1.FM - Otto's Baroque MusicZugClassical
1.FM - Otto's Classical MusicZugClassical
Venice Classic RadioVeniceClassical
1.FM’s Otto's Baroque Musick is bringing to you the sounds of the baroque era (ca. 1600-1750) for your listening pleasure. You will hear music by some of the greatest composers ever, like JS Bach, Handel, Scarlatti or Telemann. So called minor composers like Geminiani or Sammartini, among others, are well represented and almost all performances are historically informed and/or played on authentic instruments.Station website