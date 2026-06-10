Skip to content
Open app
Ad-free
Discover ad-free
Top stations
Podcasts
Live sports
Near you
Genres
Topics
Open app
Ad-free
Discover ad-free
Learn more
Log in
Radio
Podcasts
Live sports
Near you
Open app
All contents
Popular sports
NFL
NBA Basketball
Major League Baseball (MLB)
NHL
Major League Soccer (MLS)
UEFA Champions League
UEFA Europa League
Premier League
Top radio stations
Top music genres
Pop
Rock
Hip Hop
Chillout
Country
Oldies
Electro
Alternative
80s
Classical
House
Jazz
Soul
Classic Rock
Blues
Latin
90s
R'n'B
Bossa Nova
Reggaeton
Techno
70s
Traditional music
Indie
Trance
Top topics
News
Culture
Sports
Politics
Religion
Children
DJ
Comedy
Campus Radio
Interview
Christmas
Music
Education
Top podcasts
Top categories
Sports
Comedy
News
Society & Culture
True Crime
A - H
I - P
Q - Z
Learn more
Learn more
Learn more
The podcast starts in
- 0 sec.
Radio Stations
Energy 90s
Listen to this station in the app for free:
radio.net
Sleep timer
Save favorites
Download for free in the App Store
Energy 90s
Pop
90s
Playing now
Energy 90s
About Energy 90s
About Energy 90s
About Energy 90s
(6)
Station website
German
Zurich
Zurich
Switzerland
Pop
90s
Company
About radio.net
Press
Advertise with us
Broadcast with us
Legal
Terms of use
Privacy Policy
Legal notice
Manage Utiq
Privacy-Manager
Service
Contact
Apps
Help / FAQ
Prime subscription
Apps
iPhone
iPad
Android
Social
USA
v8.22.0
| © 2007-2026 radio.de GmbH
Generated: 10/6/2026 - 12:15:09 AM
A company from
What would you like to listen to?
What would you like to listen to?
What would you like to listen to?
Top
podcasts
Top
podcasts
Top
podcasts
The Daily
Daily News, News
Crime Junkie
True Crime
REAL AF with Andy Frisella
Business, Entrepreneurship, Marketing
Dateline NBC
News, Society & Culture, True Crime
The Dylan Gemelli Podcast
Alternative Health, Health & Wellness
Mick Unplugged
Business, Education, Entrepreneurship, Management, Self-Improvement
The Joe Rogan Experience
Comedy
Pod Save America
News, News Commentary, Politics, Society & Culture
Passion Struck with John R. Miles
Alternative Health, Education, Health & Wellness, Mental Health, Self-Improvement
Up First from NPR
Daily News, News
20/20
True Crime
Tomorrow, Today
News, Tech News, Technology
Morbid
Comedy, True Crime
Unblinded with Sean Callagy
Business, Education, News, Sports, Sports News
Proven Podcast
Business, Entrepreneurship
Young and Profiting (YAP) with Hala Taha: Entrepreneurship and Self-Improvement Podcast
Business, Entrepreneurship
Tony Mantor: Why Not Me ?
Alternative Health, Health & Wellness, Mental Health
Tony Mantor's : Almost Live..... Nashville
Music, Music Interviews, TV & Film
Habits and Hustle
Business, Education, Entrepreneurship, Health & Wellness, Self-Improvement
Founder's Story
Business, Entrepreneurship
Coffeez with Joe Shalaby
Business, Careers, Entrepreneurship, Management
The Learning Leader Show With Ryan Hawk
Business, Careers, Management
Good Hang with Amy Poehler
Comedy
The Shawn Ryan Show
Philosophy, Society & Culture
The Woman in the Woods
Society & Culture, True Crime
The Ezra Klein Show
Government, News, Society & Culture
The Team House
Documentary, Government, History, Society & Culture
The Jamie Kern Lima Show
Business, Education, Entrepreneurship, Health & Wellness, Mental Health, Self-Improvement
The Rest Is History
History
the bossbabe podcast
Business, Education, Entrepreneurship, Self-Improvement
Similar Stations
Similar Stations
Similar Stations
just90s
Polch, 90s
club93
Pop, 90s
Energy 80s
Zurich, Pop, 80s
Eurodance 90
Saint-Marcel-d'Ardèche, Eurodance, Electro, House, 90s
ENERGY Hits
Berlin, Pop, R'n'B
1.FM - Absolute 90's
Zug, 90s
ENERGY R'n'B
Berlin, R'n'B
radio SAW 90er
Oldies, Hits, 90s
Radio Eurodance Classic
Youngstown, 90s
ROUGE BEST HITS 90
Le Mont-sur-Lausanne, Pop, 90s
just80s_maximal
Polch, 80s
ENERGY Lounge
Berlin, Chillout
Listen to Energy 90s, just90s and Many Other Stations from Around the World with the radio.net App
Learn more
Scan code,
download the app,
start listening.
Get the free radio.net app
Stations and podcasts to bookmark
Stream via Wi-Fi or Bluetooth
Supports Carplay & Android Auto
Many other app features
Open app
Get the free radio.net app
Stations and podcasts to bookmark
Stream via Wi-Fi or Bluetooth
Supports Carplay & Android Auto
Many other app features
Energy 90s
More stations from Zurich
More stations from Zurich
More stations from Zurich
my105 X-MAS
Zurich, Hits
my105 Summer Vibes
Zurich, Pop, Hits
my105 Warm & Chilled
Zurich, Lounge, Chillout, Downtempo
Salsa Fiesta Latina
Zurich, Latin, Salsa, Merengue
Salsa Hits Con Clase
Zurich, Latin, Reggaeton, Salsa
SalSa Fm
Zurich, Latin, Salsa
Vintage Radio
Zurich, Oldies
SwissGroove
Zurich, Chillout, Funk, Jazz
Vinyl-Valley Rock Radio
Sion, Classic Rock, Hard Rock, Heavy Metal
my105 All Time Hits
Zurich, Pop, Hits, 80s, 90s
One World Radio Switzerland
Zurich, Techno, Electronica, EDM
my105 DQ Radio
Zurich, Pop, Electronica
my105 Radar
Zurich, Pop
my105 The 80s Club
Zurich, Pop, 80s
my105 Power!
Zurich, Dance, House
my105 Dance History
Zurich, Electro, House
my105 Mashup
Zurich, Pop, Electro, Mashup, Top 40 & Charts
my105 DJ Night
Zurich, Dance, House
my105 DJ Radio
Zurich, Dance, Electro, House
my105 Vybe
Zurich, House
my105 Ritmo
Zurich, Latin, Reggaeton
my105 Dope
Zurich, Hip Hop
my105 Euphoria
Zurich, Techno, Electronica
my105 Nightbeats
Zurich, Hits, Electro, House, Electronica
my105 Party Hits
Zurich, Pop, Dance, Hits
my105 Hot
Zurich, Pop, Charts, Top 40 & Charts
my105 Today’s Best Music
Zurich, Pop, Charts, Hits
Radio LoRa
Zurich, Alternative
GDS.FM
Zurich, Alternative, Pop, Electro, Indie
Energy Latin
Zurich, Latin
Energy 90s: Stations in Family
Energy 90s: Stations in Family
Energy 90s: Stations in Family
Energy Bern
Bern, Pop
Energy Latin
Zurich, Latin
Energy Italy
Zurich, Hits, Italian Music
Energy 00s
Zurich, 2000s, Hits
Energy Made in Switzerland
Zurich, Pop, Top 40 & Charts
Energy Balkan Hits
Zurich, Balkan Music
Energy Workout
Zurich, Electro
Energy Urban
Zurich, Rap, Hip Hop, R'n'B, Soul
Energy Metaverse
Zurich, Pop
Energy Deutschrap
Zurich, Rap
Energy 10s
Zurich, 2000s, Pop, Hits
Energy Pop
Zurich, Pop
Energy At Work
Zurich, Pop, Hits
Energy Friends & Cooking
Zurich, Pop, Hits
Energy Party Vibes
Zurich, Pop, Hits