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Life Radio Oberösterreich

PopHitsRock
Life Radio Oberösterreich
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About Life Radio Oberösterreich
(190)

Best music from this Austrian webradio - thats a promise that Life Radio proves every single day again. The mixture reaches from amazing cult-hits of the 60s, 70s and 80s up to the best and current tracks from today. All this in combination with coverages and current affairs from Upper Austria.

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GermanLinzUpper AustriaAustriaPopHitsRock
Life Radio Oberösterreich: Frequencies
Bad Ischl 102.2 FM
Braunau-Inn/Handenberg-Adenberg 106.5 FM
Braunau-Inn/Schwand 106.5 FM
Gmunden/Grünberg 103.1 FM
Kirchdorf (Krems)/Ziehberg 88.3 FM
Linz 1/Lichtenberg 100.5 FM
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