About DIE NEUE 107.7 – OLDIES

Do you want to wake up with the latest hits from oldies to have a great start? Listen to what your heart desires and turn on the top station DIE NEUE 107.7 – OLDIES for the age group 35-44. The one thousand, four hundred and twenty-eighth rank on our top list is occupied by DIE NEUE 107.7 – OLDIES. Here the listeners are provided with a diverse bouquetof eight streams. DIE NEUE 107.7 – OLDIES streams a balanced mix of music and information. It is presented in German.