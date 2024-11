About BAYERN 1 - Schwaben

For pop enthusiasts, BAYERN 1 - Schwaben, the station of Bayerischer Rundfunk is a secret tip. The rank no. 475 on our top list is currently occupied by BAYERN 1. With altogether eleven podcasts and five streams you'll never get bored. No matter if information or music, on BAYERN 1 you get everything you need. The contents of the German program are, of course, broadcasted in the national language.