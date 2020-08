Pop culture, digital trends, urban lifestyles and, of course, really good independent music – that's FluxFM.

About FluxFM Livestream

Pop culture, digital trends, urban lifestyles and, of course, really good independent music – that's FluxFM. The Berlin radio station has a paticular soft spot for finding and supporting emerging artists. FluxFM's innovative programming has been honored with the ECHO (Germany's Grammy), the German Radio Prize and the International Music Industry Award.