Your health shouldn't require a perfect schedule.



For busy professionals, parents, entrepreneurs, and anyone juggling the demands of real life, fitness can quickly become another thing you feel like you're failing to keep up with. But what if the problem isn't your discipline? What if the plan simply wasn't designed for your life?



In this episode of Sunday SoulDay, I sit down with Performance and Nutrition coach John Davis, founder of Precision Performance, to talk about what sustainable health and fitness actually look like when careers, kids, travel, stress, and responsibilities are part of the equation.



A former collegiate football player, John shares how athletics shaped his relationship with discipline, daily testing, relationships, and performance, and what happened when he had to transition from athlete to coach and entrepreneur.



We also explore the identity shift that can happen when the structure of competitive sports disappears and the very different challenge of learning to train for life rather than a scoreboard.



In our conversation, we get into building fitness around the life you actually have, moving beyond all-or-nothing thinking, finding movement you genuinely enjoy, creating sustainable nutrition habits without obsessing over every macro, and helping people reconnect with their bodies after years of putting careers, children, and responsibilities first.



We also talk specifically about mothers and the pressure many women feel when taking care of themselves starts to feel like one more obligation on an already-full list.



Ultimately, this conversation isn't just about getting stronger in the gym.



It's about building a body that has the strength, energy, and capacity to support the life you're trying to live.



In this episode:



-John's journey from collegiate football to coaching and entrepreneurship



-The identity shift athletes experience after competition ends



-Why busy people often struggle with traditional fitness programs



-How to restart when you no longer recognize yourself physically



-Fitness, motherhood, and letting go of guilt



-Why enjoyment matters when building a sustainable exercise routine



-A simpler approach to nutrition



-Consistency without perfection



-Training your body for life, not just performance



-John's advice for building health that lasts



About John



John Davis is a Performance and Nutrition coach, former collegiate football player, and founder of Precision Performance. He helps busy professionals build strength, improve their health, and create sustainable fitness routines that work in real life.



For the past decade, John has built his own coaching business around a simple philosophy: your health shouldn't require a perfect schedule. Through in-person coaching in the Bay Area and remote coaching nationwide, he helps clients move beyond all-or-nothing fitness and build strength, nutrition habits, and consistency around the lives they actually lead.



Connect with John: https://www.instagram.com/coach_j.d/



️ Sunday SoulDay explores the inner work behind leadership, purpose, healing, performance, and becoming who we're meant to be through conversations that fuel the mind, body, and soul.



Hosted by:



Damesha Craig, Leadership Strategist and Purpose Alchemist | Founder, Leadership Garden OS & Leadership Garden AI | Executive Coach | Host, Sunday SoulDay | Publisher, The Soul Fueler Journal



Connect with Damesha Craig



: https://www.dameshacraig.com



: https://www.leadershipgarden.ai



: https://soulfuelerjournal.com



: https://www.linkedin.com/in/dameshacraig/



: ⁠https://www.youtube.com/@sundaysoulday⁠



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She will not be creating any new profiles due to how poorly this has been handled by Meta. Stay tuned for the next move!!



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