Here is the link for the event in Illinois on August 4th, 2026







To Support the work of Apologia



-Our newest sponsor is Dominion Wealth Strategists!



-Get the NAD treatment Jeff is on, go to Ion Layer and put “IONAPOLOGIA” into the coupon code and get $100 off your first three months!



-Check out Amtac Blades and use code APOLOGIA in the check out for 5% off!



-You can get in touch with Heritage Defense and use coupon code “APOLOGIA” to get your first month free!



-For some Presip Blend Coffee Check out our Store.



-Check out the Ezra Institute