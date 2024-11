About 1.FM - Absolute 90s Party Zone

1.FM - Absolute 90s Party Zone, the program of 1.FM for young people, is dedicated to playing 90s and pop and is the most favorite among listeners between 25-34 year-olds. Among our listeners it is ranked no. 1123 on our top list. With no less than sixty streams the best universal entertainment is provided. Absolute 90s Party Zone concentrates on music and does not interrupt with comments or reports. All contents are provided in English.