Skip to content
Open app
Ad-free
Discover ad-free
Top stations
Podcasts
Live sports
Near you
Genres
Topics
Open app
Ad-free
Discover ad-free
Learn more
Log in
Radio
Podcasts
Live sports
Near you
Open app
All contents
Popular sports
NFL
NBA Basketball
Major League Baseball (MLB)
NHL
Major League Soccer (MLS)
UEFA Champions League
UEFA Europa League
Premier League
Top radio stations
Top music genres
Pop
Rock
Hip Hop
Chillout
Country
Oldies
Electro
Alternative
80s
Classical
House
Jazz
Soul
Classic Rock
Blues
Latin
90s
R'n'B
Bossa Nova
Reggaeton
Techno
70s
Traditional music
Indie
Trance
Top topics
News
Culture
Sports
Politics
Religion
Children
DJ
Comedy
Campus Radio
Interview
Christmas
Music
Education
Top podcasts
Top categories
Society & Culture
Comedy
Sports
News
True Crime
A - H
I - P
Q - Z
Learn more
Learn more
Learn more
The podcast starts in
- 0 sec.
Radio Stations
181.fm - Lite 80s
Listen to this station in the app for free:
radio.net
Sleep timer
Save favorites
Download for free in the App Store
181.fm - Lite 80s
Rock
Ballads
80s
Playing now
181.fm - Lite 80s
About 181.fm - Lite 80s
About 181.fm - Lite 80s
About 181.fm - Lite 80s
(228)
80s and soft rock music radio with 181.fm.
Station website
English
Harrisonburg
Virginia
USA
Rock
Ballads
80s
Company
About radio.net
Press
Advertise with us
Broadcast with us
Legal
Terms of use
Privacy Policy
Legal notice
Manage Utiq
Privacy-Manager
Service
Contact
Apps
Help / FAQ
Prime subscription
Apps
iPhone
iPad
Android
Social
USA
v8.22.0
| © 2007-2026 radio.de GmbH
Generated: 10/5/2026 - 6:26:46 PM
A company from
What would you like to listen to?
What would you like to listen to?
What would you like to listen to?
More stations from Virginia
More stations from Virginia
More stations from Virginia
WJFK-FM - The Fan 106.7 FM
Manassas VA, Talk
181.fm - The Eagle
Waynesboro, Rock, Classic Rock
181.fm - 80's Hairband
Waynesboro, Ballads, 80s
WIQO-FM - Lynchburg's Talk Station 100.9 FM
Forest VA, Classic Rock
The 1920 Network
Chesterpeak, 20s 30s 40s 50s 60s, Blues, Jazz
WMAL-FM 105.9 FM
Wood River
WBTX 1470 AM
Broadway-Timberville VA, Gospel
181.fm - Soul
Harrisonburg, Soul
181.fm - 90's Country
Waynesboro, Country
181.fm - Super 70's
Waynesboro, Oldies, 70s
181.fm - Awesome 80's
Waynesboro, 80s, Classic Rock, Pop
181.fm - Comedy Club
Waynesboro
WFIR News Talk Radio
Pop
181.fm - Rock 40
Harrisonburg, Ballads, Pop
181.fm - Classic Hits
Waynesboro, Country, Oldies, 70s
The New Classical WETA 90.9 FM
Arlington, Classical
181.fm - Yacht Rock
Waynesboro, Rock, Country
WBTK - Radio Poder 1380 AM
Richmond, Christian Music
181.fm - Lite 90's
Waynesboro, 90s
WRIR-LP - Richmond Independent Radio 97.3 FM
Richmond MO
181.fm - 80s RnB
Waynesboro, 80s, R'n'B
WNRN Bluegrass Radio 91.9 FM
Charlottesville VA, Rock
181.fm - Old School
Waynesboro, Hip Hop, R'n'B
WNOB - Bob FM 93.7
Chesapeake VA, Hits
WNIS - News Talk 790 AM
Norfolk VA, Talk
KRRV 100.3 FM
Alexandria, Country
KNEN News Channel Nebraska 94.7 FM
Norfolk, Hits, Talk
181.fm - 80's Country
Waynesboro, Country, 80s
WCHG - Allegheny Mountain Radio 107.1 FM
Hot Springs VA, Talk
Top
podcasts
Top
podcasts
Top
podcasts
The Daily
Daily News, News
Crime Junkie
True Crime
REAL AF with Andy Frisella
Business, Entrepreneurship, Marketing
Dateline NBC
News, Society & Culture, True Crime
The Dylan Gemelli Podcast
Alternative Health, Health & Wellness
Mick Unplugged
Business, Education, Entrepreneurship, Management, Self-Improvement
The Joe Rogan Experience
Comedy
Pod Save America
News, News Commentary, Politics, Society & Culture
Passion Struck with John R. Miles
Alternative Health, Education, Health & Wellness, Mental Health, Self-Improvement
Up First from NPR
Daily News, News
20/20
True Crime
Tomorrow, Today
News, Tech News, Technology
Morbid
Comedy, True Crime
Unblinded with Sean Callagy
Business, Education, News, Sports, Sports News
Proven Podcast
Business, Entrepreneurship
Young and Profiting (YAP) with Hala Taha: Entrepreneurship and Self-Improvement Podcast
Business, Entrepreneurship
Tony Mantor: Why Not Me ?
Alternative Health, Health & Wellness, Mental Health
Tony Mantor's : Almost Live..... Nashville
Music, Music Interviews, TV & Film
Habits and Hustle
Business, Education, Entrepreneurship, Health & Wellness, Self-Improvement
Founder's Story
Business, Entrepreneurship
Coffeez with Joe Shalaby
Business, Careers, Entrepreneurship, Management
The Learning Leader Show With Ryan Hawk
Business, Careers, Management
Good Hang with Amy Poehler
Comedy
The Shawn Ryan Show
Philosophy, Society & Culture
The Woman in the Woods
Society & Culture, True Crime
The Ezra Klein Show
Government, News, Society & Culture
The Team House
Documentary, Government, History, Society & Culture
The Jamie Kern Lima Show
Business, Education, Entrepreneurship, Health & Wellness, Mental Health, Self-Improvement
The Rest Is History
History
the bossbabe podcast
Business, Education, Entrepreneurship, Self-Improvement
181.fm - Lite 80s: Stations in Family
181.fm - Lite 80s: Stations in Family
181.fm - Lite 80s: Stations in Family
181.fm - The Eagle
Waynesboro, Rock, Classic Rock
181.fm - 80's Hairband
Waynesboro, Ballads, 80s
181.fm - Soul
Harrisonburg, Soul
181.fm - 90's Country
Waynesboro, Country
181.fm - Super 70's
Waynesboro, Oldies, 70s
181.fm - Awesome 80's
Waynesboro, 80s, Classic Rock, Pop
181.fm - Comedy Club
Waynesboro
181.fm - Good Time Oldies
New York City, Oldies, Pop
181.fm - Rock 40
Harrisonburg, Ballads, Pop
181.fm - Classic Hits
Waynesboro, Country, Oldies, 70s
181.fm - Yacht Rock
Waynesboro, Rock, Country
181.fm - Lite 90's
Waynesboro, 90s
181.fm - 80s RnB
Waynesboro, 80s, R'n'B
181.fm - Old School
Waynesboro, Hip Hop, R'n'B
181.fm - 80's Country
Waynesboro, Country, 80s
Similar Stations
Similar Stations
Similar Stations
181.fm - Awesome 80's
Waynesboro, 80s, Classic Rock, Pop
181.fm - 80's Hairband
Waynesboro, Ballads, 80s
181.fm - Lite 90's
Waynesboro, 90s
181.fm - Rock 40
Harrisonburg, Ballads, Pop
181.fm - The Mix
Harrisonburg, 70s, 80s, 90s
181.fm - Star 90s
Harrisonburg, Pop, 90s
181.fm - The Heart
Waynesboro, Ballads, Pop
1.FM - A List 80s
Zug, 80s
80s Planet
Rock, 80s, Pop
181.fm - The Eagle
Waynesboro, Rock, Classic Rock
181.fm - Super 70's
Waynesboro, Oldies, 70s
181.fm - The Office
Waynesboro, Rock, Pop
181.fm - Rock 181
Harrisonburg, Rock, Classic Rock
181.fm - Party 181
Harrisonburg, Pop
90's Hits - HitsRadio
90s
Listen to 181.fm - Lite 80s, 181.fm - Awesome 80's and Many Other Stations from Around the World with the radio.net App
Learn more
Scan code,
download the app,
start listening.
Get the free radio.net app
Stations and podcasts to bookmark
Stream via Wi-Fi or Bluetooth
Supports Carplay & Android Auto
Many other app features
Open app
Get the free radio.net app
Stations and podcasts to bookmark
Stream via Wi-Fi or Bluetooth
Supports Carplay & Android Auto
Many other app features
181.fm - Lite 80s