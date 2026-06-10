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About Life Radio Oberösterreich
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Best music from this Austrian webradio - thats a promise that Life Radio proves every single day again. The mixture reaches from amazing cult-hits of the 60s, 70s and 80s up to the best and current tracks from today. All this in combination with coverages and current affairs from Upper Austria.
Life Radio Oberösterreich: Frequencies
Bad Ischl 102.2 FM
Braunau-Inn/Handenberg-Adenberg 106.5 FM
Braunau-Inn/Schwand 106.5 FM
Gmunden/Grünberg 103.1 FM
Kirchdorf (Krems)/Ziehberg 88.3 FM
Linz 1/Lichtenberg 100.5 FM