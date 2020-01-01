Radio Logo
Inforadio from RBB is offering 24 hours of up-to-date information and current affairs from Berlin, Brandenburg, Germany and the world.
Berlin, Germany / Talk, Culture, News
About Inforadio vom rbb

Inforadio from RBB is offering 24 hours of up-to-date information and current affairs from Berlin, Brandenburg, Germany and the world. Every hour the newest about economy, stock market, culture and sports aswell as reports and interviews.

Station website

Inforadio vom rbb: Frequencies

Wittstock 87.7 FM
Perleberg 92.3 FM
Lübben 92.9 FM
Berlin/Scholzplatz 93.1 FM
Cottbus/Calau 93.4 FM
Pritzwalk 94.2 FM
Prenzlau 98.6 FM
Cottbus/Klein Oßnig 99.9 FM
Frankfurt (Oder)/Booßen 102 FM

