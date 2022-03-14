Spanish listening practice • Ser (to be)

¡Hola! Welcome to Spanish from Zero, a podcast for people who are just starting the amazing journey that is learning Spanish. Today’s practice is focused on the verb Ser (to be). That is: I am, you are, she is, etc. The exercise is really simple. I’m gonna say a couple of sentences, but the subject is gonna be missing. And by subject, I mean the person. So for example, if I say “am from Colombia”, the subject missing from that sentence is I. Your job is to figure that piece of the puzzle that’s missing. Now, I know this sounds unnatural in English, but it's really common in Spanish! That’s why these exercises are useful, because a lot of the times when we’re listening to people talk in Spanish, we have to fill in the blanks. So this is a super important skill to practice! Ready? Here are the sentences: Soy de Argentina. Es de Perú. Eres de Guatemala. Son de Colombia. Somos de Chile. Es doctor. Soy dentista. Somos amigos. Son hermanos. Eres profesor. How was it? You can check out the answers and see how you did here: https://bit.ly/spanish-from-zero-02 Let me know if you have any questions, and subscribe to get the new episodes as soon as they come out. ¡Gracias por escuchar! :) Get in touch: https://linktr.ee/mar.olivares