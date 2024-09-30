Confessions Of A Crappy Christian Podcast

Navigating Grief Together | Clarissa and Fiona Moll | Episode 325

Mother-daughter duo Clarissa and Fiona Moll join Blake to discuss their journey of grief after losing Rob, Clarissa's husband and Fiona's father, in a tragic hiking accident. They talk about how their experience led them to write the book Hurt Help Hope, which serves as both a guide and a resource for others walking through grief. Clarissa reflects on the importance of having conversations about death, even before tragedy strikes, and how those discussions provided a sense of direction amidst loss. Fiona opens up about balancing societal pressures with grief as a young teen and how leaning into vulnerability, rather than strength alone, became essential. Together, they emphasize the value of embracing faith during sorrow, recognizing Jesus as a comforting presence in both the darkness of grief and moments of hope. The conversation offers insights into navigating grief non-linearly, encouraging listeners to find comfort and community in their journeys. In this episode, you'll be able to… Gain insights into navigating grief as a family and fostering deeper connections through shared vulnerability. Learn how to balance personal healing with supporting others during difficult times. Explore the challenges of grieving at different life stages, especially as a parent and teenager. Clarissa and Fiona are the authors of Hurt Help Hope – available everywhere now! To connect with Clarissa and Fiona… Website: clarissamoll.com Instagram: @mollclarissa