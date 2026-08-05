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394 episodes
- Here is the link for the event in Illinois on August 4th, 2026
To Support the work of Apologia
-Our newest sponsor is Dominion Wealth Strategists!
-Get the NAD treatment Jeff is on, go to Ion Layer and put “IONAPOLOGIA” into the coupon code and get $100 off your first three months!
-Check out Amtac Blades and use code APOLOGIA in the check out for 5% off!
-You can get in touch with Heritage Defense and use coupon code “APOLOGIA” to get your first month free!
-For some Presip Blend Coffee Check out our Store.
-Check out the Ezra Institute
- Here is the link for the event in Illinois on August 4th, 2026
To Support the work of Apologia
-Our newest sponsor is Dominion Wealth Strategists!
-Get the NAD treatment Jeff is on, go to Ion Layer and put “IONAPOLOGIA” into the coupon code and get $100 off your first three months!
-Check out Amtac Blades and use code APOLOGIA in the check out for 5% off!
-You can get in touch with Heritage Defense and use coupon code “APOLOGIA” to get your first month free!
-For some Presip Blend Coffee Check out our Store.
-Check out the Ezra Institute
- To Support the work of Apologia
-Our newest sponsor is Dominion Wealth Strategists!
-Get the NAD treatment Jeff is on, go to Ion Layer and put “IONAPOLOGIA” into the coupon code and get $100 off your first three months!
-Check out Amtac Blades and use code APOLOGIA in the check out for 5% off!
-You can get in touch with Heritage Defense and use coupon code “APOLOGIA” to get your first month free!
-For some Presip Blend Coffee Check out our Store.
-Check out the Ezra Institute
- To Support the work of Apologia
-Our newest sponsor is Dominion Wealth Strategists!
-Get the NAD treatment Jeff is on, go to Ion Layer and put “IONAPOLOGIA” into the coupon code and get $100 off your first three months!
-Check out Amtac Blades and use code APOLOGIA in the check out for 5% off!
-You can get in touch with Heritage Defense and use coupon code “APOLOGIA” to get your first month free!
-For some Presip Blend Coffee Check out our Store.
-Check out the Ezra Institute
- To read the The Rape Gang Inquiry Report
To Support the work of Apologia
-Our newest sponsor is Dominion Wealth Strategists!
-Get the NAD treatment Jeff is on, go to Ion Layer and put “IONAPOLOGIA” into the coupon code and get $100 off your first three months!
-Check out Amtac Blades and use code APOLOGIA in the check out for 5% off!
-You can get in touch with Heritage Defense and use coupon code “APOLOGIA” to get your first month free!
-For some Presip Blend Coffee Check out our Store.
-Check out the Ezra Institute
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