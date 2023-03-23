#426- Refuting A Mormon's Refutation Of Jeff Durbin

Join us for the newest episode of Apologia Radio in which we engage with some videos from a Latter-day Saint's attempt to refute Jeff Durbin's video called "The Gospel for Mormons." Get ready for an interesting look at how Mormon apologists abuse history and other scholar's words in an effort to defend Mormonism. Tell someone! Check out The Ezra Institute at... https://www.ezrainstitute.com/ Check out our store at https://shop.apologiastudios.com/