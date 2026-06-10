Skip to content
Radio Logo
Open app
Radio StationsRadio Galaxy Rosenheim
Listen to this station in the app for free:
Radio Galaxy Rosenheim
radio.net
Sleep timer
Save favorites
Download for free in the App Store

Radio Galaxy Rosenheim

Pop
Radio Galaxy Rosenheim
Playing now
About Radio Galaxy Rosenheim
(18)

Radio Galaxy from Bavaria.

Station website
GermanRosenheimBavariaGermanyPop
Radio Galaxy Rosenheim: Frequencies
Rosenheim/FMT 106.6 FM
Company
Legal
Service
Apps
Social
USA
v8.22.0 | © 2007-2026 radio.de GmbH
Generated: 10/6/2026 - 1:54:32 AM
A company fromMADSACK