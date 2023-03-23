Gospel Driven, Hard Hitting, Culturally Relevant More
#427 - Mormon Sleight Of Hand & Abuse
Join us for the newest episode of Apologia Radio in which we continue a refutation of Thoughtful Faith. This week, we begun our refutation of Jacob's abuses of Scripture, historical theology, and Christian scholarship.
We pray it blesses you!
4/27/2023
1:06:47
#426- Refuting A Mormon's Refutation Of Jeff Durbin
Join us for the newest episode of Apologia Radio in which we engage with some videos from a Latter-day Saint's attempt to refute Jeff Durbin's video called "The Gospel for Mormons." Get ready for an interesting look at how Mormon apologists abuse history and other scholar's words in an effort to defend Mormonism. Tell someone!
4/24/2023
1:13:55
#425 - Debating Atheists & Agnostics
Watch the newest episode of Apologia Radio in which we review the recent debate with Dr. Deen Chattergee and Jared Anderson at the University of Utah. We pray that this blesses you and equips you! Tell someone about it!
4/14/2023
1:27:25
#424 - The Honest Brandan Robertson
Today we will continue our critique of Brandan Robertson's theology as his public statements have grown increasingly bold and painfully honest.
Join us for the newest episode of Apologia Radio in which we deal with more comments from LGBT theologian and Progressive "Christian", Brandan Robertson. Tell someone about it!
