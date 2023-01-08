About Radio U1 Tirol

About Radio U1 Tirol

About Radio U1 Tirol

(1853)

Radio U1 Tirol from Schwaz is Tyrol's local radio station. With a varied music program of folk music, popular and modern hits as well as oldies and evergreens, U1 Tirol delights its listeners. The station helps to get the day off to a good start in every respect: with the Gut geweckt breakfast radio from 6 to 9 a.m. and the Gute Laune morning from 10 to 12 noon. The evening wish hotline between 6 and 7 p.m. fulfills musical longings. Radio U1 Tirol is one of the most popular private radio stations in Austria. It can be received on FM in northern Tyrol and on web radio in the rest of Austria.

