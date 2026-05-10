Skip to content
Radio Logo
Open app
Radio StationsRadio SRF 1
Listen to this station in the app for free:
Radio SRF 1
radio.net
Sleep timer
Save favorites
Download for free in the App Store

Radio SRF 1

Pop
Radio SRF 1
Playing now
About Radio SRF 1
(119)

For stress relief there is nothing better than pop? Listen to what your heart desires and tune into the DRS's top station Radio SRF 1, for the age group über 65. It is ranked no. 228 on our top list from our listeners. With a total of two podcasts and twelve streams the best universal entertainment is provided. Not only a varied musical composition but also talks and researches are on Radio SRF 1's plate. The moderation is in German.

Station website
GermanZurichZurichSwitzerlandPop
Company
Legal
Service
Apps
Social
USA
v8.22.0 | © 2007-2026 radio.de GmbH
Generated: 10/5/2026 - 11:46:49 PM
A company fromMADSACK