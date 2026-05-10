About 181.fm - Christmas Classics

About 181.fm - Christmas Classics

About 181.fm - Christmas Classics

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181.fm - Christmas Classics is the go-to holiday radio station based in the picturesque town of Waynesboro, Virginia, USA. Broadcasting far and wide, this station brings the joy of Christmas music to listeners everywhere. 181.fm - Christmas Classics is dedicated to delivering the very best in holiday music all season long.



181.fm - Christmas Classics reaches a broad audience, ensuring that holiday music lovers from Waynesboro and beyond can tune in and enjoy their favorite Christmas classics. Whether you're in town or miles away, the festive cheer is just a click away.



The station features a carefully curated playlist of timeless Christmas classics. From cherished carols to enduring holiday hits, 181.fm - Christmas Classics provides a musical backdrop that evokes the true spirit of the season. Special shows and themed segments add extra magic to the festive lineup.



181.fm - Christmas Classics offers engaging presentations throughout the day. The hosts share heartwarming Christmas stories, take song requests, and create an interactive, festive atmosphere that keeps listeners coming back for more.



The station caters to a wide range of listeners, from families to young adults and seniors who love the Christmas season. The programming is designed to appeal to everyone, spreading holiday cheer across all demographics.



181.fm - Christmas Classics is your ultimate holiday station, bringing festive music and joy to the Greater Waynesboro area and beyond. With its extensive reach, engaging presentations, essential updates, and entertaining podcasts, the station offers an unparalleled holiday listening experience. Tune in to 181.fm - Christmas Classics and let the spirit of the season fill your heart and home!



