and opinions in this podcast are of the guests and do not necessarily reflect the views or positions of Astrology Hub, its subsidiaries, or any entities they represent.

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"Astrology is the base language - we all just speak different dialects." - Laura Nalbandian