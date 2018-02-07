Open app
Top Stations
Top Stations
1
WFAN 66 AM - 101.9 FM
2
MSNBC
3
WZRC - 1480 AM
4
94 WIP Sportsradio
5
WXYT-FM - 97.1 The Ticket
6
WSCR - 670 AM The Score
7
WINS - 1010 WINS CBS New York
8
FOX News
9
CNN
10
KDKA FM - 93.7 The Fan
Top 100 Stations
Podcast
Top podcasts
1
The Mel Robbins Podcast
2
Good Hang with Amy Poehler
3
The Daily
4
The Joe Rogan Experience
5
Crime Junkie
6
On Purpose with Jay Shetty
7
Blink | Jake Haendel's Story
8
Dateline NBC
9
The School of Greatness
10
The MeidasTouch Podcast
Show podcast categories
Live Sports
Live Sports streams
Now new and free: Live sports on radio.net.
NFL
NBA
MLB
NHL
MLS
UEFA Champions League
UEFA Europa League
Premier League
Show more
Near You
Genres
Popular Genres
Pop
Rock
Hip Hop
Chillout
Country
Oldies
Electro
Alternative
80s
Classical
House
Jazz
Top 40 & Charts
Soul
Classic Rock
Blues
Latin
90s
R'n'B
Urban
Bossa Nova
Reggaeton
Techno
70s
Traditional music
See all genres
Topics
Further Topics
News
Culture
Sports
Politics
Religion
Children
DJ
Comedy
Campus Radio
Interview
Christmas
Music
Education
See all topics
Radio Stations
98.8 KISS FM BERLIN
Listen to this station in the app for free:
radio.net
Sleep timer
Alarm
Save favorites
Download for free in the App Store
98.8 KISS FM BERLIN
Hip Hop
Pop
R'n'B
Playing now
98.8 KISS FM BERLIN
Similar Stations
JAM FM Berlin
Berlin, Electro, Top 40 & Charts
ENERGY Berlin
Berlin, Pop
Black Beats
Naundorf, Hip Hop, R'n'B
DEFJAY
Berlin, Hip Hop, R'n'B, Soul
104.6 RTL
Berlin, Pop
BLACKBLACK
Hamburg, Hip Hop, R'n'B
Fritz vom rbb
Potsdam, Electro, Indie, Pop
bigFM
Stuttgart, Hip Hop, Pop, Top 40 & Charts
94,3 RS2. Berlins Beste Musik!
Berlin, 80s, 90s, Pop
JAM FM
Berlin, Hip Hop, R'n'B, Top 40 & Charts
HouseTime.FM
Moers, Electro, House
Top 100 Station
Berlin, House, R'n'B, Top 40 & Charts
Hot 108 Jamz
New York City, Hip Hop, R'n'B
YOU FM
Frankfurt am Main, Electro, Pop
SUNSHINE LIVE
Mannheim, Club, Dance, Electro, Electronica
About 98.8 KISS FM BERLIN
(612)
-
Station website
German
Berlin
Berlin
Germany
Hip Hop
Pop
R'n'B
Listen to 98.8 KISS FM BERLIN, JAM FM Berlin and Many Other Stations from Around the World with the radio.net App
Get the free radio.net app
Stations and podcasts to bookmark
Stream via Wi-Fi or Bluetooth
Supports Carplay & Android Auto
Many other app features
Open app
Get the free radio.net app
Stations and podcasts to bookmark
Stream via Wi-Fi or Bluetooth
Supports Carplay & Android Auto
Many other app features
Learn more
98.8 KISS FM BERLIN
Scan code,
download the app,
start listening.
98.8 KISS FM BERLIN: Frequencies
Berlin/Alexanderplatz 98.8 FM
98.8 KISS FM BERLIN: Podcasts in Family
KISS FM - Un Podcast et Dodo
Arts, Books, Education
Kiss Your Style cu Ioana Kiki
Music
Kiss Kuiz
Music Interviews, Music
Play KISS (Completo)
Music
KISS FM - 92.5
News, Entertainment News
VIAȚA și BANII cu Adrian Asoltanie
Music
DesKiss Dimineața
Music
Top KISS 25
Music
Ușor cu dictatura pe scări
Music
Music Box
Music
LA COLLE-SUR-LOUP SE LA RACONTE...
Leisure
Top KISS 25
Music
Las Mañanas KISS
Music, News, Entertainment News
Medicină pe limba ta!
Music
Siempre 80's
Music
98.8 KISS FM BERLIN: Stations in Family
KISS FM – OLD SCHOOL HIP HOP BEATS
Berlin, Hip Hop
KISS FM – HIP HOP & TRAP - URBAN BEATS
Berlin, Hip Hop, Rap, R'n'B
KISS FM - NEW WAVE DEUTSCHRAP
Berlin, Hip Hop, Rap, R'n'B
KISS FM – FRESHE BEATS DEUTSCHRAP
Berlin, Hip Hop, Rap
KISS FM – SEXTIME
Berlin, Pop, R'n'B
KISS FM – AFRO BEATS
Berlin, African Music, Afrobeat
KISS FM – OLDSCHOOL RNB
Berlin, R'n'B
KISS FM – REGGAE & DANCEHALL
Berlin, Reggae
KISS FM – DANCE
Berlin, Electro, House
KISS FM – RnB
Berlin, R'n'B
KISS FM – NEW BEATS
Berlin, Hits, Top 40 & Charts
KISS FM – MUSIK NON-STOP
Berlin, Electro, Hip Hop, R'n'B
KISS FM – DJ SETS
Berlin, Electro, House
KISS FM – CLASSICS
Berlin, Hip Hop, Hits
More stations from Berlin
Gay FM
Berlin, Electro, House, Techno
Radio Paloma - 100% Deutscher Schlager
Berlin, Schlager
ENERGY Fitness
Berlin, House, Pop
Country 108
Berlin, Country
104.6 RTL
Berlin, Pop
ENERGY Hits 2025
Berlin, Hits
radioeins vom rbb
Potsdam, Pop
104.6 RTL 90er
Berlin, 90s, Pop, Rock
Radio Paloma - Partyschlager
Berlin, Electro, Schlager
Techno Underground
Berlin, Techno
Radio Paloma - Volksmusik
Berlin, German Folklore, Schlager
DEFJAY
Berlin, Hip Hop, R'n'B, Soul
pure fm – berlins dance radio
Berlin, Electro, Techno
John Reed Radio
Berlin, Electro, Hip Hop, Techno
FluxFM
Berlin, Alternative, Folk, Indie, Pop, Rock
Berliner Rundfunk 91.4
Berlin, Hits, Oldies, Pop
Radio Russkij Berlin
Berlin, Pop
ENERGY Berlin
Berlin, Pop
rbb24 Inforadio
Berlin, Talk
JAM FM Berlin
Berlin, Electro, Top 40 & Charts
Radio Campesina Cubana
Berlin, Latin, Traditional music
Radio Paloma - Fresh
Berlin, Electro, Pop, Schlager, Top 40 & Charts
BoomFM Classics
Berlin, Hip Hop
KISS FM – OLD SCHOOL HIP HOP BEATS
Berlin, Hip Hop
KISS FM – HIP HOP & TRAP - URBAN BEATS
Berlin, Hip Hop, Rap, R'n'B
KISS FM - NEW WAVE DEUTSCHRAP
Berlin, Hip Hop, Rap, R'n'B
METROPOL FM Berlin
Berlin, Pop, Turkish Pop
Schlager Radio Roland Kaiser
Berlin, Schlager
STAR FM MAXIMUM ROCK Berlin
Berlin, Classic Rock, Rock
Top podcasts
The Mel Robbins Podcast
Education, Self-Improvement, Health & Wellness, Mental Health, Society & Culture, Relationships
Good Hang with Amy Poehler
Comedy
The Daily
News, Daily News
The Joe Rogan Experience
Comedy
Crime Junkie
True Crime
On Purpose with Jay Shetty
Health & Wellness, Mental Health, Business
Blink | Jake Haendel's Story
True Crime
Dateline NBC
True Crime, News, Society & Culture
The School of Greatness
Health & Wellness, Mental Health, Education, Self-Improvement, Business, Entrepreneurship
The MeidasTouch Podcast
News, Politics
The Telepathy Tapes
Society & Culture, Documentary, Science
IMO with Michelle Obama and Craig Robinson
Education, Self-Improvement, Society & Culture
This Past Weekend w/ Theo Von
Comedy
Murder on the Towpath with Soledad O’Brien
True Crime, History
Up First from NPR
News, Daily News
Death County, PA
True Crime
Pod Save America
News, Politics
SmartLess
Comedy, Education, Society & Culture
The Ezra Klein Show
Society & Culture, News, Government
The Megyn Kelly Show
News, News Commentary, Society & Culture
Morbid
True Crime, Comedy
Things Bakers Know: The King Arthur Baking Podcast
Arts, Food, Leisure, Hobbies
Hidden Brain
Science, Social Sciences, Arts, Performing Arts
REAL AF with Andy Frisella
Business, Entrepreneurship
The Diary Of A CEO with Steven Bartlett
Business, Society & Culture, Education
MrBallen Podcast: Strange, Dark & Mysterious Stories
True Crime
What Happened to Holly Bobo?
True Crime, News
Mick Unplugged
Education, Self-Improvement, Business, Entrepreneurship
The Level Up Podcast w/ Paul Alex
Business, Entrepreneurship, Education, Self-Improvement
Titanic: Ship of Dreams
History, Society & Culture, Documentary
The podcast starts in
- 0 sec.
Company
About radio.net
Press
Advertise with us
Broadcast with us
Legal
Terms of use
Privacy Policy
Legal notice
Privacy-Manager
Service
Contact
Apps
Help / FAQ
Apps
iPhone
iPad
Android
Social
USA
v7.18.2
| © 2007-2025 radio.de GmbH
Generated: 5/22/2025 - 11:34:19 PM