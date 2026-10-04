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127 episodes
Your Culture Isn’t Broken—It’s Working Exactly as Designed | Abi Adamson (S4 E19)10/04/2026 | 1h 9 mins.What if the burnout, silence, mistrust, disengagement, or fear showing up inside a workplace isn’t random?
What if the culture is growing exactly what the environment was designed to grow?
In this episode of Sunday SoulDay, I sit down with Abi Adamson, author of Culture Blooming: Nurturing Workplaces Where People Grow, workplace culture transformation expert, TEDx speaker, and founder of The Culture Partnership.
Abi has spent more than a decade helping leaders navigate the difficult conversations behind real cultural change, working with organizations including Spotify, Google, Sony Music, the World Economic Forum, and Match Group.
But our conversation goes beyond workplace culture strategy.
We begin with Abi the person: her experience growing up in London as the first-born daughter in an immigrant family, her early path through film school, and some of the experiences that shaped how she came to understand people, work, and belonging.
Then we go beneath the surface.
We explore Abi’s provocative question, “Who owns culture?”, and why she believes creating a healthy workplace requires contribution rather than control.
Abi also walks us through her SERN Framework: Soil, Exposure, Roots, and Nutrients, including what leaders often miss when they focus only on the behaviors they can see rather than the conditions producing them.
We talk about psychological safety, difficult conversations, productive discomfort, leadership responsibility, and an important question:
Can you really change a culture without getting uncomfortable?
And because this is Sunday SoulDay, we bring the conversation back to the human being behind the leader.
What must we cultivate within ourselves before we can create environments where other people genuinely flourish?
This conversation is about more than workplace culture.
It’s about understanding that what grows above the surface is often shaped by conditions we rarely stop to examine beneath it.
️ In this conversation:
Who actually owns workplace culture?
Why culture is something we cultivate, not simply control
Abi’s journey from film school to workplace culture transformation
The SERN Framework: Soil, Exposure, Roots & Nutrients
What burnout and disengagement may reveal about an organization
Psychological safety vs. avoiding discomfort
Why difficult conversations are necessary for cultural change
What leaders need to cultivate within themselves
Creating workplaces where people can genuinely grow
Featured Book: Culture Blooming: Nurturing Workplaces Where People Grow by Abi Adamson
Subscribe to Sunday SoulDay for conversations with founders, leaders, experts, creatives, and changemakers about the inner work behind how we lead, live, grow, and become.
Hosted by:
Damesha Craig, Leadership Strategist and Purpose Alchemist | Founder, Leadership Garden OS & Leadership Garden AI | Executive Coach | Host, Sunday SoulDay | Publisher, The Soul Fueler Journal
Connect with Damesha Craig
: https://www.dameshacraig.com
: https://www.leadershipgarden.ai
: https://soulfuelerjournal.com
: https://www.linkedin.com/in/dameshacraig/
: https://www.youtube.com/@sundaysoulday
Be a Guest:
Email us: sundaysouldaypodcast@gmail.com
www.sundaysoulday.com
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He Was Ready to Retire. Then God Redirected His Life. | John Rennie on Sunday SoulDay (S4 E18)10/04/2026 | 45 mins.What happens when you think one chapter of your life is ending, only to discover that God may be preparing you for an entirely different one?
After nearly four decades building a business software company, JR Rennie thought retirement was next. But in 2015, a series of spiritual promptings and new understandings led him in an unexpected direction: founding BrushFires Ministry and helping other believers discover their God-given design, purpose, and strengths.
In this episode of Sunday SoulDay, we talk about what it means to be redirected later in life, how closely our identity can become tied to what we do, and what happens when God’s plan for our lives looks different from the one we imagined.
We also explore his idea of our unique “Soul DNA,” what more than four decades of marriage and entrepreneurship have taught him, the difference between simply surviving and living life “to the full,” and how discovering our individual strengths can change the way we show up in our families, workplaces, churches, and communities.
This conversation is also a reminder that purpose doesn’t have an expiration date.
Sometimes what looks like the end of your work is actually the beginning of different work.
And sometimes the question isn’t simply, “What am I good at?”
It’s “What was I uniquely designed to contribute?”
️ In this conversation:
The unexpected transition from business owner to ministry founder
Finding identity beyond your career
Recognizing your God-given strengths and design
What it means to live life “to the full”
Building teams around complementary strengths
Marriage, relationships, and understanding how others are wired
Finding purpose when you feel overlooked, misunderstood, or stuck
Why discovering your purpose can create a ripple effect far beyond your own life
Subscribe to Sunday SoulDay for conversations with founders, leaders, experts, and changemakers about the inner work behind how we lead, live, grow, and become who we’re called to be.
Hosted by:
Damesha Craig, Leadership Strategist and Purpose Alchemist | Founder, Leadership Garden OS & Leadership Garden AI | Executive Coach | Host, Sunday SoulDay | Publisher, The Soul Fueler Journal
Connect with Damesha Craig
: https://www.dameshacraig.com
: https://www.leadershipgarden.ai
: https://soulfuelerjournal.com
: https://www.linkedin.com/in/dameshacraig/
: https://www.youtube.com/@sundaysoulday
Be a Guest:
Email us: sundaysouldaypodcast@gmail.com
www.sundaysoulday.com
#SundaySoulDay #Purpose #Faith #GodsPurpose #ChristianLeadership #Calling #FaithAndPurpose #Leadership
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How to Get Fit When Life Gets Busy | John Davis on Fitness That Actually Lasts (S4 E17)09/20/2026 | 39 mins.Your health shouldn't require a perfect schedule.
For busy professionals, parents, entrepreneurs, and anyone juggling the demands of real life, fitness can quickly become another thing you feel like you're failing to keep up with. But what if the problem isn't your discipline? What if the plan simply wasn't designed for your life?
In this episode of Sunday SoulDay, I sit down with Performance and Nutrition coach John Davis, founder of Precision Performance, to talk about what sustainable health and fitness actually look like when careers, kids, travel, stress, and responsibilities are part of the equation.
A former collegiate football player, John shares how athletics shaped his relationship with discipline, daily testing, relationships, and performance, and what happened when he had to transition from athlete to coach and entrepreneur.
We also explore the identity shift that can happen when the structure of competitive sports disappears and the very different challenge of learning to train for life rather than a scoreboard.
In our conversation, we get into building fitness around the life you actually have, moving beyond all-or-nothing thinking, finding movement you genuinely enjoy, creating sustainable nutrition habits without obsessing over every macro, and helping people reconnect with their bodies after years of putting careers, children, and responsibilities first.
We also talk specifically about mothers and the pressure many women feel when taking care of themselves starts to feel like one more obligation on an already-full list.
Ultimately, this conversation isn't just about getting stronger in the gym.
It's about building a body that has the strength, energy, and capacity to support the life you're trying to live.
In this episode:
-John's journey from collegiate football to coaching and entrepreneurship
-The identity shift athletes experience after competition ends
-Why busy people often struggle with traditional fitness programs
-How to restart when you no longer recognize yourself physically
-Fitness, motherhood, and letting go of guilt
-Why enjoyment matters when building a sustainable exercise routine
-A simpler approach to nutrition
-Consistency without perfection
-Training your body for life, not just performance
-John's advice for building health that lasts
About John
John Davis is a Performance and Nutrition coach, former collegiate football player, and founder of Precision Performance. He helps busy professionals build strength, improve their health, and create sustainable fitness routines that work in real life.
For the past decade, John has built his own coaching business around a simple philosophy: your health shouldn't require a perfect schedule. Through in-person coaching in the Bay Area and remote coaching nationwide, he helps clients move beyond all-or-nothing fitness and build strength, nutrition habits, and consistency around the lives they actually lead.
Connect with John: https://www.instagram.com/coach_j.d/
️ Sunday SoulDay explores the inner work behind leadership, purpose, healing, performance, and becoming who we're meant to be through conversations that fuel the mind, body, and soul.
Hosted by:
Damesha Craig, Leadership Strategist and Purpose Alchemist | Founder, Leadership Garden OS & Leadership Garden AI | Executive Coach | Host, Sunday SoulDay | Publisher, The Soul Fueler Journal
Connect with Damesha Craig
: https://www.dameshacraig.com
: https://www.leadershipgarden.ai
: https://soulfuelerjournal.com
: https://www.linkedin.com/in/dameshacraig/
: https://www.youtube.com/@sundaysoulday
Attention : Damesha Craig's personal Facebook and Instagram account and several business accounts have been hacked and disabled by Meta.
She will not be creating any new profiles due to how poorly this has been handled by Meta. Stay tuned for the next move!!
Be a Guest:
Email us: sundaysouldaypodcast@gmail.com
www.sundaysoulday.com
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His Brother Died on 9/11. 25 Years Later, He’s Redefining What It Means to Overcome | Craig Woodall (S4 E16)09/14/2026 | 50 mins.What does it really mean to overcome something that changes your life forever?
For Dr. Craig Woodall, that question is deeply personal.
Craig, a former athlete, spent more than 30 years in education, including 12 years as a high school principal, helping young people develop character, resilience, and purpose. But behind the leader his students knew was a man carrying a profound loss of his own.
On September 11, 2001, Craig lost his brother.
Twenty-five years later, Craig joins me on Sunday SoulDay for a deeply personal conversation about grief, faith, resilience, leadership, and what it means to rebuild hope without leaving the people we love behind.
We talk about who Craig was before September 11th and how losing his brother changed him, the difference between “moving on” and moving forward, and what the long journey through grief actually looks like.
Craig also shares the moment he began recognizing that although he couldn't change what happened, he could choose what happened within him from there. We explore how that lived experience quietly shaped his 30-year career in education, his leadership as a high school principal, and the way he now helps others navigate life's inevitable storms.
We also discuss why the leadership book Craig originally intended to write became something much more personal: his first book, Overcome: Rebuilding Hope After Losing My Brother on 9/11.
This conversation explores:
• The person Craig was before September 11th and the brother he lost
• What 25 years of grief has taught him about healing
• The stages of grief and why healing isn't always linear
• The choices we still have when we cannot change what happened to us
• How grief, faith, and adversity can shape the way we lead
• Why resilience is more than simply “bouncing back”
• The difference between moving on and moving forward
• What it really means to overcome
• Where Craig continues to find hope
• What fuels his mind, body, and soul
One of the most powerful ideas underneath our conversation is that overcoming doesn't necessarily mean leaving the experience behind. Sometimes it means learning how to carry what happened while continuing to build a meaningful life around it.
Craig Woodall, Ed.D., is a speaker, coach, former high school principal, and author of Overcome: Rebuilding Hope After Losing My Brother on 9/11. Today, he works with leaders and organizations to build resilience and develop the mindset needed to navigate adversity.
Connect with Craig and learn more about his work at craigwoodall.com.
️ Sunday SoulDay Conversations about leadership, identity, healing, purpose, and the inner work behind how we live and lead.
Hosted by:
Damesha Craig, Leadership Strategist and Purpose Alchemist | Founder, Leadership Garden OS & Leadership Garden AI | Executive Coach | Host, Sunday SoulDay | Publisher, The Soul Fueler Journal
Connect with Damesha Craig
https://www.dameshacraig.com
https://www.leadershipgarden.ai
https://soulfuelerjournal.com
https://www.linkedin.com/in/dameshacraig/
https://www.tiktok.com/@dameshacraig
https://www.youtube.com/@sundaysoulday
Be a Guest:
Email us: sundaysouldaypodcast@gmail.com
www.sundaysoulday.com
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From Ivy League to Prison and Back: Ken Miller’s Story of Addiction, Redemption & Resilience (S4 E15)09/06/2026 | 1h 4 mins.What happens when the life you worked so hard to build completely falls apart?
Ken Miller’s journey has taken him from the halls of the Ivy League to homelessness, addiction, prison, and ultimately a powerful journey of redemption, resilience, and rebuilding.
In this deeply personal episode of Sunday SoulDay™, Damesha Craig sits down with author, speaker, and Denali FSP founder Ken Miller, whose book Becoming Ken: One Black Man’s Journey from Ivy League to Prison and Back Again chronicles his extraordinary path through adversity and toward a life rooted in truth and authenticity.
Ken opens up about the pivotal moments that contributed to his rock bottom, what it took to begin climbing back, and why telling ourselves the truth can become one of the most important steps toward healing.
They also explore what resilience actually looks like when life is difficult, how to reclaim your identity after being defined by addiction, incarceration, or your worst decisions, and why your lowest chapter doesn't have to become the final definition of who you are.
Today, Ken uses what he has lived through to help others. As founder of Denali FSP, he works with organizations around sustainable funding, while his speaking and programs such as From Rock Bottom to Resilience challenge people to face adversity, embrace authenticity, and make meaningful choices about who they want to become.
In this conversation, you'll hear about:
• Ken’s journey from the Ivy League to homelessness, addiction, and prison
• The pivotal moments that led to rock bottom
• Truth and authenticity as foundations for healing
• What resilience looks like when giving up feels easier
• Reclaiming your identity after addiction and incarceration
• Moving beyond the labels society places on you
• How adversity shaped Ken’s approach to leadership
• Turning painful experiences into wisdom that can serve others
• Where someone struggling with shame or their past can begin
Your past may be part of your story. It doesn't have to be the definition of your future.
If you've ever wondered whether it's possible to rebuild after losing your way, this conversation is a powerful reminder that redemption isn't about erasing where you've been. It's about deciding what you will do with what comes next.
🎙️ Sunday SoulDay™
Hosted by:
Damesha Craig, Leadership Strategist and Purpose Alchemist | Founder, Leadership Garden OS™ & Leadership Garden AI™ | Executive Coach | Host, Sunday SoulDay™ | Publisher, The Soul Fueler Journal™
Connect with Damesha Craig
🔗: https://www.dameshacraig.com
🌱: https://www.leadershipgarden.ai
📬: https://dameshacraig.substack.com/
🔗: https://www.linkedin.com/in/dameshacraig/
📸 : https://www.instagram.com/dameshacraig/
🔗: https://www.youtube.com/@sundaysoulday
Be a Guest:
Email us: sundaysouldaypodcast@gmail.com
https://www.dameshacraig.com/
www.sundaysoulday.com
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About Sunday SoulDay
Weekly fuel for your mind, body and soul "Sunday is the perfect day to hit the reset button and recharge your mind, body, and soul. It's the ultimate preparation for the week ahead, where you can start fresh on Monday with renewed energy and focus." Damesha Craig Listen to soul fueling guest from all walks of life share their journey from pain to purpose: trials, triumphs & ways to keep themselves fueled! Host: Damesha Craig, Entrepreneur, Certified Leadership Coach, Founder The Craig Network & HLG, and 3x published Author and Executive ColumnistPodcast website
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