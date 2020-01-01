ORF Radio Burgenland
About ORF Radio Burgenland
24 hours a day with live radio - news and the best of schlagers. Station website
ORF Radio Burgenland: Frequencies
Rechnitz/Hirschenstein 93.5 FM
Wien 1/Kahlenberg 94.7 FM
Bad Gleichenberg /Stradner Kogel 94.9 FM
Pinkafeld/Hochriegel 95.1 FM
Mattersburg/Heuberg (ORS) 96.2 FM
