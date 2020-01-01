Inforadio vom rbb
Inforadio from RBB is offering 24 hours of up-to-date information and current affairs from Berlin, Brandenburg, Germany and the world. Every hour the newest about economy, stock market, culture and sports aswell as reports and interviews. Station website
Inforadio vom rbb: Frequencies
Berlin/Scholzplatz 93.1 FM
Cottbus/Klein Oßnig 99.9 FM
Frankfurt (Oder)/Booßen 102 FM
