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SWR4 Baden-Württemberg - SWR4 Stuttgart

Oldies80s70s60s
SWR4 Baden-Württemberg - SWR4 Stuttgart
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About SWR4 Baden-Württemberg - SWR4 Stuttgart
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For classical and oldies fans, SWR4 Baden-Württemberg - SWR4 Stuttgart, the broadcast is the best companion. In our users' hit parade, SWR4 Baden-Württemberg has achieved a solid 156th position. Here the listeners are offered a diverse bouquetwith seven podcasts and thirteen streams. No matter if news or music, SWR4 Baden-Württemberg provides you withan all inclusive package. It is presented in German.

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GermanStuttgartBaden-WuerttembergGermanyOldies80s70s60s
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