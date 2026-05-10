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1.FM - Absolute 90's
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1.FM - Absolute 90's

90s
1.FM - Absolute 90's
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About 1.FM - Absolute 90's
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Absolute 90s radio is a time machine ride to the heyday of grunge, euro-dance, hip-hop and dance music. Our playlists range from the obscure, uber-cool corners of the Clinton era's hipsters to the most played out, cheesy golden classics that will always make you remember earlier times in your life. If it happened anywhere between January of 1990 and December 1999 - we have it on our playlist.

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EnglishZugZugSwitzerland90s
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