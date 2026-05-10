About 1.FM - Amsterdam Trance

About 1.FM - Amsterdam Trance

About 1.FM - Amsterdam Trance

(2299)

The leading Trance radio channel on the internet. Period. 1.FM’s Amsterdam Trance radio is blazing with uplifting vocal and club trance tracks, with a penchant for sweeping melodies and enticing build-ups. Specializing in European releases but including material from all over the world, the focus is on Radio edits and full vocal versions plus shows from leading Dutch labels on a weekly basis.

