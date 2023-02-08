About SWR4 Baden-Württemberg - SWR4 Stuttgart

About SWR4 Baden-Württemberg - SWR4 Stuttgart

About SWR4 Baden-Württemberg - SWR4 Stuttgart

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For classical and oldies fans, SWR4 Baden-Württemberg - SWR4 Stuttgart, the broadcast is the best companion. In our users' hit parade, SWR4 Baden-Württemberg has achieved a solid 156th position. Here the listeners are offered a diverse bouquetwith seven podcasts and thirteen streams. No matter if news or music, SWR4 Baden-Württemberg provides you withan all inclusive package. It is presented in German.

