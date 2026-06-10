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About rbb24 Inforadio
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Inforadio from RBB is offering 24 hours of up-to-date information and current affairs from Berlin, Brandenburg, Germany and the world. Every hour the newest about economy, stock market, culture and sports aswell as reports and interviews.
rbb24 Inforadio: Frequencies
Berlin/Scholzplatz 93.1 FM
Cottbus/Calau 93.4 FM
Cottbus/Klein Oßnig 99.9 FM
Frankfurt (Oder)/Booßen 102 FM
Lübben 92.9 FM
Perleberg 92.3 FM