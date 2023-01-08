About 94,3 RS2. Berlins Beste Musik!

About 94,3 RS2. Berlins Beste Musik!

About 94,3 RS2. Berlins Beste Musik!

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94,3 rs2 BERLIN, MEIN LIEBLINGS MIX, the program for young people, is dedicated to playing 90s and pop and is the most attractive among listeners between 25-34 year-olds. It is ranked no. 351 on our top list from our listeners. Here the listeners are provided with a diverse bouquetwith four podcasts and twenty-one streams. On 94,3 rs2 BERLIN, MEIN LIEBLINGS MIX the music takes center stage! The contents of the German program are broadcasted in the national language.

