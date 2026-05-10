About Radio Alpenstar

About Radio Alpenstar

About Radio Alpenstar

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Alpenstar, broadcasting from Innsbruck, Austria, is a premier radio station that brings the enchanting sounds of alpine music to the Tyrol region. As part of the Austrian Broadcasting Group, Alpenstar is linked to several smaller stations, creating a robust network of cultural and musical programming. Specializing in traditional and contemporary alpine music, including folk and schlager, Alpenstar is beloved by listeners who appreciate the unique cultural heritage of the Alps.



The station offers live broadcasts around the clock, ensuring that listeners can enjoy their favorite music at any time. Alongside its musical offerings, Alpenstar provides essential daily news, traffic updates, and weather forecasts tailored specifically for the residents of Tyrol. This makes it an invaluable resource for staying informed and connected with the local community.



Alpenstar also produces a range of engaging podcasts covering local history, cultural events, and interviews with notable regional figures. The station's programming is aimed at a diverse audience, including families, professionals, and retirees who seek high-quality, culturally rich content.



Known for its professional broadcasting standards, Alpenstar excels in delivering top-notch programming that reflects both the traditions and the modern life of the Alpine region. The station is also renowned for its live coverage of local sports events, such as ski competitions and hockey matches, making it a central hub for sports fans in the area.



Occasionally, Alpenstar broadcasts church services and religious events, further cementing its role as a supporter of the cultural and spiritual life of its listeners. Tune in to Alpenstar for an authentic Alpine experience and stay connected to the heart of Tyrol, Austria. Visit the Alpenstar website for more information and to stream live.

