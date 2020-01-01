Radio Logo
WELLE1 SALZBURG

WELLE1 SALZBURG

WELLE1 SALZBURG

WELLE1 SALZBURG

WELLE 1 music radio is the radiostation of Austrai, Salzburg and also Bavaria, presenting the newest of every kind of music.
Salzburg, Austria / Pop
WELLE 1 music radio is the radiostation of Austrai, Salzburg and also Bavaria, presenting the newest of every kind of music.
About WELLE1 SALZBURG

WELLE 1 music radio is the radiostation of Austrai, Salzburg and also Bavaria, presenting the newest of every kind of music.

Station website

WELLE1 SALZBURG: Frequencies

Saalfelden 2/Huggenberg 104.3 FM
Salzburg 1/Gaisberg (PTA-Plattform) 106.2 FM
Zell am See 2/Bruck-Glocknerstraße 107.1 FM
Sankt Johann (Pongau) 2/Sternlehen 107.5 FM

