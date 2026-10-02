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15 episodes
- How did Ghislaine Maxwell get transferred to a minimum-security prison—and why is the government withholding the explanation? Liz Oyer talks with Bloomberg investigative reporter Jason Leopold about his fight for the records, his most surprising discoveries, and how anyone can use the Freedom of Information Act to demand answers.
Jason’s Bloomberg articles:Ghislaine Maxwell’s Prison Transfer Application ReleasedPutin’s Assassination Targets Revealed in Declassified MemoFOIA documents referenced:Inspector General ReportIvana TrumpPutinEminemFOIA website:foia.gov
For more of Jason’s work, check out his FOIA Files newsletter and his FOIA podcast Disclosure.
Have a question about the legal news? Send Liz an email at ask@isthisreallylegal.org or leave a message at 202-495-1458.
This is a public episode. If you would like to discuss this with other subscribers or get access to bonus episodes, visit www.isthisreallylegal.org
- Can a president ban reporters because he doesn’t like their coverage? Liz Oyer sits down with media law litigator Susan Seager to examine the White House's ban on CNN, MS NOW, and Politico and the constitutional questions it raises. They also discuss the president’s lawsuits against the media, efforts to uncover journalists’ confidential sources, and what these actions mean for the public’s right to know.
Have a question about the legal news? Send Liz an email at ask@isthisreallylegal.org or leave a message at 202-495-1458.
This episode was recorded on September 23, 2026, before the district court’s ruling.
This is a public episode. If you would like to discuss this with other subscribers or get access to bonus episodes, visit www.isthisreallylegal.org
- This week, Liz uses Lindsay Clancy’s case as a starting point to discuss the overlooked experiences of women in prison. She is joined by Sara Bennett, a photographer and former public defender whose work focuses on women serving life sentences.View more of Sara Bennett’s work and purchase her book on her website: https://sarabennett.org/Have a question about the legal news? Send Liz an email at ask@isthisreallylegal.org or leave a message at 202-495-1458.
This is a public episode. If you would like to discuss this with other subscribers or get access to bonus episodes, visit www.isthisreallylegal.org
- Liz Oyer sits down with Nathaniel Zelinsky, an attorney who is representing Congresswoman Joyce Beatty in her lawsuit challenging the Kennedy Center’s renaming and planned shutdown.They discuss the fight over the Kennedy Center, the White House ballroom, and the proposed 250-foot arch near Arlington National Cemetery—and explain why even a potentially unlawful project can be difficult to stop.Have a question about the legal news? Send Liz an email at ask@isthisreallylegal.org or leave a message at 202-495-1458.
This is a public episode. If you would like to discuss this with other subscribers or get access to bonus episodes, visit www.isthisreallylegal.org
- Liz Oyer is joined by Judge Esther Salas, a U.S. District Judge whose advocacy for judicial security was born out of her son Daniel’s murder in 2020. She discusses Daniel’s legacy and the threats that the judiciary faces today.
On Is This Really Legal?, Liz breaks down the legal news with an expert in the field and answers your questions. Episodes are released on Thursdays, and you can find them on Substack, YouTube, Apple Podcasts, Spotify, or wherever you get your podcasts. You can also follow the podcast on Instagram and TikTok, where we share announcements and sneak peaks of future episodes.
Have a question about the legal news? Send Liz an email at ask@isthisreallylegal.org or leave a message at 202-495-1458. She will answer your questions on her podcast soon.
This episode was recorded on September 2, 2026.
This is a public episode. If you would like to discuss this with other subscribers or get access to bonus episodes, visit www.isthisreallylegal.org
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About Is This Really Legal?
Every week, Liz Oyer answers a question many people are asking: Is this really legal? With expert guests and straightforward analysis, the educational show explains the legal issues behind the headlines, from the Justice Department and the courts to presidential power, the Constitution, and the rule of law. For anyone trying to understand what’s happening to American democracy, Liz cuts through the noise and shines a light on what truly matters. www.isthisreallylegal.orgPodcast website
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