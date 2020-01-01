Life Radio Oberösterreich
About Life Radio Oberösterreich
Best music from this Austrian webradio - thats a promise that Life Radio proves every single day again. The mixture reaches from amazing cult-hits of the 60s, 70s and 80s up to the best and current tracks from today. All this in combination with coverages and current affairs from Upper Austria.Station website
Life Radio Oberösterreich: Frequencies
Kirchdorf (Krems)/Ziehberg 88.3 FM
Sankt Georgen (Attergau)/Lichtenberg 89.9 FM
Windischgarsten/Kleinerberg 95.6 FM
Linz 1/Lichtenberg 100.5 FM
Schärding/Schardenberg ORF 102.6 FM
Unterach (Attersee)/Ackerschneid 102.6 FM
Gmunden/Grünberg 103.1 FM
Steyr/Porscheberg (Tröschberg) 106 FM
Braunau-Inn/Handenberg-Adenberg 106.5 FM
Braunau-Inn/Schwand 106.5 FM
Mattighofen/Unterlindach 106.5 FM
