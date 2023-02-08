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Radio Superfly

HouseFunkDiscoSoul
Radio Superfly
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About Radio Superfly
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Superfly.fm, the program for young people, is dedicated to playing pop and funk and is the most attractive among listeners between 25-34 year-olds. On the list of the most popular stations, Superfly.fm is listed on 502nd rank. This program is the master of good information. Here on Superfly.fm you get to hear great music non-stop. The moderation is in German.

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GermanViennaViennaAustriaHouseFunkDiscoSoul
Radio Superfly: Frequencies
Wien 4/Donauturm 98.3 FM
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