About Radio SRF 1

About Radio SRF 1

About Radio SRF 1

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For stress relief there is nothing better than pop? Listen to what your heart desires and tune into the DRS's top station Radio SRF 1, for the age group über 65. It is ranked no. 228 on our top list from our listeners. With a total of two podcasts and twelve streams the best universal entertainment is provided. Not only a varied musical composition but also talks and researches are on Radio SRF 1's plate. The moderation is in German.

