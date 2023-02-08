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About Soundportal
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A great selection of alternative and pop keeps you in a good mood when you turn on Soundportal. The one thousand and twenty-sixth place on our top list is occupied by Soundportal. This program is the master of good entertainment. It is presented in German.
Soundportal: Frequencies
Bad Gleichenberg /Stradner Kogel 100.4 FM
Deutschlandsberg 3/Ulrichsberg 106.6 FM
Gleisdorf/Sommerberg 95.9 FM
Gratkorn-Forstviertel/Freßnitzstraße 102.1 FM
Graz 4/Plabutsch-Lüftungsturm Nord 97.9 FM
Hartberg/Ringkogel 102.2 FM