Radio U1 Tirol
Listen to the best folk songs and songs of the homeland with Radio U1 Tirol.
Radio U1 Tirol: Frequencies
Sankt Johann (Tirol)/Harschbichl 87.7 FM
Paisslberg/Paisslberg 8 88.9 FM
Hintertux 2/Hohenhaustenne 89.2 FM
Jenbach 2/Larchkopf 89.2 FM
Wildschönau 2/Oberau Nr. 33 93.8 FM
Inzing 2/Stieglreith 94.2 FM
Innsbruck 6/Schlotthof 97 FM
Schwaz 2/Heuberg 100.2 FM
Wattens 4/Volderberg 100.5 FM
Kufstein 2/Thierberg 102.6 FM
Mayrhofen 3/Ahorn-Panorama Funkstation 102.6 FM
Gerlos 2/Gerlosberg Richtfunkstation 103.7 FM
Achenkirch 2/Reiterhof 104.1 FM
Kitzbühel 3/Hahnenkamm-Bergstation 106 FM
Haiming 2/Haiminger Alm 106.8 FM