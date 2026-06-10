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About DASDING vom SWR
(926)
DASDING is the youth programme of the SWR. The newest music can be found on this station, as well as massive concerts and festivals. Plus, this station has all the current topics for the youth of today. DASDING - Live. Loud. Life.
DASDING vom SWR: Frequencies
Bad Kreuznach/Kauzenburg 90.9 FM
Bad Marienberg 91.3 FM
Kaiserslautern/Vorderer Rotenberg 92.5 FM
Koblenz/Naßheck (Waldesch) 99.4 FM
Mainz-Kastel 105.2 FM
Trier/Markusberg 91.7 FM