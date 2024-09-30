Confessions Of A Crappy Christian Podcast

Perseverance and Faith: Life Lessons | David Pollack | Episode 329
Former NFL linebacker, three-time All-American, and College Football Hall of Famer David Pollack joins Blake to share his inspiring journey of perseverance and faith. After a career-ending neck injury and later being let go from ESPN, Pollack reflects on how these setbacks allowed him to pivot toward impactful new roles, such as coaching youth sports and writing his new book, The Won’t Quit Kid. He emphasizes the importance of valuing relationships, particularly in marriage, sharing heartfelt lessons about putting one's spouse first and maintaining a united front. Pollack discusses his reliance on faith through life’s challenges and how embracing hard moments strengthened his character and purpose. He also speaks candidly about his commitment to intentional communication and support within his family, demonstrating the power of love and teamwork in navigating life’s trials.
In this episode, you’ll be able to…
Discover strategies for fostering intentional communication in marriage, including expressing gratitude for everyday actions.
Gain insights on balancing ambition and faith by aligning your career choices with your family's well-being and God's guidance.
Understand the importance of setting boundaries between work, technology, and family life to maintain meaningful relationships.
David is the author of The Won’t Quit Kid — available everywhere on November 21!
To connect with David…
Website: davidpollack.com
Instagram: @davidpollack47
X: @davidpollack47
A Million Little Miracles: Embracing Everyday Wonders | Mark Batterson | Episode 328
Pastor, author and speaker Mark Batterson joins Blake to discuss his new book, A Million Little Miracles. Building on themes from his earlier work, Mark dives into the idea of everyday miracles, exploring how small moments of beauty and gratitude can transform our lives. The conversation highlights how acknowledging these smaller blessings—like breathing or witnessing the changing colors of leaves—can help us see the world through a lens of wonder and gratitude. Mark encourages listeners to cultivate a “holy curiosity,” a perspective that appreciates the complexities of creation and sees every day as filled with divine purpose. The episode ultimately invites listeners to redefine miracles, seeing them in both the big, life-altering events and the quiet, daily gifts that often go unnoticed.
In this episode, you’ll be able to…
Discover how to recognize and appreciate everyday miracles in your life, from small moments to major blessings.
Learn about the transformative power of gratitude and how it can shift your perspective.
Explore the idea of seeing yourself and others as "walking, talking miracles," fostering deeper compassion and connection.
Mark is the author of A Million Little Miracles — available everywhere on November 19!
To connect with Mark…
Website: markbatterson.com
Instagram: @markbatterson
Facebook: @markbatterson
Post-Election Thoughts: the Joy & the Grief & How to Respond
Listen in to this special post-election episode where Blake provides an in-depth reflection on the recent election results. Join her to discuss initial expectations and preparations, the surprising outcome, and the ensuing public and personal reactions. The episode highlights the polarized nature of public discourse, the challenges of maintaining personal relationships amidst political divides, and the critical role of faith in navigating these challenging times. Thankfully Blake has walked through this before and is able to offer advice on how to respond to hostile interactions, the importance of prayer, and finding hope and community in uncertain times.
Hope & Headlines: Election Edition | Episode 326
In this special pre-election edition of Confessions of a Crappy Christian, Blake reflects on the anticipation and uncertainty surrounding the upcoming election, emphasizing the importance of being spiritually prepared for any outcome. While addressing concerns about potential policy impacts and media influence, Blake underscores that true strength and hope are rooted not in politics but in faith. Citing Philippians 4:12-13 and Isaiah 40:31, Blake shares that waiting on the Lord—through seeking, trusting, and praying—renews our strength and helps us face challenges with assurance.
No matter the result, listeners are reminded that God remains in control, providing hope that never disappoints, as affirmed in Romans 5:1-5. Blake encourages everyone to stay anchored in faith, resilient, and prayerful, trusting in the steadfast nature of God to navigate whatever comes next.
Navigating Grief Together | Clarissa and Fiona Moll | Episode 325
Mother-daughter duo Clarissa and Fiona Moll join Blake to discuss their journey of grief after losing Rob, Clarissa's husband and Fiona's father, in a tragic hiking accident. They talk about how their experience led them to write the book Hurt Help Hope, which serves as both a guide and a resource for others walking through grief. Clarissa reflects on the importance of having conversations about death, even before tragedy strikes, and how those discussions provided a sense of direction amidst loss. Fiona opens up about balancing societal pressures with grief as a young teen and how leaning into vulnerability, rather than strength alone, became essential. Together, they emphasize the value of embracing faith during sorrow, recognizing Jesus as a comforting presence in both the darkness of grief and moments of hope. The conversation offers insights into navigating grief non-linearly, encouraging listeners to find comfort and community in their journeys.
In this episode, you’ll be able to…
Gain insights into navigating grief as a family and fostering deeper connections through shared vulnerability.
Learn how to balance personal healing with supporting others during difficult times.
Explore the challenges of grieving at different life stages, especially as a parent and teenager.
Clarissa and Fiona are the authors of Hurt Help Hope – available everywhere now!
To connect with Clarissa and Fiona…
Website: clarissamoll.com
Instagram: @mollclarissa
