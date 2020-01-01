Radio Logo
RND
Pop
DRS 3 is one of the favorite radio stations in Switzerland, playing pop and rock music. Special musical programs at night and live concert broadcasts!
Zurich, Switzerland / Pop
About Radio SRF 3

DRS 3 is one of the favorite radio stations in Switzerland, playing pop and rock music. Special musical programs at night and live concert broadcasts!

