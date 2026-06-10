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die neue welle

Pop80sClassic RockRock
die neue welle
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About die neue welle
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You need the newest sounds from classic rock and pop in order to start your day or to get creative during the day? Listen to what your heart desires and tune into die neue welle. On the list of the most popular stations, die neue welle comes in at no. 608. The aim of this radio is to keep the listeners well entertained. die neue welle broadcasts an even mix of music and moderations. The moderation is in German.

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GermanKarlsruheBaden-WuerttembergGermanyPop80sClassic RockRock
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