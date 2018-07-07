Open app
Top Stations
Top Stations
1
WFAN 66 AM - 101.9 FM
2
MSNBC
3
WZRC - 1480 AM
4
94 WIP Sportsradio
5
WXYT-FM - 97.1 The Ticket
6
FOX News
7
WINS - 1010 WINS CBS New York
8
WSCR - 670 AM The Score
9
CNN
10
KCEA 89.1 FM
Top 100 Stations
Podcast
Top podcasts
1
Devil in the Desert
2
Liberty Lost
3
The Daily
4
The Joe Rogan Experience
5
Call Her Daddy
6
The Charlie Kirk Show
7
The Mel Robbins Podcast
8
Crime Junkie
9
Good Hang with Amy Poehler
10
Mick Unplugged
Show podcast categories
Live Sports
Live Sports streams
Now new and free: Live sports on radio.net.
NFL
NBA
MLB
NHL
MLS
UEFA Champions League
UEFA Europa League
Premier League
Show more
Near You
Genres
Popular Genres
Pop
Rock
Hip Hop
Chillout
Country
Oldies
Electro
Alternative
80s
Classical
House
Jazz
Top 40 & Charts
Soul
Classic Rock
Blues
Latin
90s
R'n'B
Bossa Nova
Reggaeton
Techno
70s
Traditional music
Indie
See all genres
Topics
Further Topics
News
Culture
Sports
Politics
Religion
Children
DJ
Comedy
Campus Radio
Interview
Christmas
Music
Education
See all topics
Radio Stations
STAR FM New Rock
Listen to this station in the app for free:
radio.net
Sleep timer
Save favorites
Download for free in the App Store
STAR FM New Rock
Rock
Playing now
STAR FM New Rock
Similar Stations
Vote.fm Top100
Erkelenz, Hits, Top 40 & Charts
MAXXI Sud
Hits
Radio-Club 45
Niedernhausen, Blues, Country, Oldies, Pop
Radio Radom
Radom, Pop, Rock
Radio Fairground
Cologne, Funk, Pop, Top 40 & Charts
Classics Pop & Rock
San José, Pop, Rock
Rewind Radio
Montpellier, Drum'n'Bass, Electro, House, Techno
AvrilSpirit Webradio
Montreal, Hits, Heavy Metal, Pop, Rock
About STAR FM New Rock
Station website
German
Berlin
Berlin
Germany
Rock
Listen to STAR FM New Rock, Vote.fm Top100 and Many Other Stations from Around the World with the radio.net App
Get the free radio.net app
Stations and podcasts to bookmark
Stream via Wi-Fi or Bluetooth
Supports Carplay & Android Auto
Many other app features
Open app
Get the free radio.net app
Stations and podcasts to bookmark
Stream via Wi-Fi or Bluetooth
Supports Carplay & Android Auto
Many other app features
Learn more
STAR FM New Rock
Scan code,
download the app,
start listening.
STAR FM New Rock: Podcasts in Family
Suhtes
Music
Die Zukunft entsteht in Reinickendorf – Der Tegel Podcast by STAR FM
Government, Business, Society & Culture
STAR FM CATCH UP
Music, Music Interviews
Õnnevale(m)
Music
Die STAR FM Creepy Hour
True Crime, Society & Culture, Fiction
ستار اف ام الامارات - Star FM UAE
News, Entertainment News
Star FM 95.7
Music
STAR FM New Rock: Stations in Family
STAR FM Alternative Rock
Berlin, Alternative, Grunge, Indie, Punk
STAR FM MAXIMUM ROCK Berlin
Berlin, Classic Rock, Rock
STAR FM MAXIMUM ROCK Nürnberg
Nuremberg, Classic Rock, Rock
STAR FM Blues Rock
Berlin, Blues
STAR FM Country Rock
Berlin, Country, Rock
STAR FM Rock Ballads
Berlin, Ballads, Rock
STAR FM New Metal
Berlin, Heavy Metal
STAR FM Classic Rock
Berlin, Classic Rock, Rock
STAR FM Festival Radio
Berlin, Alternative, Heavy Metal, Punk, Rock
Star 80
Stockholm, 80s
STAR FM Christmas Rock
Berlin, Rock
STAR FM Millennium Rock
Berlin, Rock
STAR FM 90s Rock
Berlin, 90s, Rock
STAR FM MAXIMUM ROCK National
Berlin, Alternative, Classic Rock, Hard Rock, Rock
More stations from Berlin
Gay FM
Berlin, Electro, House, Techno
Radio Paloma - 100% Deutscher Schlager
Berlin, Schlager
ENERGY Fitness
Berlin, House, Pop
ENERGY Clubbin'
Berlin, Electro, House
Country 108
Berlin, Country
Radio Campesina Cubana
Berlin, Latin, Traditional music
ENERGY Hits
Berlin, Pop, R'n'B
104.6 RTL
Berlin, Pop
Top 100 Station
Berlin, House, R'n'B, Top 40 & Charts
100% GAY Party von Feierfreund
Berlin, Electro, House, Pop, R'n'B
John Reed Radio
Berlin, Electro, Hip Hop, Techno
ENERGY Dance
Berlin, Electro
ENERGY 80er Hits
Berlin, 80s
ENERGY Berlin
Berlin, Pop
Radio Paloma - Volksmusik
Berlin, German Folklore, Schlager
rbb 88.8
Berlin, 80s, 90s, Pop
radioeins vom rbb
Potsdam, Pop
Techno Underground
Berlin, Techno
rbb24 Inforadio
Berlin, Talk
104.6 RTL 90er
Berlin, 90s, Pop, Rock
Smooth Jazz
Berlin, Classical, Easy Listening, Jazz
Berliner Rundfunk 91.4
Berlin, Hits, Oldies, Pop
ChillOut
Berlin, Ambient, Chillout
ENERGY Home Office
Berlin, Ambient, Chillout, Easy Listening
NIUS
Berlin, Talk, Pop
ENERGY Summer Hits
Berlin, Hits, Pop
94,3 RS2. Berlins Beste Musik!
Berlin, 80s, 90s, Pop
RS2 90ER PARTY
Berlin, 90s
Deutschlandfunk Kultur
Berlin, Classical, Jazz, Pop
Radio Russkij Berlin
Berlin, Pop
Top podcasts
Devil in the Desert
News, True Crime
Liberty Lost
Society & Culture, True Crime
The Daily
News, Daily News
The Joe Rogan Experience
Comedy
Call Her Daddy
Comedy
The Charlie Kirk Show
News, Society & Culture, News Commentary
The Mel Robbins Podcast
Education, Health & Wellness, Society & Culture, Mental Health, Relationships, Self-Improvement
Crime Junkie
True Crime
Good Hang with Amy Poehler
Comedy
Mick Unplugged
Business, Education, Entrepreneurship, Management, Self-Improvement
Armchair Expert with Dax Shepard
Comedy, Music, TV & Film
Dateline NBC
News, Society & Culture, True Crime
Up First from NPR
News, Daily News
The Best People with Nicolle Wallace
News, Society & Culture
The Tucker Carlson Show
News, News Commentary
The MeidasTouch Podcast
News, Politics
The Megyn Kelly Show
News, Society & Culture, News Commentary
This Past Weekend w/ Theo Von
Comedy
The Level Up Podcast w/ Paul Alex
Business, Education, Entrepreneurship, Self-Improvement
Shawn Ryan Show
Society & Culture, Philosophy
Pod Save America
News, Politics
On Purpose with Jay Shetty
Business, Health & Wellness, Mental Health
Morbid
Comedy, True Crime
SmartLess
Comedy, Education, Society & Culture
REAL AF with Andy Frisella
Business, Entrepreneurship, Marketing
The Ezra Klein Show
Government, News, Society & Culture
Pardon My Take
Sports, Football
48 Hours
News, True Crime, TV & Film
The Binge Cases: Catch Me If You Ken
Society & Culture, True Crime, Documentary
The Bill Simmons Podcast
Sports
The podcast starts in
- 0 sec.
Company
About radio.net
Press
Advertise with us
Broadcast with us
Legal
Terms of use
Privacy Policy
Legal notice
Privacy-Manager
Service
Contact
Apps
Help / FAQ
Apps
iPhone
iPad
Android
Social
USA
v7.18.7
| © 2007-2025 radio.de GmbH
Generated: 6/26/2025 - 5:26:06 PM