16 Stations from Salzburg

ORF Radio Salzburg
Salzburg, Austria / German Folklore, Oldies, Schlager
Antenne Salzburg
Salzburg, Austria / Pop, Hits, Rock
ENERGY SALZBURG
Salzburg, Austria / Hits, Pop
WELLE1 SALZBURG
Salzburg, Austria / Pop
chillout
Salzburg, Austria / Chillout
classicempire-radio
Salzburg, Austria / Jazz, Swing
Austria-Alpenradio.at
Salzburg, Austria / Techno
RadioKoha
Salzburg, Austria / Pop
leak
Salzburg, Austria / Pop
rockwave
Salzburg, Austria / Rock
salzburgfm
Salzburg, Austria / Pop
sem
Salzburg, Austria / Electro
switchon
Salzburg, Austria / Pop
vypefm
Salzburg, Austria / Rap
Radiofabrik
Salzburg, Austria / Pop, Indie, World, Alternative
Vitezevo-Radio
Salzburg, Austria / Traditional, World, Pop

Radio frequencies in Salzburg

Antenne Salzburg
101.8
ENERGY SALZBURG
94
FM4
104.6
Hitradio Ö3
99
ooe Radio Oberösterreich
101.2
ORF Radio Salzburg
94.8
Radio Arabella Wien 92,9
102.5
Radio Arabella Wien 92,9
99.7
Radiofabrik
97.3
Radiofabrik
107.5
WELLE1 SALZBURG
106.2
Ö1
90.9