Radio Logo
User Profile
RND
  • Station
  • Playlist
  • Info
  • App
  • Frequencies
HomeStationsClassical
1.FM - Otto's Baroque Music

1.FM - Otto's Baroque Music

1.FM - Otto's Baroque Music

1.FM - Otto's Baroque Music

add
</>
Embed
1.FM’s Otto's Baroque Musick is bringing to you the sounds of the baroque era (ca. 1600-1750) for your listening pleasure.
Zug, Switzerland / Classical
1.FM’s Otto's Baroque Musick is bringing to you the sounds of the baroque era (ca. 1600-1750) for your listening pleasure.
App Store
Google Play Store

Similar Stations

1.FM - Otto's Classical Music
Venice Classic Radio
Ancient FM
1.FM - Otto's Opera House
Audiophile Baroque
Swissradio.ch Classical
Classical 102
181.fm - Classical Guitar
AbacusFM Beethoven
Concertzender Oude Muziek
Radio Swiss Classic (FR)
Radio Swiss Classic

About 1.FM - Otto's Baroque Music

1.FM’s Otto's Baroque Musick is bringing to you the sounds of the baroque era (ca. 1600-1750) for your listening pleasure. You will hear music by some of the greatest composers ever, like JS Bach, Handel, Scarlatti or Telemann. So called minor composers like Geminiani or Sammartini, among others, are well represented and almost all performances are historically informed and/or played on authentic instruments.

Station website

App

Listen to 1.FM - Otto's Baroque Music, 1.FM - Otto's Classical Music and Many Other Stations from Around the World with the radio.net App

1.FM - Otto's Baroque MusicZugClassical
1.FM - Otto's Classical MusicZugClassical
Venice Classic RadioVeniceClassical
1.FM - Otto's Baroque MusicZugClassical
1.FM - Otto's Baroque MusicZugClassical
1.FM - Otto's Classical MusicZugClassical
Venice Classic RadioVeniceClassical
1.FM - Otto's Baroque MusicZugClassical
1.FM - Otto's Baroque MusicZugClassical
1.FM - Otto's Classical MusicZugClassical
Venice Classic RadioVeniceClassical
1.FM - Otto's Baroque MusicZugClassical

Radio your way - Download now for free

1.FM - Otto's Baroque Music: Stations in Family

1.FM - Amsterdam Trance
1.FM - Absolute Top 40
1.FM - Otto's Baroque Music
1.FM - Chillout Lounge
1.FM - Classic Country
1.FM - Classic Rock Replay
1.FM - Alternative Rock X Hits
1.FM - Absolutely Country Hits
1.FM - ReggaeTrade
1.FM - Adore Jazz
1.FM - America's Best Ballads
1.FM - High Voltage
1.FM - Country One
1.FM - Otto's Opera House
1.FM - Deep House
1.FM - BOM Psytrance Radio
1.FM - Blues
1.FM - Absolute 70's Pop
1.FM - Otto's Classical Music
1.FM - Absolute Trance (Euro) Radio
1.FM - Slow Jamz
1.FM - Back to the 80s
1.FM - Absolute 90s Party Zone
1.FM - All Euro 80's Radio