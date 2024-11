About SWR4 Tübingen

Do you want to wake up with the latest hits from oldies and pop to have a great start? SWR4 Tübingen, the station from Südwestrundfunk, offers you what your heart desires and is on top of the list of the age group über 65. On our top ranking list, SWR4 Tübingen is listed at 828th rank. Here the listeners are provided with a lot with seven podcasts and thirteen streams. SWR4 Tübingen broadcasts an even mixture of music and information. It is presented in German.