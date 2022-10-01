About STAR FM Blues Rock

A journey to the roots of rock'n'roll: STAR FM Blues Rock takes you on a journey of how the blues has evolved over the years. From classic Delta blues to blues rock to modern alternative variations. Chicago blues from smoky blues bars, raw Delta blues, blues rock of the 70's and 80's and also the modern blues of today. Music for fans of rough guitar sound and grooving boogie woogie. Music of men with guitar and whiskey glass.