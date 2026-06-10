About ENERGY Latin

About ENERGY Latin

About ENERGY Latin

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ENERGY Latino, the program of NRJ for young people, is dedicated to playing latin and is the most attractive among listeners between 25-34 year-olds. The position no. 839 on our top list is currently occupied by ENERGY Latino. With no less than forty-two streams you are permanently and anywhere updated. The emphasis on ENERGY Latino is on music so that you stay up-to-date and don't miss a hit. The moderation is in German.

