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1.FM - Adore Jazz

Jazz
1.FM - Adore Jazz
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About 1.FM - Adore Jazz
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Adore Jazz makes listeners relax, feel, think and smile through listening to the finest vocal jazz. Jazz: Does anyone even know what it is? And maybe the beauty of Jazz is born of this uncertainty. The lack of an exact definition. The openness. The constant variations from one performance to another. The same tune. The same standard. But not quite the same. The feel. The rhythm. The blues. The words that thrill the lips that utter them.

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EnglishZugZugSwitzerlandJazz
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