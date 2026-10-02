Liz Oyer is joined by Judge Esther Salas, a U.S. District Judge whose advocacy for judicial security was born out of her son Daniel’s murder in 2020. She discusses Daniel’s legacy and the threats that the judiciary faces today.

On Is This Really Legal?, Liz breaks down the legal news with an expert in the field and answers your questions. Episodes are released on Thursdays, and you can find them on Substack, YouTube, Apple Podcasts, Spotify, or wherever you get your podcasts. You can also follow the podcast on Instagram and TikTok, where we share announcements and sneak peaks of future episodes.

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This episode was recorded on September 2, 2026.





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