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ENERGY Latin

Latin
ENERGY Latin
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About ENERGY Latin
(109)

ENERGY Latino, the program of NRJ for young people, is dedicated to playing latin and is the most attractive among listeners between 25-34 year-olds. The position no. 839 on our top list is currently occupied by ENERGY Latino. With no less than forty-two streams you are permanently and anywhere updated. The emphasis on ENERGY Latino is on music so that you stay up-to-date and don't miss a hit. The moderation is in German.

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