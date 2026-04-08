¡Hola! Welcome to Spanish from Zero, a podcast for people who are just starting the amazing journey that is learning Español.



Today’s practice is focused on two really useful questions that are gonna help you get unstuck when you don’t know a word.



If you want to use a word but you don’t know it in Spanish, you can ask:

¿Cómo se dice ___ en español?

For example: How do you say “class” in Spanish?



If you encounter a word in Spanish but you don’t what it means, you can ask:

¿Qué es ___?

For example: What’s “clase”?



Ready to practice? In this episode I ask 12 of these questions for you to answer, but you’ll see that they’re all really easy:

¿Qué es Hola?

¿Cómo se dice Thank you en español?

¿Qué es Lo siento?

¿Cómo se dice Hi en español?

¿Qué es Gracias?

¿Cómo se dice Sorry en español?

¿Qué es Por favor?

¿Cómo se dice I don’t know en español?

¿Qué es De nada?

¿Cómo se dice Please en español?

¿Qué es No sé?

¿Cómo se dice You’re welcome en español?



And finally, let me leave you with this question:

¿Cómo se dice clase en inglés?



✔️ How was it? You can check out the answers ⁠⁠here⁠⁠



💡 Get more listening, reading and writing exercises ⁠⁠here⁠⁠



✏️ Book a 1-on-1 lesson with me ⁠⁠here⁠⁠



¡Gracias por escuchar!