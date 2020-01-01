Radio Logo
User Profile
RND
  • Station
  • Playlist
  • Info
  • App
  • Frequencies
HomeStationsTraditional music
Radio U1 Tirol

Radio U1 Tirol

Radio U1 Tirol

Radio U1 Tirol

add
</>
Embed
Listen to the best folk songs and songs of the homeland with Radio U1 Tirol.
Schwaz, Austria / Traditional music German Folklore Schlager
Listen to the best folk songs and songs of the homeland with Radio U1 Tirol.
App Store
Google Play Store

Similar Stations

Radio Tirol
Radio Melodie
Radio Heimatmelodie
Life Radio Tirol
Radio Volksmusik
Bayerwaldradio
Radio Alpenstar
Arberwaldradio
Radio Tirol Italia
Schwany5 Oberkrain
Schwany1 Volkstümlich
Volksmusikpur

About Radio U1 Tirol

Listen to the best folk songs and songs of the homeland with Radio U1 Tirol.

Station website

App

Listen to Radio U1 Tirol, Radio Tirol and Many Other Stations from Around the World with the radio.net App

Radio U1 TirolSchwazTraditional, German Folklore, Schlager
Radio TirolInnsbruckGerman Folklore, Oldies, Schlager
Radio MelodieSaarbrückenTraditional, German Folklore, Schlager
Radio U1 TirolSchwazTraditional, German Folklore, Schlager
Radio U1 TirolSchwazTraditional, German Folklore, Schlager
Radio TirolInnsbruckGerman Folklore, Oldies, Schlager
Radio MelodieSaarbrückenTraditional, German Folklore, Schlager
Radio U1 TirolSchwazTraditional, German Folklore, Schlager
Radio U1 TirolSchwazTraditional, German Folklore, Schlager
Radio TirolInnsbruckGerman Folklore, Oldies, Schlager
Radio MelodieSaarbrückenTraditional, German Folklore, Schlager
Radio U1 TirolSchwazTraditional, German Folklore, Schlager

Radio your way - Download now for free

Radio U1 Tirol: Frequencies

Sankt Johann (Tirol)/Harschbichl 87.7 FM
Paisslberg/Paisslberg 8 88.9 FM
Hintertux 2/Hohenhaustenne 89.2 FM
Jenbach 2/Larchkopf 89.2 FM
Wildschönau 2/Oberau Nr. 33 93.8 FM
Inzing 2/Stieglreith 94.2 FM
Innsbruck 6/Schlotthof 97 FM
Schwaz 2/Heuberg 100.2 FM
Wattens 4/Volderberg 100.5 FM
Wörgl 4/Werlberg 101 FM
Kufstein 2/Thierberg 102.6 FM
Mayrhofen 3/Ahorn-Panorama Funkstation 102.6 FM
Gerlos 2/Gerlosberg Richtfunkstation 103.7 FM
Achenkirch 2/Reiterhof 104.1 FM
Kitzbühel 3/Hahnenkamm-Bergstation 106 FM
Haiming 2/Haiminger Alm 106.8 FM