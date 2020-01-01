About 1.FM - Absolute Top 40

One of the world's biggest online top-of-the-charts stations, Absolute Top 40 airs the biggest, most current song releases without excluding top hits from recent times. Genres such as Pop, Rock, Dance and R n' B are all part of the mix. A solid, all-hits playlist, bringing you the singles that topped the charts all over the world. Let the name speak out for itself.