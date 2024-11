About SWR4 Heilbronn

SWR4 Heilbronn, the program of Südwestrundfunk for young people, is dedicated to playing oldies and pop and is the most appealing among listeners between 55-64 year-olds. The one thousand, eight hundred and forty-fourth place on our top list is occupied by SWR4 Heilbronn. With no less than seven podcasts and thirteen streams you are anytime and in every field updated. SWR4 Heilbronn plays an even mixture of music and news. All information is provided in German.